Study Guide for Lilley's Pharmacology for Canadian Health Care Practice

Master content from the textbook with this helpful study tool! Designed to accompany Lilley's Pharmacology for Canadian Health Care Practice, 2nd edition, this study guide helps you to understand and apply material from each chapter in the text. Worksheets for each chapter include multiple-choice questions, critical thinking and application questions, case studies, and other activities.

Table of Contents

  1. Nursing Practice in Canada and Drug Therapy
    2. Pharmacological Principles
    3. Legal and Ethical Considerations
    4. Patient Focused Considerations
    5. Gene Therapy and Pharmacogenomics
    6. Medication Errors: Preventing and Responding
    7. Patient Education and Drug Therapy
    8. Over-the-Counter Drugs and Natural Health Products
    9. Vitamins and Minerals
    10. Principles of Drug Administration
    11. Analgesic Drugs
    12. General and Local Anaesthetics
    13. Central Nervous System Depressants and Muscle Relaxants
    14. Central Nervous System Stimulants and Related Drugs
    15. Antiepileptic Drugs
    16. Antiparkinsonian Drugs
    17. Psychotherapeutic Drugs
    18. Substance Misuse
    19. Adrenergic Drugs
    20. Adrenergic-Blocking Drugs
    21. Cholinergic Drugs
    22. Cholinergic-Blocking Drugs
    23. Antihypertensive Drugs
    24. Antianginal Drugs
    25. Heart Failure Drugs
    26. Antidysrhythmic Drugs
    27. Coagulation-Modifier Drugs
    28. Antilipemic Drugs
    29. Diuretic Drugs
    30. Fluids and Electrolytes
    31. Pituitary Drugs
    32. Thyroid and Antithyroid Drugs
    33. Antidiabetic Drugs
    34. Adrenal Drugs
    35. Women’s Health Drugs
    36. Men’s Health Drugs
    37. Antihistamines, Decongestants, Antitussives, and Expectorants
    38. Respiratory Drugs
    39. Acid-Controlling Drugs
    40. Antidiarrheal Drugs and Laxatives
    41. Antiemetic and Antinausea Drugs
    42. Nutritional Supplements
    43. Antibiotics Part 1: Sulphonamides, Penicillins, Cephalosporins, Macrolides, and Tetracyclines
    44. Antibiotics Part 2: Aminoglycosides, Fluoroquinolones, and Other Drugs
    45. Antiviral Drugs
    46. Antitubercular Drugs
    47. Antifungal Drugs
    48. Antimalarial, Antiprotozoal, and Anthelmintic Drugs
    49. Anti-Inflammatory and Antigout Drugs
    50. Immunosuppressant Drugs
    51. Immunizing Drugs and Pandemic Preparedness
    52. Antineoplastic Drugs Part 1: Cancer Overview and Cell Cycle–Specific Drugs
    53. Antineoplastic Drugs Part 2: Cell Cycle–Nonspecific and Miscellaneous Drugs
    54. Biological Response–Modifying Drugs and Antirheumatic Drugs
    56. Dermatological Drugs
    57. Ophthalmic Drugs
    58. Otic Drugs

