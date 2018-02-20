Study Guide for Pathophysiology

Part ONE: CENTRAL CONCEPTS OF PATHOPHYSIOLOGY: CELLS AND TISSUES

Unit I: THE CELL

1. Cellular Biology

2. Altered Cellular and Tissue Biology

3. The Cellular Environment: Fluids and Electrolytes, Acids and Bases

Unit II: GENES AND GENE-ENVIRONMENT INTERACTION

4. Genes and Genetic Diseases

5. Genes, Environment-Lifestyle, and Common Diseases

6. Epigenetics and Disease

Unit III: MECHANISMS OF SELF-DEFENSE

7. Innate Immunity: Inflammation

8. Adaptive Immunity

9. Alterations in Immunity and Inflammation

10. Infection

11. Stress and Disease

Unit IV: CELLULAR PROLIFERATION: CANCER

12. Cancer Biology

13. Cancer Epidemiology

14. Cancer in Children

Part TWO: PATHOPHYSIOLOGIC ALTERATIONS: ORGANS AND SYSTEMS

Unit V: THE NEUROLOGIC SYSTEM

15. Structure and Function of the Neurologic System

16. Pain, Temperature Regulation, Sleep, and Sensory Function

17. Alterations in Cognitive Systems, Cerebral Hemodynamics, and Motor Function

18. Disorders of the Central and Peripheral Nervous Systems and the Neuromuscular Junction

19. Neurobiology of Schizophrenia, Mood Disorders, and Anxiety Disorders

20. Alterations of Neurologic Function in Children

Unit VI: THE ENDOCRINE SYSTEM

21. Mechanisms of Hormonal Regulation

22. Alterations of Hormonal Regulation

23. Obesity and Nutritional Disorders NEW CHAPTER

Unit VII: THE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEMS

24. Structure and Function of the Reproductive Systems

25. Alterations of the Female Reproductive System

26. Alterations of the Male Reproductive System

27. Sexually Transmitted Infections

Unit VIII: THE HEMATOLOGIC SYSTEM

28. Structure and Function of the Hematologic System

29. Alterations of Erythrocyte Function

30. Alterations of Leukocyte, Lymphoid, and Hemostatic Function

31. Alterations of Hematologic Function in Children

Unit IX: THE CARDIOVASCULAR AND LYMPHATIC SYSTEMS

32. Structure and Function of the Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems

33. Alterations of Cardiovascular Function

34. Alterations of Cardiovascular Function in Children

Unit X: THE PULMONARY SYSTEM

35. Structure and Function of the Pulmonary System

36. Alterations of Pulmonary Function

37. Alterations of Pulmonary Function in Children

Unit XI: THE RENAL AND UROLOGIC SYSTEMS

38. Structure and Function of the Renal and Urologic Systems

39. Alterations of Renal and Urinary Tract Function

40. Alterations of Renal and Urinary Tract Function in Children

Unit XII: THE DIGESTIVE SYSTEM

41. Structure and Function of the Digestive System

42. Alterations of Digestive Function

43. Alterations of Digestive Function in Children

Unit XIII: THE MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM

44. Structure and Function of the Musculoskeletal System

45. Alterations of Musculoskeletal Function

46. Alterations of Musculoskeletal Function in Children

Unit XIV: THE INTEGUMENTARY SYSTEM

47. Structure, Function, and Disorders of the Integument

48. Alterations of the Integument in Children

Unit XV: MULTIPLE INTERACTING SYSTEMS

49. Shock, Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome, and Burns in Adults

50. Shock, Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome, and Burns in Children