Study Guide for Pharmacology and the Nursing Process
8th Edition
Description
Prepare for success in pharmacology and on the NCLEX Examination with the Study Guide for Pharmacology and the Nursing Process, 8th Edition. Designed to accompany Lilley’s Pharmacology and the Nursing Process, 8th Edition textbook, this workbook features worksheets for each chapter that include NCLEX-RN® Examination−style review questions, critical thinking and application questions, case studies, and other educationally sound learning activities.
Key Features
- Chapter-by-chapter worksheets are divided into 3 main sections: Chapter Review and NCLEX Examination Preparation, Critical Thinking and Application, and Case Study.
- Focus on prioritization features at least one prioritization exercise in which the reader must evaluate a clinical scenario and answer the question: "What is the nurse’s best action?"
- Overview of dosage calculations section contains explanations of key drug calculations, concepts, sample drug labels, practice problems, and a practice quiz.
- Answers for all exercises are provided at the back of the book to facility self-study.
- Learning strategies expands upon the unique, cartoon-illustrated study strategies included in the Lilley text.
Table of Contents
PART 1: PHARMACOLOGY BASICS
Learning Strategies: Introduction to Student Learning Strategies for Pharmacology
1. The Nursing Process and Drug Therapy
2. Pharmacologic Principles
3. Lifespan Considerations
4. Cultural, Legal, and Ethical Considerations
5. Medication Errors: Preventing and Responding
6. Patient Education and Drug Therapy
7. Over-the-Counter Drugs and Herbal and Dietary Supplements
8. Gene Therapy and Pharmacogenomics
9. Photo Atlas of Drug Administration
PART 2: DRUGS AFFECTING THE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM
Learning Strategies: Nursing Process, Assessment, Nursing Diagnoses, and Evaluation
10. Analgesic Drugs
11. General and Local Anesthetics
12. Central Nervous System Depressants and Muscle Relaxants
13. Central Nervous System Stimulants and Related Drugs
14. Antiepileptic Drugs
15. Antiparkinson Drugs
16. Psychotherapeutic Drugs
17. Substance Abuse
PART 3: DRUGS AFFECTING THE AUTONOMIC NERVOUS SYSTEM
Learning Strategies: Reading: Vocabulary, Text Notation, and Enhanced Typeface
18. Adrenergic Drugs
19. Adrenergic-Blocking Drugs
20. Cholinergic Drugs
21. Cholinergic-Blocking Drugs
PART 4: DRUGS AFFECTING THE CARDIOVASCULAR AND RENAL SYSTEMS
Learning Strategies: Study Time: Learning Styles, The Use of Apps, Mnemonics, Flash Cards
22. Antihypertensive Drugs
23. Antianginal Drugs
24. Heart Failure Drugs
25. Antidysrhythmic Drugs
26. Coagulation Modifier Drugs
27. Antilipemic Drugs
28. Diuretic Drugs
29. Fluids and Electrolytes
PART 5: DRUGS AFFECTING THE ENDOCRINE AND REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEMS
Learning Strategies: Making the Most of Group Studying: Study Groups, Chat Rooms, Discussion Groups
30. Pituitary Drugs
31. Thyroid and Antithyroid Drugs
32. Antidiabetic Drugs
33. Adrenal Drugs
34. Women’s Health Drugs
35. Men’s Health Drugs
PART 6: DRUGS AFFECTING THE RESPIRATORY SYSTEM
Learning Strategies: Time Management and Practice Questions
36. Antihistamines, Decongestants, Antitussives, and Expectorants
37. Respiratory Drugs
PART 7: ANTIINFECTIVE AND ANTIINFLAMMATORY DRUGS
Learning Strategies: Performance Evaluation and Improvement, NCLEX Practice
38. Antibiotics Part 1
39. Antibiotics Part 2
40. Antiviral Drugs
41. Antitubercular Drugs
42. Antifungal Drugs
43. Antimalarial, Antiprotozoal, and Anthelmintic Drugs
44. Antiinflammatory and Antigout Drugs
PART 8: CHEMOTHERAPEUTIC DRUGS AND BIOLOGIC AND IMMUNE MODIFIERS
Learning Strategies: Application of Pharmacology and Making Connections
45. Antineoplastic Drugs Part 1: Cancer Overview and Cell Cycle–Specific Drugs
46. Antineoplastic Drugs Part 2: Cell Cycle–Nonspecific Drugs and Miscellaneous Drugs
47. Biologic Response–Modifying and Antirheumatic Drugs
48. Immunosuppressant Drugs
49. Immunizing Drugs
PART 9: DRUGS AFFECTING THE GASTROINTESTINAL SYSTEM AND NUTRITION
Learning Strategies: Active Questioning, Studying for Tests, and Test Taking Strategies
50. Acid-Controlling Drugs
51. Bowel Disorder Drugs
52. Antiemetic and Antinausea Drugs
53. Vitamins and Minerals
54. Anemia Drugs
55. Nutritional Supplements
PART 10: DERMATOLOGIC, OPHTHALMIC, AND OTIC DRUGS
Learning Strategies: Future Application
56. Dermatologic Drugs
57. Ophthalmic Drugs
58. Otic Drugs
Appendix: Pharmaceutical Abbreviations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 27th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323371346
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323371384
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323371353
About the Author
Linda Lilley
Linda Lane Lilley, PhD, RN
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor Emeritus, School of Nursing, Old Dominion University, Virginia Beach, VA
Julie Snyder
Julie S. Snyder, MSN, RN-BC
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, School of Nursing, Regent University, Virginia Beach, Virginia
Shelly Rainforth Collins
Shelly Rainforth Collins, PharmD
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and Coordinator of Clinical Pharmacy Services, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center; President, Drug Information Consultants, Chesapeake, Virginia, USA