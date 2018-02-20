Study Guide for Pathophysiology - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323413091, 9780323413046

Study Guide for Pathophysiology

8th Edition

The Biological Basis for Disease in Adults and Children

Authors: Kathryn McCance Sue Huether
Paperback ISBN: 9780323413091
eBook ISBN: 9780323413046
eBook ISBN: 9780323413084
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 20th February 2018
Page Count: 325
Description

Learn, understand, and master pathophysiology! Corresponding to the chapters in Pathophysiology: The Biologic Basis for Disease in Adults and Children, 8th Edition, this study guide offers practical activities to help you review and remember basic pathophysiology. Interactive questions provide you with a working knowledge of disease etiology and disease processes – giving you practice applying what you’ve learned to clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Practice exams provide immediate feedback by helping you understand the rationale behind each answer.

  • More than 1,200 questions cover all areas of pathophysiology.

  • Over 40 case scenarios provide real-world examples of how pathophysiology is used in the clinical setting, helping you apply and integrate knowledge.

  • Concise chapter summaries highlight need-to-know information and help you to quickly review content.

  • Answer key found in the back of the study guide, allows you to check answers and evaluate your progress.

 

Table of Contents

Part ONE: CENTRAL CONCEPTS OF PATHOPHYSIOLOGY: CELLS AND TISSUES
Unit I: THE CELL
1. Cellular Biology
2. Altered Cellular and Tissue Biology
3. The Cellular Environment: Fluids and Electrolytes, Acids and Bases

Unit II: GENES AND GENE-ENVIRONMENT INTERACTION
4. Genes and Genetic Diseases
5. Genes, Environment-Lifestyle, and Common Diseases
6. Epigenetics and Disease

Unit III: MECHANISMS OF SELF-DEFENSE
7. Innate Immunity: Inflammation
8. Adaptive Immunity
9. Alterations in Immunity and Inflammation
10. Infection
11. Stress and Disease

Unit IV: CELLULAR PROLIFERATION: CANCER
12. Cancer Biology
13. Cancer Epidemiology
14. Cancer in Children

Part TWO: PATHOPHYSIOLOGIC ALTERATIONS: ORGANS AND SYSTEMS
Unit V: THE NEUROLOGIC SYSTEM
15. Structure and Function of the Neurologic System
16. Pain, Temperature Regulation, Sleep, and Sensory Function
17. Alterations in Cognitive Systems, Cerebral Hemodynamics, and Motor Function
18. Disorders of the Central and Peripheral Nervous Systems and the Neuromuscular Junction
19. Neurobiology of Schizophrenia, Mood Disorders, and Anxiety Disorders
20. Alterations of Neurologic Function in Children

Unit VI: THE ENDOCRINE SYSTEM
21. Mechanisms of Hormonal Regulation
22. Alterations of Hormonal Regulation
23. Obesity and Nutritional Disorders NEW CHAPTER

Unit VII: THE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEMS
24. Structure and Function of the Reproductive Systems
25. Alterations of the Female Reproductive System
26. Alterations of the Male Reproductive System
27. Sexually Transmitted Infections

Unit VIII: THE HEMATOLOGIC SYSTEM
28. Structure and Function of the Hematologic System
29. Alterations of Erythrocyte Function
30. Alterations of Leukocyte, Lymphoid, and Hemostatic Function
31. Alterations of Hematologic Function in Children

Unit IX: THE CARDIOVASCULAR AND LYMPHATIC SYSTEMS
32. Structure and Function of the Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems
33. Alterations of Cardiovascular Function
34. Alterations of Cardiovascular Function in Children

Unit X: THE PULMONARY SYSTEM
35. Structure and Function of the Pulmonary System
36. Alterations of Pulmonary Function
37. Alterations of Pulmonary Function in Children

Unit XI: THE RENAL AND UROLOGIC SYSTEMS
38. Structure and Function of the Renal and Urologic Systems
39. Alterations of Renal and Urinary Tract Function
40. Alterations of Renal and Urinary Tract Function in Children

Unit XII: THE DIGESTIVE SYSTEM
41. Structure and Function of the Digestive System
42. Alterations of Digestive Function
43. Alterations of Digestive Function in Children

Unit XIII: THE MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM
44. Structure and Function of the Musculoskeletal System
45. Alterations of Musculoskeletal Function
46. Alterations of Musculoskeletal Function in Children

Unit XIV: THE INTEGUMENTARY SYSTEM
47. Structure, Function, and Disorders of the Integument
48. Alterations of the Integument in Children

Unit XV: MULTIPLE INTERACTING SYSTEMS
49. Shock, Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome, and Burns in Adults
50. Shock, Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome, and Burns in Children

About the Author

Kathryn McCance

Kathryn L. McCance, RN, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Sue Huether

Sue E. Huether, RN, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

