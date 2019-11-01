Study Guide for Structure & Function of the Body
16th Edition
Description
Learn to master the core terms, concepts, and processes related to the anatomy and physiology of the human body with the Study Guide for Structure & Function of the Body, 16th Edition! Corresponding to chapters from the main text, this comprehensive learning tool contains a variety of exercises and questions — including, multiple choice, true or false, labeling, matching, application questions, crossword puzzles, and more — to help you review, retain, and apply important A&P concepts.
Key Features
- Crossword puzzle activities encourage the use of new vocabulary words and emphasize the proper spelling of terms.
- Application questions promote critical thinking and making judgments based on content you’ve already learned.
- Brief synopses of the core concepts at the start of each chapter provide a quick review of essential content.
- Diagrams and labeling exercises include key features marked by numbers for identification.
- Matching, fill-in-the-blank, multiple choice, true/false and identify exercises for each chapter reinforce your understanding of chapter content.
- Answers to exercises are found in the back of the guide, along with references to the appropriate textbook page.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to the Body
2. Chemistry of Life
3. Cells
4. Tissues
5. Organ Systems
6. Skin and Membranes
7. Skeletal System
8. Muscular System
9. Nervous System
10. Senses
11. Endocrine System
12. Blood
13. Cardiovascular System
14. Lymphatic System and Immunity
15. Respiratory System
16. Digestive System
17. Nutrition and Metabolism
18. Urinary System
19. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance
20. Acid-Base Balance
21. Reproductive Systems
22. Growth, Development, and Aging
Answer Key
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323598255
About the Author
Kevin Patton
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy & Physiology Instruction, New York Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, New York; Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, St. Charles Community College, Cottleville, Missouri; Assistant Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Course Director Emeritus in Human Physiology, St. Louis University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri, USA
Gary Thibodeau
Affiliations and Expertise
Chancellor Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Biology, University of Wisconsin, River Falls, River Falls, Wisconsin, USA