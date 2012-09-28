Study Guide for Maternal-Child Nursing
4th Edition
Description
Specially designed to parallel the material in Maternal-Child Nursing, 4th Edition, this user-friendly study guide provides valuable review of essential concepts and skills. Hands-on learning exercises and practical activities allow you to apply your knowledge to real-world scenarios.
Key Features
- Learning exercises include multiple-choice, matching, true/false, and review questions, as well as case studies, critical thinking activities, clinical learning exercises, and key concepts.
- Active learning approach helps you understand complex processes, improve skills performance, and develop critical-thinking and clinical decision-making skills.
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION TO MATERNAL-CHILD HEALTH NURSING
- Foundations of Maternity, Women’s Health, and Child Health Nursing
- The Nurse’s Role in Maternity, Women’s Health, and Pediatric Nursing
- The Childbearing and Child-Rearing Family
- Communicating with Children and Families
- Health Promotion for the Developing Child
- Health Promotion for the Infant
- Health Promotion During Early Childhood
- Health Promotion for the School-Age Child
- Health Promotion for the Adolescent
- Heredity and Environmental Influences on Development
- Reproductive Anatomy and Physiology
- Conception and Prenatal Development
- Adaptations to Pregnancy
- Nutrition for Childbearing
- Prenatal Diagnostic Tests
- Giving Birth
- Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
- Pain Management for Childbirth
- Nursing Care During Obstetric Procedures
- Postpartum Adaptations
- The Normal Newborn: Adaptation and Assessment
- The Normal Newborn: Nursing Care
- Newborn Feeding
- The Childbearing Family with Special Needs
- Pregnancy-Related Complications
- Concurrent Disorders During Pregnancy
- The Woman with an Intrapartum Complication
- The Woman with a Postpartum Complication
- The High-Risk Newborn: Problems Related to Gestational Age and Development
- The High-Risk Newborn: Acquired and Congenital Conditions
- Management of Fertility and Infertility
- Women’s Health Care
- Physical Assessment of Children
- Emergency Care of the Child
- The Ill Child in the Hospital and Other Care Settings
- The Child with a Chronic Condition or Terminal Illness
- Principles and Procedures for Nursing Care of Children
- Medication Administration and Safety for Infants and Children
- Pain Management for Children
- The Child with a Fluid and Electrolyte Alteration
- The Child with an Infectious Disease
- The Child with an Immunologic Alteration
- The Child with a Gastrointestinal Alteration
- The Child with a Genitourinary Alteration
- The Child with a Respiratory Alteration
- The Child with a Cardiovascular Alteration
- The Child with a Hematologic Alteration
- The Child with Cancer
- The Child with an Alteration in Tissue Integrity
- The Child with a Musculoskeletal Alteration
- The Child with an Endocrine or Metabolic Alteration
- The Child with a Neurologic Alteration
- Psychosocial Problems in Children and Families
- The Child with a Developmental Disability
- The Child with a Sensory Alteration
MATERNITY NURSING CARE
PEDIATRIC NURSING CARE
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 28th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293785
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455773190
About the Author
Emily McKinney
Affiliations and Expertise
Baylor Healthcare System, Dallas, TX
Sharon Murray
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, Health Professions, Golden West College, Huntington Beach, CA