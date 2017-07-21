Study Guide for Nursing Research
9th Edition
Methods and Critical Appraisal for Evidence-Based Practice
Description
This essential study guide is thoroughly updated to reflect the refocused content of Nursing Research: Methods and Critical Appraisal for Evidence-Based Practice, 9th Edition. This chapter-by-chapter review offers a variety of innovative learning activities and multiple-choice questions to help strengthen your research application skills and prepare you for questions you will face on the NCLEX® Exam.
Key Features
- Chapter-by-chapter review and application questions correspond to the LoBiondo-Wood & Haber textbook.
Table of Contents
PART I. OVERVIEW OF RESEARCH AND EVIDENCE-BASED PRACTICE
Research Vignette
1. Integrating Research, Evidence-Based Practice, and Quality Improvement Processes
2. Research Questions, Hypotheses, and Clinical Questions
3. Gathering and Appraising the Literature
4. Theoretical Frameworks for Research
PART II. PROCESSES AND EVIDENCE RELATED TO QUALITATIVE RESEARCH
Research Vignette
5. Introduction to Qualitative Research
6. Qualitative Approaches to Research
7. Appraising Qualitative Research
PART III. PROCESSES AND EVIDENCE RELATED TO QUANTITATIVE RESEARCH
Research Vignette
8. Introduction to Quantitative Research
9. Experimental and Quasi-Experimental Designs
10. Nonexperimental Designs
11. Systematic Reviews and Clinical Practice Guidelines
12. Sampling
13. Legal and Ethical Issues
14. Data Collection Methods
15. Reliability and Validity
16. Data Analysis: Descriptive and Inferential Statistics
17. Understanding Research Findings
18. Appraising Quantitative Research
PART IV. APPLICATION OF RESEARCH: EVIDENCE-BASED PRACTICE
Research Vignette
19. Strategies and Tools for Developing an Evidence-Based Practice
20. Developing an Evidence-Based Practice
21. Quality Improvement
Answer Key
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 21st July 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323447614
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323447553
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323447584
About the Author
Geri LoBiondo-Wood
Geri LoBiondo-Wood, PhD, RN, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Director of PhD Nursing Program, University of Texas Health Sciences Center, School of Nursing, Nursing Systems and Technology, Houston, Texas
Judith Haber
Judith Haber, PhD, RN, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
The Ursula Springer Leadership Professor in Nursing, Rory Meyers College of Nursing, New York University, New York, New York