Study Guide for LoBiondo-Wood and Haber's Nursing Research in Canada
5th Edition
Methods, Critical Appraisal, and Utilization
Table of Contents
1. The Role of Research in Nursing
2. Theoretical Framework
3. Critical Reading Strategies: Overview of the Research Process
4. Developing Research Questions, Hypotheses, and Clinical Questions
5. Finding and Appraising the Literature
6. Legal and Ethical Issues
7. Introduction to Qualitative Research
8. Qualitative Approaches to Research
9. Introduction to Quantitative Research
10. Experimental and Quasiexperimental Designs
11. Non-experimental Designs
12. Sampling
13. Data Collection Methods
14. Rigour in Research
15. Qualitative Data Analysis
16. Quantitative Data Analysis
17. Presenting the Findings
18. Critiquing Qualitative Research
19. Critiquing Quantitative Research
20. Developing an Evidence-Informed Practice
Answer Key (Post-Test answer key found on Evolve)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Canada 2022
- Published:
- 1st September 2021
- Imprint:
- Mosby Canada
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323779036
About the Authors
Geri LoBiondo-Wood
Geri LoBiondo-Wood, PhD, RN, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Director of PhD Nursing Program, University of Texas Health Sciences Center, School of Nursing, Nursing Systems and Technology, Houston, Texas
Judith Haber
Judith Haber, PhD, RN, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
The Ursula Springer Leadership Professor in Nursing, Rory Meyers College of Nursing, New York University, New York, New York
Cherylyn Cameron
Cherylyn Cameron, RN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Founding Dean, School of Community Studies and Creative Technologies, Bow Valley College, Calgary, Alberta
Mina Singh
Mina D. Singh, RN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director, Research, Faculty of Health - Nursing Professor, School of Nursing, York University, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
