Study Guide for the Core Curriculum for Oncology Nursing
6th Edition
Editors: Suzanne Mahon
eBook ISBN: 9780323608619
Paperback ISBN: 9780323595469
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 256
Description
Prepare for your OCN® Exam with the only study guide endorsed by ONS! Based on the latest test blueprint for the OCN Exam, this is the only question-and-answer review developed in collaboration with the Oncology Nursing Society. Practice questions match the format and makeup of the OCN Exam and reflect important changes in cancer treatment and nursing care. A companion to Core Curriculum for Oncology Nursing, 6th Edition, this definitive resource maximizes your study and review for OCN certification.
Key Features
-
UNIQUE! The only Q&A review book developed in collaboration with and endorsed by the Oncology Nursing Society (ONS), the parent company of the Oncology Nursing Certification Corporation (ONCC), which administers the OCN Examination.
- UNIQUE! In-depth review matches the ONS Core Curriculum for Oncology Nursing and reflects the full continuum of cancer care, the scientific basis for practice, palliation of symptoms, oncologic emergencies, and professional performance.
- UNIQUE! Questions keyed to QSEN (Quality and Safety Education for Nurses) competencies focus on reducing errors and increasing patient safety.
- Expert contributors include authors who developed the ONS Core Curriculum for Oncology Nursing, other cancer experts, and other practicing oncology nurses.
- Answer Key includes detailed rationales for correct and incorrect responses.
Table of Contents
Part One: The Care Continuum
1. Epidemiology, Prevention, and Health Promotion
2. Screening and Early Detection
3. Survivorship
4. Palliative and End-of-life Care
5. Navigation Across the Cancer Continuum
6. Communication and Shared Decision-Making
Part Two: Scientific Basis for Practice
7. Carcinogenesis
8. Immunology
9. Precision Medicine
10. Genetic Risk Factors
11. Clinical Trials
12. Bone and Soft Tissue Cancers
13. Breast Cancer
14. Gastrointestinal Cancers
15. Genitourinary Cancers
16. Head and Neck Cancers
17. HIV-Related Cancers
18. Leukemia
19. Lung Cancer
20. Lymphoma
21. Multiple Myeloma
22. Neurologic System Cancers
23. Reproductive System Cancers
24. Skin Cancers
Part Three: Treatment Modalities
25. Surgery
26. Blood and Marrow Transplantation
27. Radiation Therapy
28. Chemotherapy and Hormonal Therapy
29. Biotherapy, Immunotherapy, and Targeted Therapies
30. Support Therapies and Access Devices
Part Four: Palliation of Symptoms
31. Pharmacologic Interventions
32. Complementary and Alternative Modalities
33. Cardiovascular Symptoms
34. Cognitive Symptoms
35. Endocrine Symptoms
36. Fatigue
37. Gastrointestinal Symptoms
38. Genitourinary Symptoms
39. Hematologic and Immune Symptoms
40. Integumentary Symptoms
41. Musculoskeletal Symptoms
42. Neurologic Symptoms
43. Nutrition Issues
44. Pain
45. Respiratory Symptoms
46. Sleep Disturbances
Part Five: Psychosocial Dimensions of Care
47. Altered Body Image
48. Caregiver Burden
49. Cultural and Spiritual Care
50. Psychosocial Considerations
51. Sexuality and Sexual Dysfunction
Part Six: Oncologic Emergencies
52. Metabolic Emergencies
53. Structural Emergencies
Part Seven: Professional Practice
54. Standards of Practice and Professional Performance
55. Evidence-Based Practice
56. Principles of Education and Learning
57. Legal Issues
58. Ethical Issues
59. Professional Issues
60. Compassion Fatigue
About the Editor
Suzanne Mahon
