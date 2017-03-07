Study Guide for Pharmacology

UNIT ONE: Introduction to Pharmacology

1. Drug Development and Ethical Considerations

2. Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Pharmacogenetics

3. Cultural Considerations

4. Complementary and Alternative Therapies

5. Pediatric Considerations

6. Geriatric Considerations

7. Drugs in Substance Use Disorder

UNIT TWO: Pharmacotherapy and Drug Administration

8. The Nursing Process and Patient-Centered Care

9. Safety and Quality

10. Drug Administration

11. Drug Calculations

UNIT THREE: Maintenance of Homeostasis

12. Fluid Volume and Electrolytes

13. Vitamin and Mineral Replacement

14. Nutritional Support

UNIT FOUR: Autonomic Nervous System Drugs

15. Adrenergic Agonists and Antagonists

16. Cholinergic Agonists and Antagonists

UNIT FIVE: Central and Peripheral Nervous System Drugs

17. Stimulants

18. Depressants

19. Antiseizure Drugs

20. Drugs for Parkinsonism and Alzheimer’s Disease

21. Drugs for Neuromuscular Disorders and Muscle Spasms

UNIT SIX: Mental and Behavioral Health Drugs

22. Antipsychotics and Anxiolytics

23. Antidepressants and Mood Stabilizers

UNIT SEVEN: Pain and Inflammation Management Drugs

24. Antiinflammatories

25. Analgesics

UNIT EIGHT: Antimicrobial Drugs

26. Antibacterials

27. Antituberculars, Antifungals, and Antivirals

28. Peptides, Antimalarials, and Anthelmintics

UNIT NINE: Immunologic Drugs

29. HIV- and AIDS-Related Drugs

30. Transplant Drugs

31. Vaccines

UNIT TEN: Antineoplastics and Biologic Response Modifiers

32. Anticancer Drugs

33. Targeted Therapies to Treat Cancer

34. Biologic Response Modifiers

UNIT ELEVEN: Respiratory Drugs

35. Upper Respiratory Disorders

36. Lower Respiratory Disorders

UNIT TWELVE: Cardiovascular Drugs

37. Cardiac Glycosides, Antianginals, and Antidysrhythmics

38. Diuretics

39. Antihypertensives

40. Anticoagulants, Antiplatelets, and Thrombolytics

41. Antihyperlipidemics and Peripheral Vasodilators

UNIT THIRTEEN: Gastrointestinal Drugs

42. Gastrointestinal Tract Disorders

43. Antiulcer Drugs

UNIT FOURTEEN: Eye, Ear, and Skin Drugs

44. Eye and Ear Disorders

45. Dermatologic Disorders

UNIT FIFTEEN: Endocrine Drugs

46. Pituitary, Thyroid, Parathyroid, and Adrenal Disorders

47. Antidiabetics

UNIT SIXTEEN: Renal and Urologic Drugs

48. Urinary Disorders

UNIT SEVENTEEN: Reproductive and Gender-Related Drugs

49. Pregnancy and Preterm Labor

50. Labor, Delivery, and Postpartum

51. Neonatal and Newborn 52. Women’s Reproductive Health

53. Men’s Reproductive Health

54. Sexually Transmitted Infections

UNIT EIGHTEEN: Emergency Drugs

55. Adult and Pediatric Emergency Drugs

ANSWER KEY

