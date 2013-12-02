Study Guide for Medical-Surgical Nursing

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Section One – Concepts in Nursing Practice

1. Professional Nursing Practice

2. Health Disparities and Culturally Competent Care

3. Health History and Physical Examination

4. Patient and Caregiver Teaching

5. Chronic Illness and Older Adults

6. Complementary and Alternative Therapies

7. Stress and Stress Management

8. Sleep and Sleep Disorders

9. Pain

10. Palliative Care at End of Life

11. Substance Abuse

Section Two – Pathophysiologic Mechanisms of Disease

12. Inflammation and Wound Healing

13. Genetics and Genomics

14. Altered Immune Responses and Transplantation

15. Infection and Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

16. Cancer

17. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances

Section Three – Perioperative Care

18. Nursing Management: Preoperative Care

19. Nursing Management: Intraoperative Care

20. Nursing Management: Postoperative Care



Section Four – Problems Related to Altered Sensory Input

21. Nursing Assessment: Visual and Auditory Systems

22. Nursing Management: Visual and Auditory Problems

23. Nursing Assessment: Integumentary System

24. Nursing Management: Integumentary Problems

25. Nursing Management: Burns

Section Five – Problems of Oxygenation: Ventilation

26. Nursing Assessment: Respiratory System

27. Nursing Management: Upper Respiratory Problems

28. Nursing Management: Lower Respiratory Problems

29. Nursing Management: Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases

Section Six – Problems of Oxygenation: Transport

30. Nursing Assessment: Hematologic System

31. Nursing Management: Hematologic Problems

Section Seven – Problems of Oxygenation: Perfusion

32. Nursing Assessment: Cardiovascular System

33. Nursing Management: Hypertension

34. Nursing Management: Coronary Artery Disease and Acute Coronary Syndrome

35. Nursing Management: Heart Failure

36. Nursing Management: Dysrhythmias

37. Nursing Management: Inflammatory and Structural Heart Disorders

38. Nursing Management: Vascular Disorders

Section Eight – Problems of Ingestion, Digestion, Absorption, and Elimination

39. Nursing Assessment: Gastrointestinal System

40. Nursing Management: Nutritional Problems

41. Nursing Management: Obesity

42. Nursing Management: Upper Gastrointestinal Problems

43. Nursing Management: Lower Gastrointestinal Problems

44. Nursing Management: Liver, Pancreas, and Biliary Tract Problems

Section Nine – Problems of Urinary Function

45. Nursing Assessment: Urinary System

46. Nursing Management: Renal and Urologic Problems

47. Nursing Management: Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease

Section Ten – Problems Related to Regulatory and Reproductive Mechanisms

48. Nursing Assessment: Endocrine System

49. Nursing Management: Diabetes Mellitus

50. Nursing Management: Endocrine Problems

51. Nursing Assessment: Reproductive System

52. Nursing Management: Breast Disorders

53. Nursing Management: Sexually Transmitted Infections

54. Nursing Management: Female Reproductive Problems

55. Nursing Management: Male Reproductive Problems

Section Eleven – Problems Related to Movement and Coordination

56. Nursing Assessment: Nervous System

57. Nursing Management: Acute Intracranial Problems

58. Nursing Management: Stroke

59. Nursing Management: Chronic Neurologic Problems

60. Nursing Management: Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia, and Delirium

61. Nursing Management: Peripheral Nerve and Spinal Cord Problems

62. Nursing Assessment: Musculoskeletal System

63. Nursing Management: Musculoskeletal Trauma and Orthopedic Surgery

64. Nursing Management: Musculoskeletal Problems

65. Nursing Management: Arthritis and Connective Tissue Diseases

Section Twelve – Nursing Care in Critical Care Settings

66. Nursing Management: Critical Care

67. Nursing Management: Shock, Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome

68. Nursing Management: Respiratory Failure and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

69. Nursing Management: Emergency, Terrorism, and Disaster Nursing

Answers to Worksheets

