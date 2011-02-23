Study Guide for Maternity & Women's Health Care
10th Edition
Description
Master the content from your textbook with this helpful study tool! Corresponding to the chapters in the 10th edition of Lowdermilk's market-leading Maternity & Women's Health Care, this study guide offers a complete review of content and a wide range of activities to help you understand key nursing concepts. Apply your knowledge with critical thinking exercises, multiple-choice and matching questions, and more. To make studying easier, answers are included in the back of the book.
Table of Contents
Unit One: Introduction to Maternity & Women's Health Care
1. 21st Century Maternity and Women's Health Nursing
2. Community Care: The Family and Culture
3. Clinical Genetics
Unit Two: Women's Health
4. Assessment and Health Promotion
5. Violence Against Women
6. Reproductive System Concerns
7. Sexually Transmitted and Other Infections
8. Contraception and Abortion
9. Infertility
10. Problems of the Breast
11. Structural Disorders and Neoplasms of the Reproductive System
Unit Three: Pregnancy
12. Conception and Fetal Development
13. Anatomy and Physiology of Pregnancy
14. Maternal and Fetal Nutrition
15. Nursing Care of the Family During Pregnancy
Unit Four: Childbirth
16. Labor and Birth Processes
17. Pain Management
18. Fetal Assessment During Labor
19. Nursing Care of the Family During Labor and Birth
Unit Five: Postpartum
20. Postpartum Physiology
21. Nursing Care of the Family During the Postpartum Period
22. Transition to Parenthood
Unit Six: The Newborn
23. Physiologic and Behavioral Adaptations of the Newborn
24. Nursing Care of the Newborn and Family
25. Newborn Nutrition and Feeding
Unit Seven: Complications of Pregnancy
26. Assessment for Risk Factors in Pregnancy
27. Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy
28. Antepartum Hemorrhagic Disorders
29. Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders in Pregnancy
30. Medical-Surgical Problems in Pregnancy
31. Obstetric Critical Care
32. Mental Health Disorders and Substance Abuse in Pregnancy
33. Labor and Birth Complications
34. Postpartum Complications
Unit Eight: Newborn Complications
35. Acquired Problems of the Newborn
36. Hemolytic Disorders and Congenital Anomalies
37. Nursing Care of the High Risk Newborn
38. Perinatal Loss and Grief
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 23rd February 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323091152
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293716
About the Author
Deitra Lowdermilk
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC
Shannon Perry
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, San Francisco State University, San Francisco, CA
Mary Catherine Cashion
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nurse Specialist, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN, USA
Kathryn Alden
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC