Study Guide for Maternal Child Nursing Care - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323096072, 9780323339834

Study Guide for Maternal Child Nursing Care

5th Edition

Authors: Shannon Perry Marilyn Hockenberry Deitra Lowdermilk David Wilson
eBook ISBN: 9780323339834
eBook ISBN: 9780323293945
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st October 2013
Page Count: 320
Description

Master content from the textbook with this helpful study tool! Designed to accompany Perry's Maternal Child Nursing Care, 4th Edition, this workbook will assist students in understanding and applying material from each chapter in the text.

About the Author

Shannon Perry

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, San Francisco State University, San Francisco, CA

Marilyn Hockenberry

Affiliations and Expertise

Bessie Baker Distinguished Professor of Nursing Professor of Pediatrics Chair, Duke Institutional Review Board Duke University Durham, NC

Deitra Lowdermilk

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC

David Wilson

Affiliations and Expertise

Staff PALS Coordinator Children's Hospital at Saint Francis Tulsa, OK

