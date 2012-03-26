Study Guide for Nursing Care of Children - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781455707065, 9781455746699

Study Guide for Nursing Care of Children

4th Edition

Principles and Practice

Authors: Susan James Julie White
Paperback ISBN: 9781455707065
eBook ISBN: 9781455746699
eBook ISBN: 9780323293464
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th March 2012
Page Count: 264
Description

Written in a study-friendly style, this study guide includes learning activities, NCLEX Exam review questions, helpful hints, and applications to reinforce your understanding of the concepts and information found in the Nursing Care of Children, 4th Edition textbook, and help you pass the NCLEX.

Key Features

  • Consistent organization corresponds with the chapter layout in the text.

  • Enhanced learning features help you master concepts and content from the text.

    • Helpful hints

    • Student learning exercises

    • Suggested learning activities

    • Student learning applications

    • Review questions

  • Answers for the student learning exercises and the review questions are located at the end of the study guide.

Table of Contents

UNIT I: INTRODUCTION TO CHILD HEALTH NURSING

1. Introduction to Nursing Care of Children

UNIT II: GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT: THE CHILD AND THE FAMILY

2. Family-Centered Nursing Care

3. Communicating with Children and Families

4. Health Promotion for the Developing Child

5. Health Promotion for the Infant

6. Health Promotion During Early Childhood

7. Health Promotion for the School Age Child

8. Health Promotion for the Adolescent

UNIT III: SPECIAL CONSIDERATIONS IN CARING FOR CHILDREN

9. Physical Assessment of Children

10. Emergency Care of the Child

11. The Ill Child in the Hospital and Other Care Settings

12: The Child With a Chronic Condition or Terminal Illness

13. Principles and Procedures for Nursing Care of Children

14. Medication Administration and Safety for Infants and Children

15. Pain Management for Children

UNIT IV: CARING FOR CHILDREN WITH HEALTH PROBLEMS

16. The Child with a Fluid and Electrolyte Alteration

17. The Child with an Infectious Disease

18. The Child with an Immunologic Alteration

19. The Child With a Gastrointestinal Alteration

20. The Child With a Genitourinary Alteration

21. This Child with a Respiratory Alteration

22. The Child With a Cardiovascular Alteration

23. The Child With a Hematologic Alteration

24. The Child with Cancer

25. The Child with Major Alterations in Tissue Integrity

26. The Child With a Musculoskeletal Alteration

27. The Child With an Endocrine or Metabolic Alteration

28. The Child with an Neurologic Alteration

29. Psychosocial Problems in Children and Families

30. The Child With a Developmental Disability

31. The Child with a Sensory Alteration

About the Author

Susan James

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Nursing, Curry College, Milton, MA

Julie White

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Instructor Graduate Entry Program University of Illinois at Chicago College of Nursing~ Maternal/Child Department

