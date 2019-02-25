Study Guide for Medical-Surgical Nursing - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323554589, 9780323595018

Study Guide for Medical-Surgical Nursing

7th Edition

Authors: Adrianne Linton Mary Ann Matteson
Paperback ISBN: 9780323554589
eBook ISBN: 9780323595018
eBook ISBN: 9780323595025
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 25th February 2019
Page Count: 384
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Get the additional practice you need to master class content and pass the NCLEX® with the Study Guide for Medical-Surgical Nursing, 7th Edition! This easy-to-use guide includes exercises divided by difficulty level, fun activities, and a wealth of multiple-choice and alternate-format questions. Questions in disorders chapters cover the Client Needs categories in the NCLEX-PN® test plan which also helps you to transfer your knowledge of medical-surgical concepts directly to patient care in the clinical setting.

Key Features

  • Questions grouped by level of difficulty encourage you to move from easy, knowledge-based questions to more difficult, analytical questions.
  • Alternate item formats exam include priority order, multiple response, labeling, and calculation questions to help you practice for the NCLEX-PN®.
  • Exercises focus on long-term care patients and settings help you to prepare for real-world practice.

Table of Contents

UNIT I: Medical-Surgical Nursing
1. Aspects of Medical-Surgical Nursing
2. Medical-Surgical Practice Settings

UNIT II: Populations Receiving Medical-Surgical Care
3. Medical-Surgical Patients: Individuals, Families, and Communities

UNIT III:  Pathology Process and Effects
4. Health, Illness, Stress, and Coping
5. Immunity, Inflammation, and Infection
6. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance
7. Cancer
8. Pain
9. Shock

UNIT IV: Special Problems of the Older Adult Patient
10. The Older Adult Patient
11. Falls
12. Immobility
13. Delirium & Dementia
14. Incontinence

UNIT V: Therapeutics
15. Nutrition
16. Intravenous Therapy
17. Surgery
18. Ostomy
19. Palliative and Hospice Care
20. Complementary and Alternative Therapies

UNIT VI: Neurological System
21. Neurological System Introduction
22. Neurological Disorders
23. Cerebrovascular Accident
24. Spinal Cord Injury

UNIT VII:  Respiratory System
25. Respiratory System Introduction
26. Upper Respiratory Disorders
27. Acute Lower Respiratory Disorders
28. Chronic Lower Respiratory Tract Disorders

UNIT VIII: Hematologic and Immunologic Systems
29. Hematologic System Introduction
30. Hematologic Disorders
31. Immunologic System Introduction
32. Immunologic Disorders

UNIT IX: Cardiovascular System
33. Cardiovascular System Introduction
34. Cardiac Disorders
35. Vascular Disorders
36. Hypertension

UNIT X: Digestive System
37. Digestive System Introduction
38. Upper Digestive Tract Disorders
39. Lower Digestive Tract Disorders
40. Liver, Gallbladder, and Pancreatic Disorders

UNIT XI: Urologic System
41. Urologic System Introduction
42. Urologic Disorders

UNIT XII: Musculoskeletal System
43. Musculoskeletal Introduction
44. Connective Tissue Disorders
45. Fractures
46. Amputations

UNIT XIII:  Endocrine System
47. Endocrine System Introduction
48. Pituitary and Adrenal Disorders
49. Thyroid and Parathyroid Disorders
50. Diabetes and Hypoglycemia

UNIT XIV: Reproductive System
51. Female Reproductive System Introduction
52. Female Reproductive Disorders
53. Male Reproductive Introduction
54. Male Reproductive Disorders
55. Sexually Transmitted Infections

UNIT XV: Integumentary System
56. Integumentary System Introduction
57. Skin Disorders

UNIT XVI: Special Senses
58. Special Senses Introduction
59. Eye and Vision Disorders
60. Ear and Hearing Disorders

UNIT XVII: Medical-Surgical Patients with Psychiatric Disorders
61. Psychobiologic Disorders
62. Substance Abuse

UNIT XVIII:  Nursing in Disasters and First Aid
63. First Aid, Emergency Care, and Disaster Management

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780323554589
eBook ISBN:
9780323595018
eBook ISBN:
9780323595025

About the Author

Adrianne Linton

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Family Community Care Systems, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, School of Nursing, San Antonio, TX

Mary Ann Matteson

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.