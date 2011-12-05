Study Guide for Understanding Pathophysiology
5th Edition
Designed to be used in tandem with the Understanding Pathophysiology, 5th Edition textbook, this study guide provides an in-depth review of the most important pathophysiology facts and information. Learning objectives, Memory Check! boxes, and practice examinations for each chapter hone your understanding and help you review key concepts from the text. This edition also features a greater variety in exercises and more case study questions for further analysis. Answers to the practice examinations and a discussion of each case study question can be found in the back of the study guide.
- Comprehensive coverage corresponds with the main text -- the bestselling pathophysiology text on the market.
- Learning objectives keep your focus on the essential information in the text.
- Memory Check! boxes help you remember key points from the text.
- Algorithms include flowcharts of diseases and disorders.
- Practice examinations provide immediate feedback on content learned.
- More than 35 case studies improve your critical thinking skills.
- Answers to case studies and practice examinations appear at the end of the book so you can receive immediate feedback.
- 1000+ questions offer complete coverage of all areas of pathophysiology.
Introduction to Pathophysiology
PART ONE: BASIC CONCEPTS OF PATHOPHYSIOLOGY
Unit 1: The Cell
1. Cellular Biology
2. Genes and Genetic Diseases
3. Altered Cellular and Tissue Biology
4. Fluids and Electrolytes, Acids and Bases
Unit 2: Mechanisms of Self-Defense
5. Innate Immunity: Inflammation and Wound Healing
6. Adaptive Immunity
7. Infection and Defects in Mechanisms of Defense
8. Stress and Disease
Unit 3: Cellular Proliferation: Cancer
9. Biology, Clinical Manifestations, and Treatment of Cancer
10. Cancer Epidemiology
11. Cancer in Children
PART TWO: BODY SYSTEMS AND DISEASES
Unit 4: The Neurologic System
12. Structure and Function of the Neurologic System
13. Pain, Temperature, Sleep, and Sensory Function
14. Alterations in Cognitive Systems, Cerebral Hemodynamics and Motor Function
15. Disorders of the Central and Peripheral Nervous Systems and the Neuromuscular Junction
16. Alterations of Neurologic Function in Children
Unit 5: The Endocrine System
17. Mechanisms of Hormonal Regulation
18. Alterations of Hormonal Regulation
Unit 6: The Hematologic System
19. Structure and Function of the Hematologic System
20. Alterations of Hematologic Function
21. Alterations of Hematologic Function in Children
Unit 7: The Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems
22. Structure and Function of the Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems
23. Alterations of Cardiovascular Function
24. Alterations of Cardiovascular Function in Children
Unit 8: The Pulmonary System
25. Structure and Function of the Pulmonary System
26. Alterations of Pulmonary
27. Alterations of Pulmonary Function in Children
Unit 9: The Renal and Urologic Systems
28. Structure and Function of the Renal and Urologic Systems
29. Alterations of Renal and Urinary Tract Function
30. Alterations of Renal and Urinary Tract Function in Children
Unit 10: The Reproductive Systems
31. Structure and Function of the Reproductive Systems
32. Alterations of the Reproductive Systems Including Sexually Transmitted Infections
Unit 11: The Digestive System
33. Structure and Function of the Digestive System
34. Alterations of Digestive Function
35. Alterations of Digestive Function in Children
Unit 12: The Musculoskeletal and Integumentary Systems
36. Structure and Function of the Musculoskeletal System
37. Alterations of Musculoskeletal Function
38. Alterations of Musculoskeletal Function in Children
39. Structure, Function, and Disorders of the Integument
40. Alterations of the Integument in Children
344
- 344
English
- English
© Mosby 2012
- © Mosby 2012
5th December 2011
- 5th December 2011
Mosby
- Mosby
9780323091183
- 9780323091183
9780323293426
- 9780323293426
Sue Huether
Sue E. Huether, RN, PhD
Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
Kathryn McCance
Kathryn L. McCance, RN, PhD
Professor, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
Clayton Parkinson
Professor, College of Health Professions, Weber State University, Odgen, UT