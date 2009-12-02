Study Guide for Nursing Research
7th Edition
Methods and Critical Appraisal for Evidence-Based Practice
Description
This essential study guide is completely updated to reflect the evidence-based focus and fresh content of the 7th edition of Nursing Research. It provides chapter-by-chapter review and a variety of innovative learning activities to help you strengthen your critical appraisal and research application skills.
Key Features
- Introduction and Learning Outcomes help you focus on key content.
- Content Mastery Activities such as fill-in-the-blank, matching, and multiple-choice questions, word scramble exercises, crossword puzzles, and critical thinking activities help you apply essential concepts.
- Critique Activities refer to research studies from the textbook and challenge you to critique various aspects of the research.
- Web-Based Activities direct you to online sources of information to practice appraising research found on the Internet.
- Evidence-Based Practice Activities at the end of each chapter reinforce the importance of using research evidence in clinical practice.
- An Answer Key at the back of the study guide allows you to check your answers for immediate performance feedback.
Table of Contents
PART I. OVERVIEW OF RESEARCH AND EVIDENCE-BASED PRACTICE
- Integrating the Processes of Research and Evidence-Based Practice
- Research Questions, Hypotheses, and Clinical Questions
- Gathering and Appraising the Literature
- Introduction to Qualitative Research
- Qualitative Approaches to Research
- Appraising Qualitative Research
- Introduction to Quantitative Research
- Experimental and Quasiexperimental Designs
- Nonexperimental Designs
- Sampling
- Legal and Ethical Issues
- Data Collection Methods
- Reliability and Validity
- Data Analysis: Descriptive and Inferential Statistics
- Understanding Research Findings
- Appraising Quantitative Research
- Developing an Evidence-Based Practice
- Tools for Applying Evidence to Practice
PART II. PROCESSES AND EVIDENCE RELATED TO QUALITATIVE RESEARCH
PART III. PROCESSES AND EVIDENCE RELATED TO QUANTITATIVE RESEARCH
PART IV. APPLICATION OF RESEARCH: EVIDENCE-BASED PRACTICE
ANSWER KEY
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 2nd December 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323091688
About the Author
Geri LoBiondo-Wood
Geri LoBiondo-Wood, PhD, RN, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Director of PhD Nursing Program, University of Texas Health Sciences Center, School of Nursing, Nursing Systems and Technology, Houston, Texas
Judith Haber
Judith Haber, PhD, RN, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
The Ursula Springer Leadership Professor in Nursing, Rory Meyers College of Nursing, New York University, New York, New York