Study Guide for Pathophysiology - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323067508, 9780323091701

Study Guide for Pathophysiology

6th Edition

The Biological Basis for Disease in Adults and Children

Authors: Kathryn McCance Sue Huether Kathryn McCance Sue Huether
eBook ISBN: 9780323091701
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 17th November 2009
Page Count: 376
Description

The perfect companion to McCance’s Pathophysiology, Sixth Edition, this valuable study guide helps you master textbook content. This study guide is full of helpful study tools and in-depth reviews.

Key Features

  • Learning Objectives keep you focused on the chapter goals and essential information.

  • Memory Check! boxes test your recall of key concepts and prepare you for test success.

  • Concise chapter summaries highlight "must know" information and help you review content quickly.

  • Practice examinations for each chapter – over 1,200 questions total – give you a chance to test your knowledge.

  • Case studies with critical thinking questions allow you to exercise your critical thinking skills and apply what you’re learning.

Table of Contents

Introduction to Pathophysiology

PART ONE: CENTRAL CONCEPTS OF PATHOPHYSIOLOGY: CELLS AND TISSUES

Unit I: The Cell

  1. Cellular Biology

  2. Altered Cellular and Tissue Biology

  3. The Cellular Environment: Fluids and Electrolytes, Acids and Bases

    4. Unit II: Genes and Gene-Environment Interaction

  4. Genes and Genetic Diseases

  5. Genes, Environment, Life-style, and Common Diseases

    6. Unit III: Mechanisms of Self-Defense

  6. Innate Immunity: Inflammation

  7. Adaptive Immunity

  8. Alterations in Immunity and Inflammation

  9. Infection

  10. Stress and Disease

    11. Unit IV: Cellular Proliferation: Cancer

  11. Biology, Clinical Manifestations, and Treatment of Cancer

  12. Cancer Epidemiology

  13. Cancer in Children

    14. PART TWO: PATHOPHYSIOLOGIC ALTERATIONS: ORGANS AND SYSTEMS

    Unit V: The Neurologic System

  14. Structure and Function of the Neurologic System

  15. Pain, Temperature Regulation, Sleep, and Sensory Function

  16. Alterations in Cognitive Systems, Cerebral Hemodynamics and Motor Function

  17. Disorders of the Central and Peripheral Nervous Systems and the Neuromuscular Junction

  18. Neurobiology of Schizophrenia, Mood Disorders, and Anxiety Disorders

  19. Alterations of Neurologic Function in Children

    20. Unit VI: The Endocrine System

  20. Mechanisms of Hormonal Regulation

  21. Alterations of Hormonal Regulation

    22. Unit VII: The Reproductive Systems

  22. Structure and Function of the Reproductive Systems

  23. Alterations of the Reproductive Systems

  24. Sexually Transmitted Infections

    25. Unit VIII: The Hematologic System

  25. Structure and Function of the Hematologic System

  26. Alterations of Erythrocyte Function

  27. Alterations of Leukocyte, Lymphoid, and Hemostatic Function

  28. Alterations of Hematologic Function in Children

    29. Unit IX: The Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems

  29. Structure and Function of the Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems

  30. Alterations of Cardiovascular Function

  31. Alterations of Cardiovascular Function in Children

    32. Unit X: The Pulmonary System

  32. Structure and Function of the Pulmonary System

  33. Alterations of Pulmonary Function

  34. Alterations of Pulmonary Function in Children

    35. Unit XI: The Renal and Urologic System

  35. Structure and Function of the Renal and Urologic Systems

  36. Alterations of Renal and Urinary Tract Function

  37. Alterations of Renal and Urinary Tract Function in Children

    38. Unit XII: The Digestive System

  38. Structure and Function of the Digestive System

  39. Alterations of Digestive Function

  40. Alterations of Digestive Function in Children

    41. Unit XIII: The Musculoskeletal System

  41. Structure and Function of the Musculoskeletal System

  42. Alterations of Musculoskeletal Function

  43. Alterations of Musculoskeletal Function in Children

    44. Unit XIV: The Integumentary System

  44. Structure, Function, and Disorders of the Integument

  45. Alterations of the Integument in Children

    46. Unit XV: Multiple Interacting Systems

  46. Shock, Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome, and Burns in Adults

  47. Shock, Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome, and Burns in Children

 

Answer Key

About the Author

Kathryn McCance

Kathryn L. McCance, RN, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Sue Huether

Sue E. Huether, RN, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

