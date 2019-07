Study Guide for Understanding Pathophysiology

Designed to be used in tandem with the Understanding Pathophysiology, 5th Edition textbook, this study guide provides an in-depth review of the most important pathophysiology facts and information. Learning objectives, Memory Check! boxes, and practice examinations for each chapter hone your understanding and help you review key concepts from the text. This edition also features a greater variety in exercises and more case study questions for further analysis. Answers to the practice examinations and a discussion of each case study question can be found in the back of the study guide.