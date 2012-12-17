Study Guide for Pharmacology and the Nursing Process - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323091299, 9780323293624

Study Guide for Pharmacology and the Nursing Process

7th Edition

Authors: Linda Lilley Julie Snyder Shelly Rainforth Collins
eBook ISBN: 9780323293624
eBook ISBN: 9780323171052
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 17th December 2012
Page Count: 248
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Study Guide for Pharmacology and the Nursing Process, 7th Edition, is designed to accompany the Lilley’s Pharmacology and the Nursing Process, 7th Edition textbook, preparing you for success in pharmacology and on the NCLEX Examination. Worksheets for each chapter include NCLEX-RN® Examination−style review questions, case studies, critical thinking and application questions, case studiesmultiple-choice questions, and other educationally sound rich learning activities.

Key Features

  • Special Overview of Dosage Calculations Section features a practice quiz and explanations of key drug calculations concepts, sample drug labels, and practice problems, and a practice quiz.
  • Student Study Tips Section offers study techniques, time management tips, and test-taking strategies.expands on the textbook’s Study Skills Tips to enhance understanding.
  • Application-based NCLEX Examination−style practice questions prepare you for help you understand how information in the book applies to real-life situationsproblem-solving in the clinical setting.

Table of Contents

Student Study Tips

1. The Nursing Process and Drug Therapy

2. Pharmacologic Principles

3. Lifespan Considerations

4. Cultural, Legal, and Ethical Considerations

5. Medication Errors: Preventing and Responding

6. Patient Education and Drug Therapy

7. Over-the-Counter Drugs and Herbal and Dietary Supplements

8. Gene Therapy and Pharmacogenomics

9. Photo Atlas of Drug Administration

10. Analgesic Drugs

11. General and Local Anesthetics

12. Central Nervous System Depressants and Muscle Relaxants

13. Central Nervous System Stimulants and Related Drugs

14. Antiepileptic Drugs

15. Antiparkinson Drugs

16. Psychotherapeutic Drugs

17. Substance Abuse

18. Adrenergic Drugs

19. Adrenergic-Blocking Drugs

20. Cholinergic Drugs

21. Cholinergic-Blocking Drugs

22. Antihypertensive Drugs

23. Antianginal Drugs

24. Heart Failure Drugs

25. Antidysrhythmic Drugs

26. Coagulation Modifier Drugs

27. Antilipemic Drugs

28. Diuretic Drugs

29. Fluids and Electrolytes

30. Pituitary Drugs

31. Thyroid and Antithyroid Drugs

32. Antidiabetic Drugs

33. Adrenal Drugs

34. Women’s Health Drugs

35. Men’s Health Drugs

36. Antihistamines, Decongestants, Antitussives, and Expectorants

37. Bronchodilators and Other Respiratory Drugs

38. Antibiotics Part 1

39. Antibiotics Part 2

40. Antiviral Drugs

41. Antitubercular Drugs

42. Antifungal Drugs

43. Antimalarial, Antiprotozoal, and Anthelmintic Drugs

44. Antiinflammatory and Antigout Drugs

45. Antineoplastic Drugs Part 1: Cancer Overview and Cell Cycle–Specific Drugs

46. Antineoplastic Drugs Part 2: Cell Cycle–Nonspecific Drugs and Miscellaneous Drugs

47. Biologic Response–Modifying and Antirheumatic Drugs

48. Immunosuppressant Drugs

49. Immunizing Drugs and Biochemical Terrorism

50. Acid-Controlling Drugs

51. Bowel Disorder Drugs

52. Antiemetic and Antinausea Drugs

53. Vitamins and Minerals

54. Anemia Drugs

55. Nutritional Supplements

56. Dermatologic Drugs

57. Ophthalmic Drugs

58. Otic Drugs

Overview of Dosage Calculations

Answer Key

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323293624
eBook ISBN:
9780323171052

About the Author

Linda Lilley

Linda Lane Lilley, PhD, RN

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor Emeritus, School of Nursing, Old Dominion University, Virginia Beach, VA

Julie Snyder

Julie S. Snyder, MSN, RN-BC

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, School of Nursing, Regent University, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Shelly Rainforth Collins

Shelly Rainforth Collins, PharmD

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and Coordinator of Clinical Pharmacy Services, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center; President, Drug Information Consultants, Chesapeake, Virginia, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.