Study Guide for The Human Body in Health and Illness
6th Edition
Description
Use this practical review to get the most out of your A&P textbook! Corresponding to the chapters in The Human Body in Health and Illness, 6th Edition, by Barbara Herlihy, this study guide makes it easy to understand and remember basic Anatomy & Physiology. Engaging exercises, activities, and quizzes help you memorize A&P terms and master the key concepts relating to A&P and disease of the human body. Even if you find science intimidating, this review tool can help you succeed in A&P!
Key Features
- Textbook page references are included with the questions to make it easier to find and review A&P topics.
- Objectives at the beginning of each chapter reinforce the goals of the textbook and set a framework for study.
- Coloring activities help you study and remember the details of anatomy.
- Each chapter includes three parts:
- Mastering the Basics with matching, ordering, labeling, diagram reading, and coloring exercises
- Putting It All Together including multiple-choice quizzes and case studies\
- Challenge Yourself! with critical thinking questions and puzzles
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to the Human Body
2. Basic Chemistry
3. Cells
4. Cell Metabolism
5. Microbiology Basics
6. Tissues and Membranes
7. Integumentary System and Body Temperature
8. Skeletal System
9. Muscular System
10. Nervous System: Nervous Tissue and Brain
11. Nervous System: Spinal Cord and Peripheral Nerves
12. Autonomic Nervous System
13. Sensory System
14. Endocrine System
15. Blood
16. Anatomy of the Heart
17. Function of the Heart
18. Anatomy of the Blood Vessels
19. Functions of the Blood Vessels
20. Lymphatic System
21. Immune System
22. Respiratory System
23. Digestive System
24. Urinary System
25. Water, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance
26. Reproductive Systems
27. Human Development and Heredity
About the Author
Barbara Herlihy
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of the Incarnate Word, School of Nursing and Health Professions, San Antonio, TX