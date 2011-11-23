Study Guide for Structure & Function of the Body
14th Edition
Description
Master essential anatomy and physiology concepts, processes, and terms! Corresponding to the chapters in Thibodeau and Patton's Structure & Function of the Body, 14th Edition, this study guide reviews major A&P concepts and provides a variety of exercises for you to enhance your understanding and apply your knowledge. It also includes anatomy drawings to help you learn anatomical structures and terminology.
Key Features
- A comprehensive review ensures that you understand the textbook's core concepts and essential content.
- Application Questions promote critical thinking, asking you to apply information to the real world.
- Crossword puzzles and word finds help you master new vocabulary terms.
- Diagrams and labeling exercises reinforce your understanding of the location of body structures.
- Matching and multiple-choice questions along with fill-in-the-blank exercises aid in understanding anatomy and physiology concepts.
- Did You Know features offer fun A&P facts.
- Check Your Knowledge sections let you assess your comprehension of chapter material.
- Answers to exercises are located at the end of the study guide, along with textbook-page references.
Table of Contents
1. An Introduction to the Structure and Function of the Body
2. Chemistry of Life
3. Cells and Tissues
4. Organ Systems of the Body
5. The Integumentary System and Body Membranes
6. The Skeletal System
7. The Muscular System
8. The Nervous System
9. The Senses
10. The Endocrine System
11. Blood
12. The Circulatory System
13. The Lymphatic System and Immunity
14. The Respiratory System
15. The Digestive System
16. Nutrition and Metabolism
17. The Urinary System
18. Fluids and Electrolyte Balance
19. Acid-Base Balance
20. The Reproductive Systems
21. Growth and Development
Answer Key
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 23rd November 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291651
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323399678
About the Author
Kevin Patton
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy & Physiology Instruction, New York Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, New York; Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, St. Charles Community College, Cottleville, Missouri; Assistant Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Course Director Emeritus in Human Physiology, St. Louis University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri, USA