Study Guide for Pathophysiology - 5th Edition

Study Guide for Pathophysiology

5th Edition

Authors: Lee-Ellen Copstead-Kirkhorn Jacquelyn Banasik
eBook ISBN: 9781455733132
eBook ISBN: 9780323293181
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 4th January 2013
Page Count: 304
Description

Use this study tool to master the content from Copstead and Banasik’s Pathophysiology, 5th Edition text! Corresponding to the chapters in the textbook, this study guide helps you review and practice the material with a variety of exercises and question types, including multiple choice, true/false, matching, fill in the blank, compare/contrast, and labeling. Case studies provide real-life examples of how you will use pathophysiology in your career.

Key Features

  • More than 1,500 questions in a variety of question types reinforce understanding, including multiple choice, true/false, fill in the blank, and matching questions, plus labeling exercises and compare/contrast tables.
  • More than 250 case studies are included at the end of each unit, and rationales to the answers are provided in the answer key.
  • Answer key is conveniently located in the back of the study guide.

Table of Contents

Unit I: Pathophysiologic Processes

1. Introduction to Pathophysiology

2. Homeostasis and Adaptive Responses to Stressors

Unit II: Cellular Function

3. Cell Structure and Function

4. Cell Injury, Aging, and Death

5. Genome Structure, Regulation, and Tissue Differentiation

6. Genetic and Developmental Disorders

7. Neoplasia

Unit III: Defense

8. Infectious Processes

9. Inflammation and Immunity

10. Alterations in Immune Function

11. Malignant Disorders of White Blood Cells

12. HIV Disease and AIDS

Unit IV: Oxygen Transport, Blood Coagulation, Blood Flow, and Blood Pressure

13. Alterations in Oxygen Transport

14. Alterations in Homeostasis and Blood Coagulation

15. Alterations in Blood Flow

16. Alterations in Blood Pressure

Unit V: Cardiac Function

17. Cardiac Function

18. Alterations in Cardiac Function

19. Heart Failure and Dysrhythmias: Common Sequelae of Cardiac Diseases

20. Shock

Unit VI: Respiratory Function

21. Respiratory Function and Alterations in Gas Exchange

22. Obstructive Pulmonary Disorders

23. Restrictive Pulmonary Disorders

Unit VII: Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Homeostasis

24. Fluid and Electrolyte Homeostasis and Imbalances

25. Acid-Base Homeostasis and Imbalances

Unit VIII: Renal and Bladder Function

26. Renal Function

27. Intrarenal Disorders

28. Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease

29. Disorders of the Lower Urinary Tract

Unit IX: Genital and Reproductive Function

30. Male Genital and Reproductive Function

31. Alterations in Male Genital and Reproductive Function

32. Female Genital and Reproductive Function

33. Alterations in Female Genital and Reproductive Function

34. Sexually Transmitted Infections

Unit X: Gastrointestinal Function

35. Gastrointestinal Function

36. Gastrointestinal Disorders

37. Alterations in Function of the Gallbladder and Exocrine Pancreas

38. Liver Diseases

Unit XI: Endocrine Function, Metabolism, and Nutrition

39. Endocrine Physiology and Mechanisms of Hypothalamic-Pituitary Regulation

40. Disorders of Endocrine Function

41. Diabetes Mellitus

42. Alterations in Metabolism and Nutrition

Unit XII: Neural Function

43. Structure and Function of the Nervous System

44. Acute Disorders of Brain Function

45. Chronic Disorders of Neurologic Function

46. Alterations in Special Sensory Function

47. Pain

Unit XIII: Neuropsychological Function

48. Neurobiology of Psychotic Illnesses

49. Neurobiology of Nonpsychotic Illnesses

Unit XIV: Musculoskeletal Support and Movement

50. Structure and Function of the Musculoskeletal System

51. Alterations in Musculoskeletal Function: Trauma, Infection, and Disease

52. Alterations in Musculoskeletal Function: Rheumatic Disorders

Unit XV: Integumentary System

53. Alterations in the Integumentary System

54. Burn Injuries

Appendix: Clinical and Laboratory Values

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455733132
eBook ISBN:
9780323293181

About the Author

Lee-Ellen Copstead-Kirkhorn

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair of Nursing, Department of Nursing, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Indiana University -Purdue University, IPFW --Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne, IN

Jacquelyn Banasik

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, WSU Intercollegiate College of Nursing, Washington State University, Spokane, WA

