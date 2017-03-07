Study Guide for Pharmacology - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323399081, 9780323661416

Study Guide for Pharmacology

9th Edition

A Patient-Centered Nursing Process Approach

Authors: Linda McCuistion Kathleen DiMaggio Mary Beth Winton Jennifer Yeager
Paperback ISBN: 9780323399081
eBook ISBN: 9780323661416
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th March 2017
Page Count: 288
Description

Corresponding to the chapters in McCuistion’s Pharmacology: A Patient-Centered Nursing Process Approach, 9th Edition, this hands-on study guide offers engaging activities to help you review and remember essential nursing pharmacology. Exercises include study questions, case studies, and NCLEX® Examination–style review questions. This new edition also features additional alternate item format questions including multiple response, fill-in-the-blank calculations, and ordered response questions. It’s an essential tool in helping you apply your knowledge of pharmacology to clinical practice, develop pharmacology-related clinical reasoning skills, and master safe drug administration.

Key Features

  • Detailed case studies enhance users’ understanding of nursing responsibilities in therapeutic pharmacology.
  • Drug calculations chapter follows the outline of the main-text chapter to help users test their knowledge and skill in drug dosage calculation.
  • Focus on safety includes a special icon that calls attention to questions related to safe patient care.
  • Sample drug labels have been updated using the new drug labels from the main text.
  • Answers for all exercises are provided at the back of the book to facilitate self-study. Rationales are also included for all application-level questions and case study questions.

Table of Contents

UNIT ONE: Introduction to Pharmacology
1. Drug Development and Ethical Considerations
2. Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Pharmacogenetics
3. Cultural Considerations
4. Complementary and Alternative Therapies
5. Pediatric Considerations
6. Geriatric Considerations
7. Drugs in Substance Use Disorder

UNIT TWO: Pharmacotherapy and Drug Administration
8. The Nursing Process and Patient-Centered Care
9. Safety and Quality
10. Drug Administration  
11. Drug Calculations

UNIT THREE: Maintenance of Homeostasis
12. Fluid Volume and Electrolytes
13. Vitamin and Mineral Replacement
14. Nutritional Support 

UNIT FOUR: Autonomic Nervous System Drugs
15. Adrenergic Agonists and Antagonists
16. Cholinergic Agonists and Antagonists

UNIT FIVE: Central and Peripheral Nervous System Drugs
17. Stimulants
18. Depressants
19. Antiseizure Drugs
20. Drugs for Parkinsonism and Alzheimer’s Disease  
21. Drugs for Neuromuscular Disorders and Muscle Spasms   
UNIT SIX: Mental and Behavioral Health Drugs
22. Antipsychotics and Anxiolytics
23. Antidepressants and Mood Stabilizers

UNIT SEVEN: Pain and Inflammation Management Drugs
24. Antiinflammatories
25. Analgesics

UNIT EIGHT: Antimicrobial Drugs
26. Antibacterials
27. Antituberculars, Antifungals, and Antivirals
28. Peptides, Antimalarials, and Anthelmintics

UNIT NINE: Immunologic Drugs
29. HIV- and AIDS-Related Drugs
30. Transplant Drugs
31. Vaccines

UNIT TEN: Antineoplastics and Biologic Response Modifiers
32. Anticancer Drugs
33. Targeted Therapies to Treat Cancer
34. Biologic Response Modifiers

UNIT ELEVEN: Respiratory Drugs
35. Upper Respiratory Disorders
36. Lower Respiratory Disorders

UNIT TWELVE: Cardiovascular Drugs
37. Cardiac Glycosides, Antianginals, and Antidysrhythmics
38. Diuretics
39. Antihypertensives
40. Anticoagulants, Antiplatelets, and Thrombolytics
41. Antihyperlipidemics and Peripheral Vasodilators

UNIT THIRTEEN: Gastrointestinal Drugs 
42. Gastrointestinal Tract Disorders
43. Antiulcer Drugs

UNIT FOURTEEN: Eye, Ear, and Skin Drugs
44. Eye and Ear Disorders
45. Dermatologic Disorders

UNIT FIFTEEN: Endocrine Drugs
46. Pituitary, Thyroid, Parathyroid, and Adrenal Disorders
47. Antidiabetics

UNIT SIXTEEN: Renal and Urologic Drugs
48. Urinary Disorders

UNIT SEVENTEEN: Reproductive and Gender-Related Drugs
49. Pregnancy and Preterm Labor
50. Labor, Delivery, and Postpartum
51. Neonatal and Newborn 52. Women’s Reproductive Health
53. Men’s Reproductive Health
54. Sexually Transmitted Infections

UNIT EIGHTEEN: Emergency Drugs
55. Adult and Pediatric Emergency Drugs

ANSWER KEY

About the Author

Linda McCuistion

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, South University, Richmond Campus, Glen Allen, Virginia

Kathleen DiMaggio

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Nursing, Our Lady of Holy Cross College, Department of Nursing

Mary Beth Winton

Jennifer Yeager

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Director of the Graduate Nursing Program, Department of Nursing, Tarleton State University , Member of The Texas A&M University System

