Study Guide for Medical-Surgical Nursing - 11th Edition - ISBN: 9780323551564, 9780323595087

Study Guide for Medical-Surgical Nursing

11th Edition

Assessment and Management of Clinical Problems

Authors: Mariann Harding Collin Bowman-Woodall Jeffrey Kwong Dottie Roberts Debra Hagler Courtney Reinisch
Paperback ISBN: 9780323551564
eBook ISBN: 9780323595087
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st October 2019
Page Count: 479
Description

Get a leg up in your medical-surgical nursing class and on the NCLEX examination with this essential study guide. Corresponding to the chapters in the 11th edition of Lewis' market-leading text Medical-Surgical Nursing: Assessment and Management of Clinical Problems, this study guide offers a complete review of the important information in your Lewis text as well as a wide variety of purposeful exercises to help you apply your understanding of key nursing concepts. Questions reflect the most current NCLEX test plan and include multiple choice, prioritization, delegation, case studies, and alternate item formats. Plus, answers for all exercises are included in the back of the book to give you immediate feedback on your understanding and make studying easier overall.

Key Features

  • A wide variety of clinically relevant exercises and activities include NCLEX-examination-style alternate item questions, multiple-choice questions, prioritization questions, delegation, and case studies.
  • Answers to all questions located in the back of the book provide you with immediate feedback and help make your study time more efficient overall.
  • Attractive four-color design helps you better retain key information.

Table of Contents

Section One – Concepts in Nursing Practice
1. Professional Nursing    
2. Health Equity and Culturally Competent Care    
3. Health History and Physical Examination      
4. Patient and Caregiver Teaching                           
5. Chronic Illness and Older Adults

Section Two – Problems Related to Comfort and Coping                                                    
6. Stress Management    
7. Sleep and Sleep Disorders       
8. Pain         
9. Palliative and End-of-Life Care   
10. Substance Use Disorders

Section Three – Problems Related to Homeostasis and Protection
11. Inflammation and Healing       
12. Genetics
13. Immune Responses and Transplantation
14. Infection
15. Cancer         
16. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances
   
Section Four – Perioperative Care
17. Management: Preoperative Care    
18. Management: Intraoperative Care     
19. Management: Postoperative Care 
   
Section Five – Problems Related to Altered Sensory Input
20. Assessment and Management: Visual Problems  
21. Assessment and Management: Auditory Problems  
22. Assessment:  Integumentary System   
23. Management: Integumentary Problems    
24. Management: Burns 
     
Section Six – Problems of Oxygenation: Ventilation
25. Assessment:  Respiratory System      
26. Management: Upper Respiratory Problems   
27. Management: Lower Respiratory Problems    
28. Management: Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases
   
Section Seven – Problems of Oxygenation: Transport
29. Assessment: Hematologic System      
30. Management: Hematologic Problems
   
Section Eight – Problems of Oxygenation: Perfusion
31. Assessment: Cardiovascular System     
32. Management: Hypertension
33. Management: Coronary Artery Disease and Acute Coronary Syndrome
34. Management: Heart Failure      
35. Management: Dysrhythmias     
36. Management: Inflammatory and Structural Heart Disorders 
37. Management: Vascular Disorders 
    
Section Nine – Problems of Ingestion, Digestion, Absorption, and Elimination
38. Assessment:  Gastrointestinal System   
39. Management: Nutritional Problems    
40. Management: Obesity     
41. Management: Upper Gastrointestinal Problems  
42. Management: Lower Gastrointestinal Problems   
43. Management: Liver, Biliary Tract, Pancreas
   
Section Ten – Problems of Urinary Function
44. Assessment:  Urinary System     
45. Management: Renal and Urologic Problems    
46. Management: Acute Renal Failure and Chronic Kidney Disease
 
Section Eleven – Problems Related to Regulatory and Reproductive Mechanisms
47. Assessment:  Endocrine System     
48. Management: Diabetes Mellitus    
49. Management: Endocrine Problems      
50. Assessment: Reproductive System      
51. Management: Breast Disorders     
52. Management: Sexually Transmitted Infections
53. Management: Female Reproductive Problems    
54. Management: Male Reproductive Problems  

Section Twelve – Problems Related to Movement and Coordination
55. Assessment:  Nervous System    
56. Management: Acute Intracranial Problems   
57. Management: Stroke     
58. Management: Chronic Neurologic Problems 
59. Management: Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia  
60. Management: Peripheral Nerve and Spinal Cord Problems
61. Assessment:  Musculoskeletal System   
62. Management: Musculoskeletal Trauma and Orthopedic Surgery 
63. Management: Musculoskeletal Problems      
64. Management: Arthritis and Connective Tissue Diseases 

Section Thirteen – Nursing Care in Specialized Settings
65. Management: Critical Care     
66. Management: Shock, Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome
67. Management: Respiratory Failure and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
68. Management: Emergency Care Situations
Answer Key

479
English
© Mosby 2020
Mosby
9780323551564
9780323595087

About the Author

Mariann Harding

Mariann M. Harding, PhD, RN, CNE

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Nursing, Kent State University at Tuscarawas, New Philadelphia, Ohio

Collin Bowman-Woodall

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor Samuel Merritt University San Francisco Peninsula Learning Center San Mateo, California

Jeffrey Kwong

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Director, Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner Program; Program Director, HIV Sub-specialty; Columbia University School of Nursing, New York, New York

Dottie Roberts

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, University of South Carolina College of Nursing, Columbia, South Carolina

Debra Hagler

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor College of Nursing and Healthcare Innovation Arizona State University Phoenix, Arizona

Courtney Reinisch

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Undergraduate Nursing School of Nursing Montclair State University Montclair, New Jersey

