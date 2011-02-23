Study Guide for Maternity & Women's Health Care - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9780323074308, 9780323091152

Study Guide for Maternity & Women's Health Care

10th Edition

Authors: Deitra Lowdermilk Deitra Lowdermilk Shannon Perry Shannon Perry Mary Catherine Cashion Kathryn Alden
eBook ISBN: 9780323091152
eBook ISBN: 9780323293716
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 23rd February 2011
Page Count: 408
Description

Master the content from your textbook with this helpful study tool! Corresponding to the chapters in the 10th edition of Lowdermilk's market-leading Maternity & Women's Health Care, this study guide offers a complete review of content and a wide range of activities to help you understand key nursing concepts. Apply your knowledge with critical thinking exercises, multiple-choice and matching questions, and more. To make studying easier, answers are included in the back of the book.

Table of Contents

Unit One: Introduction to Maternity & Women's Health Care

1. 21st Century Maternity and Women's Health Nursing

2. Community Care: The Family and Culture

3. Clinical Genetics

Unit Two: Women's Health

4. Assessment and Health Promotion

5. Violence Against Women

6. Reproductive System Concerns

7. Sexually Transmitted and Other Infections

8. Contraception and Abortion

9. Infertility

10. Problems of the Breast

11. Structural Disorders and Neoplasms of the Reproductive System

Unit Three: Pregnancy

12. Conception and Fetal Development

13. Anatomy and Physiology of Pregnancy

14. Maternal and Fetal Nutrition

15. Nursing Care of the Family During Pregnancy

Unit Four: Childbirth

16. Labor and Birth Processes

17. Pain Management

18. Fetal Assessment During Labor

19. Nursing Care of the Family During Labor and Birth

Unit Five: Postpartum

20. Postpartum Physiology

21. Nursing Care of the Family During the Postpartum Period

22. Transition to Parenthood

Unit Six: The Newborn

23. Physiologic and Behavioral Adaptations of the Newborn

24. Nursing Care of the Newborn and Family

25. Newborn Nutrition and Feeding

Unit Seven: Complications of Pregnancy

26. Assessment for Risk Factors in Pregnancy

27. Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy

28. Antepartum Hemorrhagic Disorders

29. Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders in Pregnancy

30. Medical-Surgical Problems in Pregnancy

31. Obstetric Critical Care

32. Mental Health Disorders and Substance Abuse in Pregnancy

33. Labor and Birth Complications

34. Postpartum Complications

Unit Eight: Newborn Complications

35. Acquired Problems of the Newborn

36. Hemolytic Disorders and Congenital Anomalies

37. Nursing Care of the High Risk Newborn

38. Perinatal Loss and Grief

Glossary

Index

About the Author

Deitra Lowdermilk

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC

Shannon Perry

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, San Francisco State University, San Francisco, CA

Mary Catherine Cashion

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Nurse Specialist, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN, USA

Kathryn Alden

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC

