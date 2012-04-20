Study Guide for Pharmacology for Nursing Care
8th Edition
Description
Complex pharmacologic information is simple to learn with this complete study resource! Designed to accompany Pharmacology for Nursing Care, critical thinking study questions, case studies, and patient teaching scenarios connect pharmacology concepts with their impact on patient care. Plus, an emphasis on priority nursing care with NCLEX examination-style review questions prepares you for success on the exam.
Key Features
- An emphasis on the key information that nursing students need to know
- NCLEX Examination-style questions for each chapter in a variety of study/review formats
- Case Study scenarios provide true-to-life practice in responding to clinical situations that are typical of contemporary medication therapy
- Implications of drugs and drug classes for patient care
- Highlighted application-level questions help you integrate other nursing knowledge such as developmental considerations, laboratory values, and symptoms of adverse effects
- Critical thinking, prioritization, and delegation questions
Table of Contents
I. INTRODUCTION
1. Orientation to Pharmacology
2. Application of Pharmacology in Nursing Practice
3. Drug Regulation, Development, Names, and Information
II. BASIC PRINCIPLES OF PHARMACOLOGY
4. Pharmacokinetics
5. Pharmacodynamics
6. Drug Interactions
7. Adverse Drug Reactions and Medication Errors
8. Individual Variation in Drug Responses
III. DRUG THERAPY ACROSS THE LIFE SPAN
9. Drug Therapy During Pregnancy and Breast-Feeding
10. Drug Therapy in Pediatric Patients
11. Drug Therapy in Geriatric Patients
IV. PERIPHERAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DRUGS
Introduction
12. Basic Principles of Neuropharmacology
13. Physiology of the Peripheral Nervous System
Cholinergic Drugs
14. Muscarinic Agonists and Antagonists
15. Cholinesterase Inhibitors and Their Use in Myasthenia Gravis
16. Drugs That Block Nicotinic Cholinergic Transmission: Neuromuscular Blocking Agents and Ganglionic Blocking Agents
Adrenergic Drugs
17. Adrenergic Agonists
18. Adrenergic Antagonists
19. Indirect-Acting Antiadrenergic Agents
V. CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DRUGS
Introduction
20. Introduction to Central Nervous System Pharmacology
Drugs for Neurodegenerative Disorders
21. Drugs for Parkinson's Disease
22. Alzheimer's Disease
23. Drugs for Multiple Sclerosis
Neurologic Drugs
24. Drugs for Epilepsy
25. Drugs for Muscle Spasm and Spasticity
Drugs for Pain
26. Local Anesthetics
27. General Anesthetics
28. Opioid (Narcotic) Analgesics, Opioid Antagonists, and Nonopioid Centrally Acting Analgesics
29. Pain Management in Patients with Cancer
30. Drugs for Headache
Psychotherapeutic Drugs
31. Antipsychotic Agents and Their Use in Schizophrenia
32. Antidepressants
33. Drugs for Bipolar Disorder
34. Sedative-Hypnotic Drugs
35. Management of Anxiety Disorders
36. Central Nervous System Stimulants and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder
Drug Abuse
37. Drug Abuse I: Basic Considerations
38. Drug Abuse II: Alcohol
39. Drug Abuse III: Nicotine and Smoking [Now a separate chapter!]
40. Drug Abuse IV: Other Major Drugs of Abuse Other Than Alcohol and Nicotine
VI. DRUGS THAT AFFECT FLUID AND ELECTROLYTE BALANCE
41. Diuretics
42. Agents Affecting the Volume and Ion Content of Body Fluids
VII. DRUGS THAT AFFECT THE HEART, BLOOD VESSELS, AND BLOOD
43. Review of Hemodynamics
44. Drugs Acting on the Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System
45. Calcium Channel Blockers
46. Vasodilators
47. Drugs for Hypertension
48. Drugs for Heart Failure
49. Antidysrhythmic Drugs
50. Prophylaxis of Coronary Heart Disease: Drugs That Help Normalize Cholesterol and Triglyceride Levels
51. Drugs for Angina Pectoris
52. Anticoagulant, Antiplatelet, and Thrombolytic Drugs
53. Management of ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction
54. Drugs for Hemophilia
55. Drugs for Deficiency Anemias
56. Hematopoietic Agents
VIII. DRUGS FOR ENDOCRINE DISORDERS
57. Drugs for Diabetes Mellitus
58. Drugs for Thyroid Disorders
59. Drugs Related to Hypothalamic and Pituitary Function
60. Drugs for Disorders of the Adrenal Cortex
IX. WOMEN'S HEALTH
61. Estrogens and Progestins: Basic Pharmacology and Noncontraceptive Applications
62. Birth Control
63. Drug Therapy of Infertility
64. Drugs That Affect Uterine Function
X. MEN'S HEALTH
65. Androgens
66. Drugs for Erectile Dysfunction and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
XI. ANTI-INFLAMMATORY, ANTIALLERGIC, AND IMMUNOLOGIC DRUGS
67. Review of the Immune System
68. Childhood Immunization
69. Immunosuppressants
70. Antihistamines
71. Cyclooxygenase Inhibitors: Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs and Acetaminophen
72. Glucocorticoids in Nonendocrine Diseases
XII. DRUGS FOR BONE AND JOINT DISORDERS
73. Drug Therapy of Rheumatoid Arthritis
74. Drug Therapy of Gout
75. Drugs Affecting Calcium Levels and Bone Mineralization
XIII. RESPIRATORY TRACT DRUGS
76. Drugs for Asthma
77. Drugs for Allergic Rhinitis, Cough, and Colds
XIV. GASTROINTESTINAL DRUGS
78. Drugs for Peptic Ulcer Disease
79. Laxatives
80. Other Gastrointestinal Drugs
XV. NUTRITION
81. Vitamins
82. Drugs for Weight Loss
XVI. CHEMOTHERAPY OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES
83. Basic Principles of Antimicrobial Therapy
84. Drugs That Weaken the Bacterial Cell Wall I: Penicillins
85. Drugs That Weaken the Bacterial Cell Wall II: Cephalosporins, Carbapenems, Vancomycin, Telavancin, Aztreonam, Teicoplanin, and Fosfomycin
86. Bacteriostatic Inhibitors of Protein Synthesis: Tetracyclines, Macrolides, and Others
87. Aminoglycosides: Bactericidal Inhibitors of Protein Synthesis
88. Sulfonamides and Trimethoprim
89. Drugs Therapy of Urinary Tract Infections
90. Antimycobacterial Agents: Drugs for Tuberculosis, Leprosy, and Mycobacterium avium Complex Infection
91. Miscellaneous Antibacterial Drugs: Fluoroquinolones, Metronidazole, Daptomycin, Rifampin, Rifaximin, Bacitracin, and Polymyxins
92. Antifungal Agents
93. Antiviral Agents I: Drugs for Non-HIV Viral Infections
94. Antiviral Agents II: Drugs for HIV Infection and Related Opportunistic Infections
95. Drug Therapy of Sexually Transmitted Diseases
96. Antiseptics and Disinfectants
XVII. CHEMOTHERAPY OF PARASITIC DISEASES
96. Anthelmintics
98. Antiprotozoal Drugs I: Antimalarial Agents
99. Antiprotozoal Drugs II: Miscellaneous Agents
100. Ectoparasiticides
XVIII. CANCER CHEMOTHERAPY
101. Basic Principles of Cancer Chemotherapy
102. Anticancer Drugs I: Cytotoxic Agents
103. Anticancer Drugs II: Hormonal Agents, Biologic Response Modifiers, and Targeted Drugs
XIX. ADDITIONAL IMPORTANT DRUGS
104. Drugs for the Eye
105. Drugs for the Skin
106. Drugs for the Ear
107. Miscellaneous Noteworthy Drugs
XX. ALTERNATIVE THERAPY
108. Dietary Supplements
XXI. TOXICOLOGY
109. Management of Poisoning
110. Potential Weapons of Biologic, Radiologic, and Chemical Terrorism
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 20th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293556
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455746644
About the Author
Richard Lehne
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Lecturer, University of Arizona College of Nursing, Lecturer; University of Virginia School of Nursing; Research Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmacology, University of Virginia School of Medicine
Sherry Neely
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Butler County Community College, Butler, Pennsylvania