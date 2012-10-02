Study Guide for Wong's Essentials of Pediatric Nursing - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323084444, 9780323293358

Study Guide for Wong's Essentials of Pediatric Nursing

9th Edition

Authors: Marilyn Hockenberry Kelley Ward
eBook ISBN: 9780323293358
eBook ISBN: 9780323112536
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 2nd October 2012
Page Count: 336
Description

Specially designed to parallel the material in Wong’s Essentials of Pediatric Nursing, 9th Edition, this user-friendly study guide provides valuable review of essential concepts and skills. Hands-on learning exercises and practical activities allow you to apply your knowledge to real-world scenarios.

Key Features

  • Learning exercises include key terms, multiple-choice questions, case studies, and critical thinking activities.
  • Perforated pages offer flexibility and ease of use.
  • Answers for review questions and learning activities at the back of the guide allow you to assess your mastery of the material.

Table of Contents

  1. Perspectives of Pediatric Nursing
    2. Community-Based Nursing Care of the Child and Family
    3. Family Influences on Child Health Promotion
    4. Social, Cultural, and Religious Influences on Child Health Promotion
    5. Developmental and Genetic Influences on Child Health Promotion
    6. Communication, History, and Physical Assessment of the Child
    7. Pain Assessment and Management in Children
    8. Health Promotion of the Newborn and Family
    9. Health Problems of Newborns
    10. Health Promotion of the Infant and Family
    11. Health Problems of Infants
    12. Health Promotion of the Toddler and Family
    13. Health Promotion of the Preschooler and Family
    14. Health Problems of Toddlers and Preschoolers
    15. Health Promotion of the School-Age Child and Family
    16. Health Promotion of the Adolescent and Family
    17. Health Problems of School-Age Children and Adolescents
    18. Quality of Life for Children Living with Chronic or Complex Diseases
    19. Impact of Cognitive or Sensory Impairment on the Child and Family
    20. Family-Centered Home Care
    21. Family-Centered Care of the Child During Illness and Hospitalization
    22. Pediatric Variations of Nursing Interventions
    23. The Child with Respiratory Dysfunction
    24. The Child with Gastrointestinal Dysfunction
    25. The Child with Cardiovascular Dysfunction
    26. The Child with Hematologic or Immunologic Dysfunction
    27. The Child with Genitourinary Dysfunction
    28. The Child with Cerebral Dysfunction
    29. The Child with Endocrine Dysfunction
    30. The Child with Integumentary Dysfunction
    31. The Child with Musculoskeletal or Articular Dysfunction
    32. The Child with Neuromuscular or Muscular Dysfunction
    Answer Key

About the Author

Marilyn Hockenberry

Affiliations and Expertise

Bessie Baker Distinguished Professor of Nursing Professor of Pediatrics Chair, Duke Institutional Review Board Duke University Durham, NC

Kelley Ward

Affiliations and Expertise

Private Practice; Former Faculty at Langston, Tulsa, OK, USA

