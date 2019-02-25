Study Guide for Medical-Surgical Nursing
7th Edition
Get the additional practice you need to master class content and pass the NCLEX® with the Study Guide for Medical-Surgical Nursing, 7th Edition! This easy-to-use guide includes exercises divided by difficulty level, fun activities, and a wealth of multiple-choice and alternate-format questions. Questions in disorders chapters cover the Client Needs categories in the NCLEX-PN® test plan which also helps you to transfer your knowledge of medical-surgical concepts directly to patient care in the clinical setting.
- Questions grouped by level of difficulty encourage you to move from easy, knowledge-based questions to more difficult, analytical questions.
- Alternate item formats exam include priority order, multiple response, labeling, and calculation questions to help you practice for the NCLEX-PN®.
- Exercises focus on long-term care patients and settings help you to prepare for real-world practice.
Table of Contents
UNIT I: Medical-Surgical Nursing
1. Aspects of Medical-Surgical Nursing
2. Medical-Surgical Practice Settings
UNIT II: Populations Receiving Medical-Surgical Care
3. Medical-Surgical Patients: Individuals, Families, and Communities
UNIT III: Pathology Process and Effects
4. Health, Illness, Stress, and Coping
5. Immunity, Inflammation, and Infection
6. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance
7. Cancer
8. Pain
9. Shock
UNIT IV: Special Problems of the Older Adult Patient
10. The Older Adult Patient
11. Falls
12. Immobility
13. Delirium & Dementia
14. Incontinence
UNIT V: Therapeutics
15. Nutrition
16. Intravenous Therapy
17. Surgery
18. Ostomy
19. Palliative and Hospice Care
20. Complementary and Alternative Therapies
UNIT VI: Neurological System
21. Neurological System Introduction
22. Neurological Disorders
23. Cerebrovascular Accident
24. Spinal Cord Injury
UNIT VII: Respiratory System
25. Respiratory System Introduction
26. Upper Respiratory Disorders
27. Acute Lower Respiratory Disorders
28. Chronic Lower Respiratory Tract Disorders
UNIT VIII: Hematologic and Immunologic Systems
29. Hematologic System Introduction
30. Hematologic Disorders
31. Immunologic System Introduction
32. Immunologic Disorders
UNIT IX: Cardiovascular System
33. Cardiovascular System Introduction
34. Cardiac Disorders
35. Vascular Disorders
36. Hypertension
UNIT X: Digestive System
37. Digestive System Introduction
38. Upper Digestive Tract Disorders
39. Lower Digestive Tract Disorders
40. Liver, Gallbladder, and Pancreatic Disorders
UNIT XI: Urologic System
41. Urologic System Introduction
42. Urologic Disorders
UNIT XII: Musculoskeletal System
43. Musculoskeletal Introduction
44. Connective Tissue Disorders
45. Fractures
46. Amputations
UNIT XIII: Endocrine System
47. Endocrine System Introduction
48. Pituitary and Adrenal Disorders
49. Thyroid and Parathyroid Disorders
50. Diabetes and Hypoglycemia
UNIT XIV: Reproductive System
51. Female Reproductive System Introduction
52. Female Reproductive Disorders
53. Male Reproductive Introduction
54. Male Reproductive Disorders
55. Sexually Transmitted Infections
UNIT XV: Integumentary System
56. Integumentary System Introduction
57. Skin Disorders
UNIT XVI: Special Senses
58. Special Senses Introduction
59. Eye and Vision Disorders
60. Ear and Hearing Disorders
UNIT XVII: Medical-Surgical Patients with Psychiatric Disorders
61. Psychobiologic Disorders
62. Substance Abuse
UNIT XVIII: Nursing in Disasters and First Aid
63. First Aid, Emergency Care, and Disaster Management
- 384
- English
- © Saunders 2020
- 25th February 2019
- Saunders
- 9780323554589
- 9780323595018
- 9780323595025
Adrianne Linton
Professor and Chair, Department of Family Community Care Systems, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, School of Nursing, San Antonio, TX