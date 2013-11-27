Study Guide for The Human Body in Health and Illness - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781455774593, 9780323291279

Study Guide for The Human Body in Health and Illness

5th Edition

Authors: Barbara Herlihy
eBook ISBN: 9780323291279
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th November 2013
Page Count: 256
Description

Corresponding to the chapters in The Human Body in Health and Illness, 4th Edition, by Barbara Herlihy, this study guide offers fun and practical exercises to help you review, understand, and remember basic A&P. Even if you find science intimidating, this book can help you succeed.

Key Features

  • Each chapter includes three parts:
    • Mastering the Basics with matching, ordering, labeling, diagram reading, and coloring exercises
    • Putting It All Together including multiple-choice quizzes and case studies
    • Challenge Yourself! with critical thinking questions and puzzles
  • Textbook page references are included with the questions to make it easier to review difficult topics.
  • Objectives at the beginning of each chapter reinforce the goals of the textbook and set a framework for study.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to the Human Body
2. Basic Chemistry
3. Cells 
4. Cell Metabolism
5.  Microbiology Basics
6.  Tissues and Membranes
7. Integumentary System and Body Temperature
8. Skeletal System
9. Muscular System
10. Nervous System: Nervous Tissue and Brain
11. Nervous System: Spinal Cord and Peripheral Nerves
12. Autonomic Nervous System
13. Sensory System
14. Endocrine System
15. Blood
16. Anatomy of the Heart
17. Function of the Heart
18. Anatomy of the Blood Vessels
19. Functions of the Blood Vessels
20. Lymphatic System
21. Immune System
22. Respiratory System
23. Digestive System
24. Urinary System
25. Water, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance
26. Reproductive Systems
27. Human Development and Heredity

About the Author

Barbara Herlihy

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, University of the Incarnate Word, School of Nursing and Health Professions, San Antonio, TX

