Study Guide for The Practice of Nursing Research

The Study Guide is a chapter-by-chapter review and application manual for students of nursing research and evidence-based practice. Chapters include an Introduction, Relevant Terms activities, Key Ideas activities, Making Connections activities, Puzzles, Exercises in Critical Appraisal, and Going Beyond activities. An Answer Key and a Published Studies appendix are provided at the back of the book. The 6th edition features an enhanced focus on evidence-based practice, updated learning activities that rely less on free-text writing and better promote meaningful learning, and enhanced coverage of qualitative methodologies.