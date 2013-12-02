Study Guide for Medical-Surgical Nursing - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323091473, 9780323290395

Study Guide for Medical-Surgical Nursing

9th Edition

Assessment and Management of Clinical Problems

Authors: Sharon Lewis Linda Bucher Shannon Dirksen
eBook ISBN: 9780323290395
eBook ISBN: 9780323091442
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 2nd December 2013
Page Count: 480
Description

Prepare for success in the classroom! Corresponding to the chapters in the 9th edition of Lewis' market-leading Medical-Surgical Nursing, this study guide offers a complete review of content and a wide range of activities to help you understand key nursing concepts. Alternate item format questions reflect the most current NCLEX test plan. To make studying easier, answers for all exercises are included in the back of the book.

Key Features

  • A wide variety of clinically relevant exercises and activities includes NCLEX examination-style multiple-choice questions, prioritization and delegation questions, case studies, fill-in-the-blank questions, anatomy and physiology review, critical thinking activities, and more.
  • Answers to all questions are included in the back of the book, giving you immediate feedback as you study.
  • Additional alternate item format questions incorporating prioritization and delegation are included to better prepare you for the most current NCLEX exam.
  • Attractive two-color design ties the study guide to the textbook.

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Section One – Concepts in Nursing Practice
1. Professional Nursing Practice    
2. Health Disparities and Culturally Competent Care    
3. Health History and Physical Examination      
4. Patient and Caregiver Teaching                           
5. Chronic Illness and Older Adults                                                     
6. Complementary and Alternative Therapies    
7. Stress and Stress Management    
8. Sleep and Sleep Disorders       
9. Pain         
10. Palliative Care at End of Life    
11. Substance Abuse       

Section Two – Pathophysiologic Mechanisms of Disease     
12. Inflammation and Wound Healing       
13. Genetics and Genomics
14. Altered Immune Responses and Transplantation
15. Infection and Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection
16. Cancer         
17. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances    

Section Three – Perioperative Care
18. Nursing Management: Preoperative Care    
19. Nursing Management: Intraoperative Care     
20. Nursing Management: Postoperative Care    
  
Section Four – Problems Related to Altered Sensory Input
21. Nursing Assessment: Visual and Auditory Systems   
22. Nursing Management: Visual and Auditory Problems  
23. Nursing Assessment: Integumentary System   
24. Nursing Management: Integumentary Problems    
25. Nursing Management: Burns      

Section Five – Problems of Oxygenation: Ventilation
26. Nursing Assessment: Respiratory System      
27. Nursing Management: Upper Respiratory Problems   
28. Nursing Management: Lower Respiratory Problems    
29. Nursing Management: Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases   

Section Six – Problems of Oxygenation: Transport
30. Nursing Assessment: Hematologic System      
31. Nursing Management: Hematologic Problems   

Section Seven – Problems of Oxygenation: Perfusion
32. Nursing Assessment: Cardiovascular System     
33. Nursing Management: Hypertension
34. Nursing Management: Coronary Artery Disease and Acute Coronary Syndrome
35. Nursing Management: Heart Failure      
36. Nursing Management: Dysrhythmias     
37. Nursing Management: Inflammatory and Structural Heart Disorders 
38. Nursing Management: Vascular Disorders     

Section Eight – Problems of Ingestion, Digestion, Absorption, and Elimination
39. Nursing Assessment: Gastrointestinal System   
40. Nursing Management: Nutritional Problems    
41. Nursing Management: Obesity     
42. Nursing Management: Upper Gastrointestinal Problems  
43. Nursing Management: Lower Gastrointestinal Problems   
44. Nursing Management: Liver, Pancreas, and Biliary Tract Problems   

Section Nine – Problems of Urinary Function
45. Nursing Assessment: Urinary System     
46. Nursing Management: Renal and Urologic Problems    
47. Nursing Management: Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease 

Section Ten – Problems Related to Regulatory and Reproductive Mechanisms
48. Nursing Assessment: Endocrine System     
49. Nursing Management: Diabetes Mellitus    
50. Nursing Management: Endocrine Problems      
51. Nursing Assessment: Reproductive System      
52. Nursing Management: Breast Disorders     
53. Nursing Management: Sexually Transmitted Infections  
54. Nursing Management: Female Reproductive Problems    
55. Nursing Management: Male Reproductive Problems  

Section Eleven – Problems Related to Movement and Coordination
56. Nursing Assessment: Nervous System    
57. Nursing Management: Acute Intracranial Problems   
58. Nursing Management: Stroke     
59. Nursing Management: Chronic Neurologic Problems 
60. Nursing Management: Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia, and Delirium  
61. Nursing Management: Peripheral Nerve and Spinal Cord Problems
62. Nursing Assessment: Musculoskeletal System   
63. Nursing Management: Musculoskeletal Trauma and Orthopedic Surgery 
64. Nursing Management: Musculoskeletal Problems      
65. Nursing Management: Arthritis and Connective Tissue Diseases 

Section Twelve – Nursing Care in Critical Care Settings
66. Nursing Management: Critical Care     
67. Nursing Management: Shock, Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome
68. Nursing Management: Respiratory Failure and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
69. Nursing Management: Emergency, Terrorism, and Disaster Nursing    

Answers to Worksheets

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323290395
eBook ISBN:
9780323091442

About the Author

Sharon Lewis

Sharon L. Lewis, RN, PhD, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Professor, Castella Distinguished Professor, School of Nursing, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX

Linda Bucher

Linda Bucher, RN, PhD, CEN, CNE

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, School of Nursing, University of Delaware, Newark, DE; Staff Nurse, Emergency Department, Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mt. Holly, NJ

Shannon Dirksen

Shannon Ruff Dirksen, RN, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, College of Nursing and Health Innovation, Arizona State University, Phoenix, AZ

