Study Guide for Understanding Pathophysiology

Introduction to Pathophysiology

PART ONE: BASIC CONCEPTS OF PATHOPHYSIOLOGY

Unit 1: The Cell

1. Cellular Biology

2. Genes and Genetic Diseases

3. Altered Cellular and Tissue Biology

4. Fluids and Electrolytes, Acids and Bases

Unit 2: Mechanisms of Self-Defense

5. Innate Immunity: Inflammation and Wound Healing

6. Adaptive Immunity

7. Infection and Defects in Mechanisms of Defense

8. Stress and Disease

Unit 3: Cellular Proliferation: Cancer

9. Biology, Clinical Manifestations, and Treatment of Cancer

10. Cancer Epidemiology

11. Cancer in Children

PART TWO: BODY SYSTEMS AND DISEASES

Unit 4: The Neurologic System

12. Structure and Function of the Neurologic System

13. Pain, Temperature, Sleep, and Sensory Function

14. Alterations in Cognitive Systems, Cerebral Hemodynamics and Motor Function

15. Disorders of the Central and Peripheral Nervous Systems and the Neuromuscular Junction

16. Alterations of Neurologic Function in Children

Unit 5: The Endocrine System

17. Mechanisms of Hormonal Regulation

18. Alterations of Hormonal Regulation

Unit 6: The Hematologic System

19. Structure and Function of the Hematologic System

20. Alterations of Hematologic Function

21. Alterations of Hematologic Function in Children

Unit 7: The Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems

22. Structure and Function of the Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems

23. Alterations of Cardiovascular Function

24. Alterations of Cardiovascular Function in Children

Unit 8: The Pulmonary System

25. Structure and Function of the Pulmonary System

26. Alterations of Pulmonary

27. Alterations of Pulmonary Function in Children

Unit 9: The Renal and Urologic Systems

28. Structure and Function of the Renal and Urologic Systems

29. Alterations of Renal and Urinary Tract Function

30. Alterations of Renal and Urinary Tract Function in Children

Unit 10: The Reproductive Systems

31. Structure and Function of the Reproductive Systems

32. Alterations of the Reproductive Systems Including Sexually Transmitted Infections

Unit 11: The Digestive System

33. Structure and Function of the Digestive System

34. Alterations of Digestive Function

35. Alterations of Digestive Function in Children

Unit 12: The Musculoskeletal and Integumentary Systems

36. Structure and Function of the Musculoskeletal System

37. Alterations of Musculoskeletal Function

38. Alterations of Musculoskeletal Function in Children

39. Structure, Function, and Disorders of the Integument

40. Alterations of the Integument in Children