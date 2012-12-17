Study Guide for Pharmacology and the Nursing Process
7th Edition
Description
Study Guide for Pharmacology and the Nursing Process, 7th Edition, is designed to accompany the Lilley’s Pharmacology and the Nursing Process, 7th Edition textbook, preparing you for success in pharmacology and on the NCLEX Examination. Worksheets for each chapter include NCLEX-RN® Examination−style review questions, case studies, critical thinking and application questions, case studiesmultiple-choice questions, and other educationally sound rich learning activities.
Key Features
- Special Overview of Dosage Calculations Section features a practice quiz and explanations of key drug calculations concepts, sample drug labels, and practice problems, and a practice quiz.
- Student Study Tips Section offers study techniques, time management tips, and test-taking strategies.expands on the textbook’s Study Skills Tips to enhance understanding.
- Application-based NCLEX Examination−style practice questions prepare you for help you understand how information in the book applies to real-life situationsproblem-solving in the clinical setting.
Table of Contents
Student Study Tips
1. The Nursing Process and Drug Therapy
2. Pharmacologic Principles
3. Lifespan Considerations
4. Cultural, Legal, and Ethical Considerations
5. Medication Errors: Preventing and Responding
6. Patient Education and Drug Therapy
7. Over-the-Counter Drugs and Herbal and Dietary Supplements
8. Gene Therapy and Pharmacogenomics
9. Photo Atlas of Drug Administration
10. Analgesic Drugs
11. General and Local Anesthetics
12. Central Nervous System Depressants and Muscle Relaxants
13. Central Nervous System Stimulants and Related Drugs
14. Antiepileptic Drugs
15. Antiparkinson Drugs
16. Psychotherapeutic Drugs
17. Substance Abuse
18. Adrenergic Drugs
19. Adrenergic-Blocking Drugs
20. Cholinergic Drugs
21. Cholinergic-Blocking Drugs
22. Antihypertensive Drugs
23. Antianginal Drugs
24. Heart Failure Drugs
25. Antidysrhythmic Drugs
26. Coagulation Modifier Drugs
27. Antilipemic Drugs
28. Diuretic Drugs
29. Fluids and Electrolytes
30. Pituitary Drugs
31. Thyroid and Antithyroid Drugs
32. Antidiabetic Drugs
33. Adrenal Drugs
34. Women’s Health Drugs
35. Men’s Health Drugs
36. Antihistamines, Decongestants, Antitussives, and Expectorants
37. Bronchodilators and Other Respiratory Drugs
38. Antibiotics Part 1
39. Antibiotics Part 2
40. Antiviral Drugs
41. Antitubercular Drugs
42. Antifungal Drugs
43. Antimalarial, Antiprotozoal, and Anthelmintic Drugs
44. Antiinflammatory and Antigout Drugs
45. Antineoplastic Drugs Part 1: Cancer Overview and Cell Cycle–Specific Drugs
46. Antineoplastic Drugs Part 2: Cell Cycle–Nonspecific Drugs and Miscellaneous Drugs
47. Biologic Response–Modifying and Antirheumatic Drugs
48. Immunosuppressant Drugs
49. Immunizing Drugs and Biochemical Terrorism
50. Acid-Controlling Drugs
51. Bowel Disorder Drugs
52. Antiemetic and Antinausea Drugs
53. Vitamins and Minerals
54. Anemia Drugs
55. Nutritional Supplements
56. Dermatologic Drugs
57. Ophthalmic Drugs
58. Otic Drugs
Overview of Dosage Calculations
Answer Key
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 17th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293624
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323171052
About the Author
Linda Lilley
Linda Lane Lilley, PhD, RN
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor Emeritus, School of Nursing, Old Dominion University, Virginia Beach, VA
Julie Snyder
Julie S. Snyder, MSN, RN-BC
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, School of Nursing, Regent University, Virginia Beach, Virginia
Shelly Rainforth Collins
Shelly Rainforth Collins, PharmD
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and Coordinator of Clinical Pharmacy Services, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center; President, Drug Information Consultants, Chesapeake, Virginia, USA