Study Guide for The Human Body in Health and Illness

Use this practical review to get the most out of your A&P textbook! Corresponding to the chapters in The Human Body in Health and Illness, 6th Edition, by Barbara Herlihy, this study guide makes it easy to understand and remember basic Anatomy & Physiology. Engaging exercises, activities, and quizzes help you memorize A&P terms and master the key concepts relating to A&P and disease of the human body. Even if you find science intimidating, this review tool can help you succeed in A&P!