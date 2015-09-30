Study Guide for Today's Medical Assistant
3rd Edition
Clinical & Administrative Procedures
Description
Corresponding to the chapters in the main Bonewit text, Study Guide for Today's Medical Assistant, Clinical & Administrative Procedures, 3rd Edition features a variety of practical exercises, activities, checklists, review questions, and more to elp users master important medical assisting knowledge and skills. This comprehensive study guide has been thoroughly updated to reflect the 2015 CAAHEP competencies and key areas of practice, such as: electronic medical records, HIPAA regulations, advanced directives, emergency preparedness, ICD-10 coding, billing documentation, medical office technology, medical asepsis, vital signs, pediatric immunizations and injections, colonoscopy procedures, IV therapy, and CLIA waived tests.
Key Features
- Consistent, meticulous study guide coverage aligns seamlessly with the main Bonewit text and all other Bonewit solution learning products.
- Evaluation of Competency checklists assess readers’ performance versus stated objectives and performance standards.
- Critical thinking activities encourage readers to think outside the box and imagine what they would do in real-life situations.
- Laboratory assignments at the beginning of each chapter give readers a guide on each chapter’s procedures, including guidelines on how many practices are required, which study guide pages correlate to the procedure, and which procedures are also in the procedural videos.
- Key term assessment tests readers’ knowledge of the terms presented in the main text.
- Evaluation of Learning questions assess readers’ progress and are an excellent tool to prepare for the certification exam.
- Practice for Competency checklists help readers practice each of their clinical skills.
- Pharmacology math exercises give readers a chance to practice their basic math skills in a way that relates to their future job.
- Chapter assignment tables at the beginning of each chapter guide readers through the textbook and study guide chapters, and provides a great tracking device for recording progress of textbook reading assignments and study guide activity assignments.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: Introduction to Medical Assisting
1. The Health Care System
2. The Professional Medical Assistant
3. Ethics and Law for the Medical Office
4. Interacting with Patients
SECTION 2: Anatomy and Physiology
5. Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology
6. Integumentary System
7. Skeletal System
8. Muscular System
9. Nervous System
10. The Senses
11. Endocrine System
12. Circulatory System
13. Respiratory System
14. Digestive System
15. Urinary System
16. Reproductive System
SECTION 3: Clinical Component
17. Medical Asepsis and the OSHA Standard
18. Sterilization and Disinfection
19. Vital Signs
20. The Physical Examination
21. Eye and Ear Assessment and Procedures
22. Physical Agents to Promote Tissue Healing
23. The Gynecologic Examination and Prenatal Care
24. The Pediatric Examination
25. Minor Office Surgery
26. Administration of Medication and Intravenous Therapy
27. Cardiopulmonary Procedures
28. Specialty Examinations and Procedures: Colon Procedures, Male Reproductive Health, and Radiology and Diagnostic Imaging
29. Introduction to the Clinical Laboratory
30. Urinalysis
31. Phlebotomy
32. Hematology
33. Blood Chemistry and Immunology
34. Medical Microbiology
35. Nutrition NEW!
36. Emergency Preparedness and Protective Practices (completely revamped)
37. Emergency Medical Procedures and First Aid
SECTION 4: Administrative Component
38. The Medical Record (completely revamped)
39. Patient Reception
40. Medical Office Computerization
41. Telephone Techniques
42. Scheduling Appointments
43. Medical Records Management
44. Written Communications
45. Mail
46. Managing Practice Finances
47. Medical Coding
48. Medical Insurance
49. Billing and Collections
50. The Medical Assistant as Office Manager
51. Obtaining Employment
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 30th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323311281
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323311540
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323311403
About the Author
Kathy Bonewit-West
Affiliations and Expertise
Coordinator and Instructor, Medical Assistant Technology, Hocking College, Nelsonville, OH, Former member, Curriculum Review Board of the American Association of Medical Assistants
Sue Hunt
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Professor and Coordinator, Medical Assisting Program, Middlesex Community College, Lowell, MA
Edith Applegate
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Sciences and Mathematics, Kettering College of Medical Arts, Kettering, OH