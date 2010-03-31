Study Guide for The Anatomy and Physiology Learning System - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781437703948, 9780323290814

Study Guide for The Anatomy and Physiology Learning System

4th Edition

Authors: Edith Applegate Edith Applegate
eBook ISBN: 9780323290814
Paperback ISBN: 9781437703948
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st March 2010
Page Count: 304
Description

Designed to accompany The Anatomy and Physiology Learning System, 4th Edition, by Edith Applegate, this study guide helps you learn and review basic A&P concepts. Each chapter emphasizes medical terminology with a set of key terms, word parts, clinical terms, and abbreviations, and then adds a variety of fun-filled learning exercises, review questions, a quiz, and a word puzzle. The study guide corresponds to the textbook chapter for chapter.

Key Features

  • Chapter learning objectives help you focus on the most important material.
  • Key concepts are defined on the first page of each chapter in the workbook.
  • Learning exercises for each chapter include short answer, matching, and diagrams to label and color.
  • Self-quizzes allow you to measure your progress and understanding.
  • Fun and Games features end each chapter with a variety of engaging puzzles covering words and concepts.
  • A chapter summary provides a brief review of each chapter.
  • A chapter review provides questions for reinforcement and review of the concepts in each chapter.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to the Human Body

  2. Chemistry, Matter, and Life

  3. Cell Structure and Function

  4. Tissues and Membranes                                                  

  5. Integumentary System

  6. Skeletal System

  7. Muscular System

  8. Nervous System

  9. Sensory System

  10. Endocrine System

  11. Cardiovascular System: The Heart

  12. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels

  13. Cardiovascular System: Blood

  14. Lymphatic System and Body Defense

  15. Respiratory System

  16. Digestive System

  17. Metabolism and Nutrition

  18. Urinary System and Body Fluids

  19. Reproductive System

  20. Development

Answers for Quick Check Questions

Answers for Vocabulary Quizzes

Glossary of Clinical Terms and Disorders

Glossary of Word Parts

Glossary of Abbreviations

General Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323290814
Paperback ISBN:
9781437703948

About the Author

Edith Applegate

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Sciences and Mathematics, Kettering College of Medical Arts, Kettering, OH

