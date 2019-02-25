Get the additional practice you need to master class content and pass the NCLEX® with the Study Guide for Medical-Surgical Nursing, 7th Edition! This easy-to-use guide includes exercises divided by difficulty level, fun activities, and a wealth of multiple-choice and alternate-format questions. Questions in disorders chapters cover the Client Needs categories in the NCLEX-PN® test plan which also helps you to transfer your knowledge of medical-surgical concepts directly to patient care in the clinical setting.