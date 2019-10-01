Study Guide for Medical-Surgical Nursing
11th Edition
Assessment and Management of Clinical Problems
Description
Get a leg up in your medical-surgical nursing class and on the NCLEX examination with this essential study guide. Corresponding to the chapters in the 11th edition of Lewis' market-leading text Medical-Surgical Nursing: Assessment and Management of Clinical Problems, this study guide offers a complete review of the important information in your Lewis text as well as a wide variety of purposeful exercises to help you apply your understanding of key nursing concepts. Questions reflect the most current NCLEX test plan and include multiple choice, prioritization, delegation, case studies, and alternate item formats. Plus, answers for all exercises are included in the back of the book to give you immediate feedback on your understanding and make studying easier overall.
Key Features
- A wide variety of clinically relevant exercises and activities include NCLEX-examination-style alternate item questions, multiple-choice questions, prioritization questions, delegation, and case studies.
- Answers to all questions located in the back of the book provide you with immediate feedback and help make your study time more efficient overall.
- Attractive four-color design helps you better retain key information.
Table of Contents
Section One – Concepts in Nursing Practice
1. Professional Nursing
2. Health Equity and Culturally Competent Care
3. Health History and Physical Examination
4. Patient and Caregiver Teaching
5. Chronic Illness and Older Adults
Section Two – Problems Related to Comfort and Coping
6. Stress Management
7. Sleep and Sleep Disorders
8. Pain
9. Palliative and End-of-Life Care
10. Substance Use Disorders
Section Three – Problems Related to Homeostasis and Protection
11. Inflammation and Healing
12. Genetics
13. Immune Responses and Transplantation
14. Infection
15. Cancer
16. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances
Section Four – Perioperative Care
17. Management: Preoperative Care
18. Management: Intraoperative Care
19. Management: Postoperative Care
Section Five – Problems Related to Altered Sensory Input
20. Assessment and Management: Visual Problems
21. Assessment and Management: Auditory Problems
22. Assessment: Integumentary System
23. Management: Integumentary Problems
24. Management: Burns
Section Six – Problems of Oxygenation: Ventilation
25. Assessment: Respiratory System
26. Management: Upper Respiratory Problems
27. Management: Lower Respiratory Problems
28. Management: Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases
Section Seven – Problems of Oxygenation: Transport
29. Assessment: Hematologic System
30. Management: Hematologic Problems
Section Eight – Problems of Oxygenation: Perfusion
31. Assessment: Cardiovascular System
32. Management: Hypertension
33. Management: Coronary Artery Disease and Acute Coronary Syndrome
34. Management: Heart Failure
35. Management: Dysrhythmias
36. Management: Inflammatory and Structural Heart Disorders
37. Management: Vascular Disorders
Section Nine – Problems of Ingestion, Digestion, Absorption, and Elimination
38. Assessment: Gastrointestinal System
39. Management: Nutritional Problems
40. Management: Obesity
41. Management: Upper Gastrointestinal Problems
42. Management: Lower Gastrointestinal Problems
43. Management: Liver, Biliary Tract, Pancreas
Section Ten – Problems of Urinary Function
44. Assessment: Urinary System
45. Management: Renal and Urologic Problems
46. Management: Acute Renal Failure and Chronic Kidney Disease
Section Eleven – Problems Related to Regulatory and Reproductive Mechanisms
47. Assessment: Endocrine System
48. Management: Diabetes Mellitus
49. Management: Endocrine Problems
50. Assessment: Reproductive System
51. Management: Breast Disorders
52. Management: Sexually Transmitted Infections
53. Management: Female Reproductive Problems
54. Management: Male Reproductive Problems
Section Twelve – Problems Related to Movement and Coordination
55. Assessment: Nervous System
56. Management: Acute Intracranial Problems
57. Management: Stroke
58. Management: Chronic Neurologic Problems
59. Management: Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia
60. Management: Peripheral Nerve and Spinal Cord Problems
61. Assessment: Musculoskeletal System
62. Management: Musculoskeletal Trauma and Orthopedic Surgery
63. Management: Musculoskeletal Problems
64. Management: Arthritis and Connective Tissue Diseases
Section Thirteen – Nursing Care in Specialized Settings
65. Management: Critical Care
66. Management: Shock, Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome
67. Management: Respiratory Failure and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
68. Management: Emergency Care Situations
Answer Key
Details
- No. of pages:
- 479
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323551564
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323595087
About the Author
Mariann Harding
Mariann M. Harding, PhD, RN, CNE
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Nursing, Kent State University at Tuscarawas, New Philadelphia, Ohio
Collin Bowman-Woodall
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor Samuel Merritt University San Francisco Peninsula Learning Center San Mateo, California
Jeffrey Kwong
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner Program; Program Director, HIV Sub-specialty; Columbia University School of Nursing, New York, New York
Dottie Roberts
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, University of South Carolina College of Nursing, Columbia, South Carolina
Debra Hagler
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor College of Nursing and Healthcare Innovation Arizona State University Phoenix, Arizona
Courtney Reinisch
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Undergraduate Nursing School of Nursing Montclair State University Montclair, New Jersey