Study Guide for LoBiondo-Wood and Haber's Nursing Research in Canada - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323779036

Study Guide for LoBiondo-Wood and Haber's Nursing Research in Canada

5th Edition

Methods, Critical Appraisal, and Utilization

Authors: Geri LoBiondo-Wood Judith Haber Cherylyn Cameron Mina Singh
Paperback ISBN: 9780323779036
Imprint: Mosby Canada
Published Date: 1st September 2021
Page Count: 192
Table of Contents

1. The Role of Research in Nursing

2. Theoretical Framework

3. Critical Reading Strategies: Overview of the Research Process

4. Developing Research Questions, Hypotheses, and Clinical Questions

5. Finding and Appraising the Literature

6. Legal and Ethical Issues

7. Introduction to Qualitative Research

8. Qualitative Approaches to Research

9. Introduction to Quantitative Research

10. Experimental and Quasiexperimental Designs

11. Non-experimental Designs

12. Sampling

13. Data Collection Methods

14. Rigour in Research

15. Qualitative Data Analysis

16. Quantitative Data Analysis

17. Presenting the Findings

18. Critiquing Qualitative Research

19. Critiquing Quantitative Research

20. Developing an Evidence-Informed Practice

Answer Key (Post-Test answer key found on Evolve)

About the Authors

Geri LoBiondo-Wood

Geri LoBiondo-Wood, PhD, RN, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Director of PhD Nursing Program, University of Texas Health Sciences Center, School of Nursing, Nursing Systems and Technology, Houston, Texas

Judith Haber

Judith Haber, PhD, RN, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

The Ursula Springer Leadership Professor in Nursing, Rory Meyers College of Nursing, New York University, New York, New York

Cherylyn Cameron

Cherylyn Cameron, RN, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Founding Dean, School of Community Studies and Creative Technologies, Bow Valley College, Calgary, Alberta

Mina Singh

Mina D. Singh, RN, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Director, Research, Faculty of Health - Nursing Professor, School of Nursing, York University, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

