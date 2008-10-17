Study Guide for The Practice of Nursing Research - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781416061083, 9781455739752

Study Guide for The Practice of Nursing Research

6th Edition

Appraisal, Synthesis, and Generation of Evidence

Authors: Nancy Burns Susan Grove Susanne Mohnkern
eBook ISBN: 9781455739752
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th October 2008
Page Count: 320
Description

The Study Guide is a chapter-by-chapter review and application manual for students of nursing research and evidence-based practice. Chapters include an Introduction, Relevant Terms activities, Key Ideas activities, Making Connections activities, Puzzles, Exercises in Critical Appraisal, and Going Beyond activities. An Answer Key and a Published Studies appendix are provided at the back of the book. The 6th edition features an enhanced focus on evidence-based practice, updated learning activities that rely less on free-text writing and better promote meaningful learning, and enhanced coverage of qualitative methodologies.

About the Author

Nancy Burns

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas; Faith Community Nurse, St. Matthew Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Burleson, Texas

Susan Grove

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, College of Nursing, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas; Adult Nurse Practitioner, Family Practice, Grand Prairie, Texas

Susanne Mohnkern

