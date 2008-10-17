Study Guide for The Practice of Nursing Research
6th Edition
Appraisal, Synthesis, and Generation of Evidence
Description
The Study Guide is a chapter-by-chapter review and application manual for students of nursing research and evidence-based practice. Chapters include an Introduction, Relevant Terms activities, Key Ideas activities, Making Connections activities, Puzzles, Exercises in Critical Appraisal, and Going Beyond activities. An Answer Key and a Published Studies appendix are provided at the back of the book. The 6th edition features an enhanced focus on evidence-based practice, updated learning activities that rely less on free-text writing and better promote meaningful learning, and enhanced coverage of qualitative methodologies.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 17th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455739752
About the Author
Nancy Burns
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas; Faith Community Nurse, St. Matthew Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Burleson, Texas
Susan Grove
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, College of Nursing, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas; Adult Nurse Practitioner, Family Practice, Grand Prairie, Texas