Study Guide for Maternal Child Nursing Care - Revised Reprint
4th Edition
Authors: Shannon Perry Marilyn Hockenberry Deitra Lowdermilk
eBook ISBN: 9780323091718
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 28th July 2011
Page Count: 416
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 28th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323091718
About the Author
Shannon Perry
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, San Francisco State University, San Francisco, CA
Marilyn Hockenberry
Affiliations and Expertise
Bessie Baker Distinguished Professor of Nursing Professor of Pediatrics Chair, Duke Institutional Review Board Duke University Durham, NC
Deitra Lowdermilk
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.