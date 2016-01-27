Study Guide for Pharmacology and the Nursing Process

PART 1: PHARMACOLOGY BASICS

Learning Strategies: Introduction to Student Learning Strategies for Pharmacology

1. The Nursing Process and Drug Therapy

2. Pharmacologic Principles

3. Lifespan Considerations

4. Cultural, Legal, and Ethical Considerations

5. Medication Errors: Preventing and Responding

6. Patient Education and Drug Therapy

7. Over-the-Counter Drugs and Herbal and Dietary Supplements

8. Gene Therapy and Pharmacogenomics

9. Photo Atlas of Drug Administration

PART 2: DRUGS AFFECTING THE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM

Learning Strategies : Nursing Process, Assessment, Nursing Diagnoses, and Evaluation

10. Analgesic Drugs

11. General and Local Anesthetics

12. Central Nervous System Depressants and Muscle Relaxants

13. Central Nervous System Stimulants and Related Drugs

14. Antiepileptic Drugs

15. Antiparkinson Drugs

16. Psychotherapeutic Drugs

17. Substance Abuse

PART 3: DRUGS AFFECTING THE AUTONOMIC NERVOUS SYSTEM

Learning Strategies : Reading: Vocabulary, Text Notation, and Enhanced Typeface

18. Adrenergic Drugs

19. Adrenergic-Blocking Drugs

20. Cholinergic Drugs

21. Cholinergic-Blocking Drugs

PART 4: DRUGS AFFECTING THE CARDIOVASCULAR AND RENAL SYSTEMS

Learning Strategies : Study Time: Learning Styles, The Use of Apps, Mnemonics, Flash Cards

22. Antihypertensive Drugs

23. Antianginal Drugs

24. Heart Failure Drugs

25. Antidysrhythmic Drugs

26. Coagulation Modifier Drugs

27. Antilipemic Drugs

28. Diuretic Drugs

29. Fluids and Electrolytes

PART 5: DRUGS AFFECTING THE ENDOCRINE AND REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEMS

Learning Strategies : Making the Most of Group Studying: Study Groups, Chat Rooms, Discussion Groups

30. Pituitary Drugs

31. Thyroid and Antithyroid Drugs

32. Antidiabetic Drugs

33. Adrenal Drugs

34. Women’s Health Drugs

35. Men’s Health Drugs

PART 6: DRUGS AFFECTING THE RESPIRATORY SYSTEM

Learning Strategies : Time Management and Practice Questions

36. Antihistamines, Decongestants, Antitussives, and Expectorants

37. Respiratory Drugs

PART 7: ANTIINFECTIVE AND ANTIINFLAMMATORY DRUGS

Learning Strategies : Performance Evaluation and Improvement, NCLEX Practice

38. Antibiotics Part 1

39. Antibiotics Part 2

40. Antiviral Drugs

41. Antitubercular Drugs

42. Antifungal Drugs

43. Antimalarial, Antiprotozoal, and Anthelmintic Drugs

44. Antiinflammatory and Antigout Drugs

PART 8: CHEMOTHERAPEUTIC DRUGS AND BIOLOGIC AND IMMUNE MODIFIERS

Learning Strategies : Application of Pharmacology and Making Connections

45. Antineoplastic Drugs Part 1: Cancer Overview and Cell Cycle–Specific Drugs

46. Antineoplastic Drugs Part 2: Cell Cycle–Nonspecific Drugs and Miscellaneous Drugs

47. Biologic Response–Modifying and Antirheumatic Drugs

48. Immunosuppressant Drugs

49. Immunizing Drugs

PART 9: DRUGS AFFECTING THE GASTROINTESTINAL SYSTEM AND NUTRITION

Learning Strategies : Active Questioning, Studying for Tests, and Test Taking Strategies

50. Acid-Controlling Drugs

51. Bowel Disorder Drugs

52. Antiemetic and Antinausea Drugs

53. Vitamins and Minerals

54. Anemia Drugs

55. Nutritional Supplements

PART 10: DERMATOLOGIC, OPHTHALMIC, AND OTIC DRUGS

Learning Strategies : Future Application

56. Dermatologic Drugs

57. Ophthalmic Drugs

58. Otic Drugs

Appendix: Pharmaceutical Abbreviations

Index

