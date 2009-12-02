Study Guide for Nursing Research - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323057462, 9780323091688

Study Guide for Nursing Research

7th Edition

Methods and Critical Appraisal for Evidence-Based Practice

Authors: Geri LoBiondo-Wood Judith Haber Carey Berry Jennifer Yost
eBook ISBN: 9780323091688
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 2nd December 2009
Page Count: 176
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This essential study guide is completely updated to reflect the evidence-based focus and fresh content of the 7th edition of Nursing Research. It provides chapter-by-chapter review and a variety of innovative learning activities to help you strengthen your critical appraisal and research application skills.

Key Features

  • Introduction and Learning Outcomes help you focus on key content.

  • Content Mastery Activities such as fill-in-the-blank, matching, and multiple-choice questions, word scramble exercises, crossword puzzles, and critical thinking activities help you apply essential concepts.

  • Critique Activities refer to research studies from the textbook and challenge you to critique various aspects of the research.

  • Web-Based Activities direct you to online sources of information to practice appraising research found on the Internet.

  • Evidence-Based Practice Activities at the end of each chapter reinforce the importance of using research evidence in clinical practice.

  • An Answer Key at the back of the study guide allows you to check your answers for immediate performance feedback.

Table of Contents

PART I. OVERVIEW OF RESEARCH AND EVIDENCE-BASED PRACTICE

  1. Integrating the Processes of Research and Evidence-Based Practice

  2. Research Questions, Hypotheses, and Clinical Questions

  3. Gathering and Appraising the Literature

    4. PART II. PROCESSES AND EVIDENCE RELATED TO QUALITATIVE RESEARCH

  4. Introduction to Qualitative Research

  5. Qualitative Approaches to Research

  6. Appraising Qualitative Research

    7. PART III. PROCESSES AND EVIDENCE RELATED TO QUANTITATIVE RESEARCH

  7. Introduction to Quantitative Research

  8. Experimental and Quasiexperimental Designs

  9. Nonexperimental Designs

  10. Sampling

  11. Legal and Ethical Issues

  12. Data Collection Methods

  13. Reliability and Validity

  14. Data Analysis: Descriptive and Inferential Statistics

  15. Understanding Research Findings

  16. Appraising Quantitative Research

    17. PART IV. APPLICATION OF RESEARCH: EVIDENCE-BASED PRACTICE

  17. Developing an Evidence-Based Practice

  18. Tools for Applying Evidence to Practice

ANSWER KEY

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323091688

About the Author

Geri LoBiondo-Wood

Geri LoBiondo-Wood, PhD, RN, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Director of PhD Nursing Program, University of Texas Health Sciences Center, School of Nursing, Nursing Systems and Technology, Houston, Texas

Judith Haber

Judith Haber, PhD, RN, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

The Ursula Springer Leadership Professor in Nursing, Rory Meyers College of Nursing, New York University, New York, New York

Carey Berry

Jennifer Yost

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.