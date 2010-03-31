Study Guide for The Anatomy and Physiology Learning System
4th Edition
Description
Designed to accompany The Anatomy and Physiology Learning System, 4th Edition, by Edith Applegate, this study guide helps you learn and review basic A&P concepts. Each chapter emphasizes medical terminology with a set of key terms, word parts, clinical terms, and abbreviations, and then adds a variety of fun-filled learning exercises, review questions, a quiz, and a word puzzle. The study guide corresponds to the textbook chapter for chapter.
Key Features
- Chapter learning objectives help you focus on the most important material.
- Key concepts are defined on the first page of each chapter in the workbook.
- Learning exercises for each chapter include short answer, matching, and diagrams to label and color.
- Self-quizzes allow you to measure your progress and understanding.
- Fun and Games features end each chapter with a variety of engaging puzzles covering words and concepts.
- A chapter summary provides a brief review of each chapter.
- A chapter review provides questions for reinforcement and review of the concepts in each chapter.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to the Human Body
- Chemistry, Matter, and Life
- Cell Structure and Function
- Tissues and Membranes
- Integumentary System
- Skeletal System
- Muscular System
- Nervous System
- Sensory System
- Endocrine System
- Cardiovascular System: The Heart
- Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
- Cardiovascular System: Blood
- Lymphatic System and Body Defense
- Respiratory System
- Digestive System
- Metabolism and Nutrition
- Urinary System and Body Fluids
- Reproductive System
- Development
Answers for Quick Check Questions
Answers for Vocabulary Quizzes
Glossary of Clinical Terms and Disorders
Glossary of Word Parts
Glossary of Abbreviations
General Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 31st March 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323290814
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781437703948
About the Author
Edith Applegate
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Sciences and Mathematics, Kettering College of Medical Arts, Kettering, OH
