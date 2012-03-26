Study Guide for Nursing Care of Children
4th Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
Written in a study-friendly style, this study guide includes learning activities, NCLEX Exam review questions, helpful hints, and applications to reinforce your understanding of the concepts and information found in the Nursing Care of Children, 4th Edition textbook, and help you pass the NCLEX.
Key Features
- Consistent organization corresponds with the chapter layout in the text.
- Enhanced learning features help you master concepts and content from the text.
- Helpful hints
- Student learning exercises
- Suggested learning activities
- Student learning applications
- Review questions
- Answers for the student learning exercises and the review questions are located at the end of the study guide.
Table of Contents
UNIT I: INTRODUCTION TO CHILD HEALTH NURSING
1. Introduction to Nursing Care of Children
UNIT II: GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT: THE CHILD AND THE FAMILY
2. Family-Centered Nursing Care
3. Communicating with Children and Families
4. Health Promotion for the Developing Child
5. Health Promotion for the Infant
6. Health Promotion During Early Childhood
7. Health Promotion for the School Age Child
8. Health Promotion for the Adolescent
UNIT III: SPECIAL CONSIDERATIONS IN CARING FOR CHILDREN
9. Physical Assessment of Children
10. Emergency Care of the Child
11. The Ill Child in the Hospital and Other Care Settings
12: The Child With a Chronic Condition or Terminal Illness
13. Principles and Procedures for Nursing Care of Children
14. Medication Administration and Safety for Infants and Children
15. Pain Management for Children
UNIT IV: CARING FOR CHILDREN WITH HEALTH PROBLEMS
16. The Child with a Fluid and Electrolyte Alteration
17. The Child with an Infectious Disease
18. The Child with an Immunologic Alteration
19. The Child With a Gastrointestinal Alteration
20. The Child With a Genitourinary Alteration
21. This Child with a Respiratory Alteration
22. The Child With a Cardiovascular Alteration
23. The Child With a Hematologic Alteration
24. The Child with Cancer
25. The Child with Major Alterations in Tissue Integrity
26. The Child With a Musculoskeletal Alteration
27. The Child With an Endocrine or Metabolic Alteration
28. The Child with an Neurologic Alteration
29. Psychosocial Problems in Children and Families
30. The Child With a Developmental Disability
31. The Child with a Sensory Alteration
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 26th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455707065
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455746699
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293464
About the Author
Susan James
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing, Curry College, Milton, MA
Julie White
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Instructor Graduate Entry Program University of Illinois at Chicago College of Nursing~ Maternal/Child Department