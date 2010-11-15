Study Guide for Medical-Surgical Nursing
8th Edition
Assessment and Management of Clinical Problems
Description
Prepare for success in the classroom! Corresponding to the chapters in the 8th edition of Lewis' market-leading text Medical-Surgical Nursing: Assessment and Management of Clinical Problems, this study guide offers a complete review of content and a wide range of activities to help you understand key nursing concepts. Alternate item format questions reflect the most current NCLEX test plan. To make studying easier, answers for all exercises are included in the back of the book.
Key Features
- A wide variety of clinically relevant exercises and activities includes NCLEX examination-style multiple-choice questions, prioritization and delegation questions, case studies, fill-in-the-blank questions, anatomy and physiology review, clinical decision-making activities, and more.
- Answers to all questions are included in the back of the book, so you get immediate feedback as you study.
Table of Contents
Section One: Concepts in Nursing Practice
1. Contemporary Nursing Practice
2. Health Disparities and Culturally Competent Care
3. Health History and Physical Examination
4. Patient and Caregiver Teaching
5. Chronic Illness and Older Adults
6. Community-Based Nursing and Home Care
7. Complementary and Alternative Therapies
8. Stress and Stress Management
9. Sleep and Sleep Disorders
10. Pain
11. Palliative Care at End of Life
12. Addictive Behaviors
Section Two: Pathophysiologic Mechanisms of Disease
13. Inflammation and Wound Healing
14. Genetics, Altered Immune Responses, and Transplantation
15. Infection and Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection
16. Cancer
17. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances
Section Three: Perioperative Care
18. Nursing Management: Preoperative Care
19. Nursing Management: Intraoperative Care
20. Nursing Management: Postoperative Care
Section Four: Problems Related to Altered Sensory Input
21. Nursing Assessment: Visual and Auditory Systems
22. Nursing Management: Visual and Auditory Problems
23. Nursing Assessment: Integumentary System
24. Nursing Management: Integumentary Problems
25. Nursing Management: Burns
Section Five: Problems of Oxygenation: Ventilation
26. Nursing Assessment: Respiratory System
27. Nursing Management: Upper Respiratory Problems
28. Nursing Management: Lower Respiratory Problems
29. Nursing Management: Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases
Section Six: Problems of Oxygenation: Transport
30. Nursing Assessment: Hematologic System
31. Nursing Management: Hematologic Problems
Section Seven: Problems of Oxygenation: Perfusion
32. Nursing Assessment: Cardiovascular System
33. Nursing Management: Hypertension
34. Nursing Management: Coronary Artery Disease and Acute Coronary Syndrome
35. Nursing Management: Heart Failure
36. Nursing Management: Dysrhythmias
37. Nursing Management: Inflammatory and Structural Heart Disorders
38. Nursing Management: Vascular Disorders
Section Eight: Problems of Ingestion, Digestion, Absorption, and Elimination
39. Nursing Assessment: Gastrointestinal System
40. Nursing Management: Nutritional Problems
41. Nursing Management: Obesity
42. Nursing Management: Upper Gastrointestinal Problems
43. Nursing Management: Lower Gastrointestinal Problems
44. Nursing Management: Liver, Pancreas, and Biliary Tract Problems
Section Nine: Problems of Urinary Function
45. Nursing Assessment: Urinary System
46. Nursing Management: Renal and Urologic Problems
47. Nursing Management: Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease
Section Ten: Problems Related to Regulatory and Reproductive Mechanisms
48. Nursing Assessment: Endocrine System
49. Nursing Management: Diabetes Mellitus
50. Nursing Management: Endocrine Problems
51. Nursing Assessment: Reproductive System
52. Nursing Management: Breast Disorders
53. Nursing Management: Sexually Transmitted Diseases
54. Nursing Management: Female Reproductive Problems
55. Nursing Management: Male Reproductive Problems
Section Eleven: Problems Related to Movement and Coordination
56. Nursing Assessment: Nervous System
57. Nursing Management: Acute Intracranial Problems
58. Nursing Management: Stroke
59. Nursing Management: Chronic Neurologic Problems
60. Nursing Management: Alzheimer's Disease, Dementia, and Delirium
61. Nursing Management: Peripheral Nerve and Spinal Cord Problems
62. Nursing Assessment: Musculoskeletal System
63. Nursing Management: Musculoskeletal Trauma and Orthopedic Surgery
64. Nursing Management: Musculoskeletal Problems
65. Nursing Management: Arthritis and Connective Tissue Diseases
Section Twelve: Nursing Care in Specialized Settings
66. Nursing Management: Critical Care
67. Nursing Management: Shock, Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome
68. Nursing Management: Respiratory Failure and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
69. Nursing Management: Emergency, Terrorism, and Disaster Nursing
Answers to Worksheets
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 15th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323091206
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323290388
About the Author
Sharon Lewis
Sharon L. Lewis, RN, PhD, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Castella Distinguished Professor, School of Nursing, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX
Linda Bucher
Linda Bucher, RN, PhD, CEN, CNE
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Nursing, University of Delaware, Newark, DE; Staff Nurse, Emergency Department, Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mt. Holly, NJ
Shannon Dirksen
Shannon Ruff Dirksen, RN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, College of Nursing and Health Innovation, Arizona State University, Phoenix, AZ