Study Guide for Pathophysiology
6th Edition
The Biological Basis for Disease in Adults and Children
Description
The perfect companion to McCance’s Pathophysiology, Sixth Edition, this valuable study guide helps you master textbook content. This study guide is full of helpful study tools and in-depth reviews.
Key Features
- Learning Objectives keep you focused on the chapter goals and essential information.
- Memory Check! boxes test your recall of key concepts and prepare you for test success.
- Concise chapter summaries highlight "must know" information and help you review content quickly.
- Practice examinations for each chapter – over 1,200 questions total – give you a chance to test your knowledge.
- Case studies with critical thinking questions allow you to exercise your critical thinking skills and apply what you’re learning.
Table of Contents
Introduction to Pathophysiology
PART ONE: CENTRAL CONCEPTS OF PATHOPHYSIOLOGY: CELLS AND TISSUES
Unit I: The Cell
- Cellular Biology
- Altered Cellular and Tissue Biology
- The Cellular Environment: Fluids and Electrolytes, Acids and Bases
- Genes and Genetic Diseases
- Genes, Environment, Life-style, and Common Diseases
- Innate Immunity: Inflammation
- Adaptive Immunity
- Alterations in Immunity and Inflammation
- Infection
- Stress and Disease
- Biology, Clinical Manifestations, and Treatment of Cancer
- Cancer Epidemiology
- Cancer in Children
- Structure and Function of the Neurologic System
- Pain, Temperature Regulation, Sleep, and Sensory Function
- Alterations in Cognitive Systems, Cerebral Hemodynamics and Motor Function
- Disorders of the Central and Peripheral Nervous Systems and the Neuromuscular Junction
- Neurobiology of Schizophrenia, Mood Disorders, and Anxiety Disorders
- Alterations of Neurologic Function in Children
- Mechanisms of Hormonal Regulation
- Alterations of Hormonal Regulation
- Structure and Function of the Reproductive Systems
- Alterations of the Reproductive Systems
- Sexually Transmitted Infections
- Structure and Function of the Hematologic System
- Alterations of Erythrocyte Function
- Alterations of Leukocyte, Lymphoid, and Hemostatic Function
- Alterations of Hematologic Function in Children
- Structure and Function of the Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems
- Alterations of Cardiovascular Function
- Alterations of Cardiovascular Function in Children
- Structure and Function of the Pulmonary System
- Alterations of Pulmonary Function
- Alterations of Pulmonary Function in Children
- Structure and Function of the Renal and Urologic Systems
- Alterations of Renal and Urinary Tract Function
- Alterations of Renal and Urinary Tract Function in Children
- Structure and Function of the Digestive System
- Alterations of Digestive Function
- Alterations of Digestive Function in Children
- Structure and Function of the Musculoskeletal System
- Alterations of Musculoskeletal Function
- Alterations of Musculoskeletal Function in Children
- Structure, Function, and Disorders of the Integument
- Alterations of the Integument in Children
- Shock, Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome, and Burns in Adults
- Shock, Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome, and Burns in Children
Unit II: Genes and Gene-Environment Interaction
Unit III: Mechanisms of Self-Defense
Unit IV: Cellular Proliferation: Cancer
PART TWO: PATHOPHYSIOLOGIC ALTERATIONS: ORGANS AND SYSTEMS
Unit V: The Neurologic System
Unit VI: The Endocrine System
Unit VII: The Reproductive Systems
Unit VIII: The Hematologic System
Unit IX: The Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems
Unit X: The Pulmonary System
Unit XI: The Renal and Urologic System
Unit XII: The Digestive System
Unit XIII: The Musculoskeletal System
Unit XIV: The Integumentary System
Unit XV: Multiple Interacting Systems
Answer Key
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 17th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323091701
About the Author
Kathryn McCance
Kathryn L. McCance, RN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
Sue Huether
Sue E. Huether, RN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
