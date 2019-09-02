Study Guide for Maternity & Women's Health Care
12th Edition
Description
Corresponding to the chapters in the 12th edition of Lowdermilk's market-leading Maternity & Women's Health Care, this study guide offers a complete review of content and a wide range of activities to help you understand key nursing concepts and apply your knowledge. It includes critical thinking exercises, multiple-choice and matching questions, and more; answers are included in the back of the book.
Key Features
- Chapter review activities assess your understanding of the content with fill-in-the-blank, matching, multiple choice, and short answer questions.
- Critical thinking case studies require you to apply the concepts found in the text chapters to solve problems, make decisions concerning care management, and provide responses to patient questions and concerns.
- Answer key contains answers to all questions and is located at the end of the book.
Table of Contents
1. 21st Century Maternity and Women’s Health Nursing
2. Community Care: The Family and Culture
3. Nursing and Genomics
4. Assessment and Health Promotion
5. Violence Against Women
6. Reproductive System Concerns
7. Sexually Transmitted and Other Infections
8. Contraception and Abortion
9. Infertility
10. Problems of the Breast
11. Structural Disorders and Neoplasms of the Reproductive System
12. Conception and Fetal Development
13. Anatomy and Physiology of Pregnancy
14. Nursing Care of the Family During Pregnancy
15. Maternal and Fetal Nutrition
16. Labor and Birth Processes
17. Maximizing Comfort For The Laboring Woman
18. Fetal Assessment During Labor
19. Nursing Care of the Family During Labor and Birth
20. Postpartum Physiologic Changes
21. Nursing Care of the Family During the Postpartum Period
22. Transition to Parenthood
23. Physiologic and Behavioral Adaptations of the Newborn
24. Nursing Care of the Newborn and Family
25. Newborn Nutrition and Feeding
26. Assessment of High-Risk Pregnancy
27. Hypertensive Disorders
28. Hemorrhagic Disorders
29. Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders
30. Medical-Surgical Disorders
31. Mental Health Disorders and Substance Abuse
32. Labor and Birth Complications
33. Postpartum Complications
34.. Nursing Care of the High-Risk Newborn
35. Acquired Problems of the Newborn
36. Hemolytic Disorders and Congenital Anomalies
37. Perinatal Loss, Bereavement, and Grief
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 2nd September 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323555265
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323640589
About the Author
Deitra Lowdermilk
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC
Shannon Perry
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, San Francisco State University, San Francisco, CA
Mary Catherine Cashion
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nurse Specialist, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN, USA
Kathryn Alden
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC