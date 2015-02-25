Study Guide for the Core Curriculum for Oncology Nursing
5th Edition
Description
Get the most out of your OCN® Exam review with this helpful study tool! Corresponding to the chapters in The Core Curriculum for Oncology Nursing, 5th Edition, this definitive study guide endorsed by the Oncology Nursing Society covers the entire scope of practice for oncology nursing. It is based on the latest test blueprint for the OCN Exam, with more than 1,200 practice questions addressing all oncology topics, including the newest advances in cancer treatment and related nursing care. Prepare to succeed on your OCN Exam with this ONS-endorsed study resource!
Key Features
- The definitive study guide for the OCN® Examination is developed in collaboration with, and endorsed by, the Oncology Nursing Society, the parent organization of the Oncology Nursing Certification Corporation (ONCC), which administers the OCN Examination.
- Coverage of the entire scope of oncology nursing care includes quality of life, protective mechanisms, gastrointestinal and urinary function, cardiopulmonary function, oncologic emergencies, the scientific basis for practice, health promotion, and professional performance.
- An answer key includes rationales for correct and incorrect responses.
Table of Contents
Part One: Health Promotion, Screening and Early Detection
1. Epidemiology, Prevention, and Health Promotion
2. Screening and Early Detection
Part Two: Scientific Basis for Practice
3. Carcinogenesis
4. Immunology
5. Genetic Risk Factors
6. Research Protocols and Clinical Trials
7. Breast Cancer
8. Lung Cancer
9. Cancers of the Gastrointestinal Tract
10. Cancers of the Reproductive System
11. Cancers of the Urinary System
12. Skin Cancer
13. Head and Neck Cancers
14. Cancers of the Neurologic System
15. Leukemia
16. Lymphoma and Multiple Myeloma
17. Bone and Soft Tissue Cancers
18. HIV-Related Cancers
Part Three: Treatment Modalities
19. Nursing Implication of Surgical Treatment
20. Nursing Implications of Blood and Marrow Transplant
21. Nursing Implications of Radiation Therapy
22. Nursing implications of Chemotherapy
23. Nursing implications of Targeted Therapies and Biotherapy
24. Nursing implications of Support Therapies and Procedures
Part Four: Symptom Management
25. Pharmacologic Interventions
26. Complimentary and Integrative Modalities
27. Alterations in Hematologic and Immune Function
28. Alterations in Gastrointestinal Function
29. Alterations in Genitourinary Function
30. Alterations in Musculoskeletal, Integumentary and Neurologic Functions
31. Alterations in Respiratory Function
32. Alterations in Cardiovascular Function
33. Alterations in Nutritional Status
34. Comfort
Part Five: Psychosocial Dimensions of Care
35. Cultural, Spiritual, and Religious Diversity
36. Altered Body Image
37. Coping Mechanisms and Skills
38. Psychosocial Disturbances and Alterations
39. Sexuality
Part Six: Oncologic Emergencies
40. Metabolic Emergencies
41. Structural Emergencies
Part Seven: Survivorship
42. Survivorship
Part Eight: Palliative and End-of-life Care
43. Palliative and End-of-life Care
Part Nine: Professional Practice
44. Evidence-Based Practice and Standards of Oncology Nursing
45. Education Process
46. Legal Issues
47. Ethical Issues
48. Professional Issues
Answer Key
About the Author
June Eilers
June Eilers, PhD, ARPN, CNS, BC
June Eilers, PhD, ARPN, CNS, BC
Martha Langhorne
Affiliations and Expertise
Nurse Practitioner, Binghamton Gastroenterology, Binghamton, New York; Advanced Practice Nurse, Oncology/Nursing Education and Research, United Health Services Hospitals, Johnson City, New York.
Regina Fink
Affiliations and Expertise
Regina M. Fink, RN, PhD, AOCN, FAAN Research Nurse Scientist Department of Professional Resources University of Colorado Hospital Aurora, CO 80045