Study Guide for Lilley's Pharmacology for Canadian Health Care Practice
3rd Edition
Master content from the textbook with this helpful study tool! Designed to accompany Lilley's Pharmacology for Canadian Health Care Practice, 2nd edition, this study guide helps you to understand and apply material from each chapter in the text. Worksheets for each chapter include multiple-choice questions, critical thinking and application questions, case studies, and other activities.
- Nursing Practice in Canada and Drug Therapy
2. Pharmacological Principles
3. Legal and Ethical Considerations
4. Patient Focused Considerations
5. Gene Therapy and Pharmacogenomics
6. Medication Errors: Preventing and Responding
7. Patient Education and Drug Therapy
8. Over-the-Counter Drugs and Natural Health Products
9. Vitamins and Minerals
10. Principles of Drug Administration
11. Analgesic Drugs
12. General and Local Anaesthetics
13. Central Nervous System Depressants and Muscle Relaxants
14. Central Nervous System Stimulants and Related Drugs
15. Antiepileptic Drugs
16. Antiparkinsonian Drugs
17. Psychotherapeutic Drugs
18. Substance Misuse
19. Adrenergic Drugs
20. Adrenergic-Blocking Drugs
21. Cholinergic Drugs
22. Cholinergic-Blocking Drugs
23. Antihypertensive Drugs
24. Antianginal Drugs
25. Heart Failure Drugs
26. Antidysrhythmic Drugs
27. Coagulation-Modifier Drugs
28. Antilipemic Drugs
29. Diuretic Drugs
30. Fluids and Electrolytes
31. Pituitary Drugs
32. Thyroid and Antithyroid Drugs
33. Antidiabetic Drugs
34. Adrenal Drugs
35. Women’s Health Drugs
36. Men’s Health Drugs
37. Antihistamines, Decongestants, Antitussives, and Expectorants
38. Respiratory Drugs
39. Acid-Controlling Drugs
40. Antidiarrheal Drugs and Laxatives
41. Antiemetic and Antinausea Drugs
42. Nutritional Supplements
43. Antibiotics Part 1: Sulphonamides, Penicillins, Cephalosporins, Macrolides, and Tetracyclines
44. Antibiotics Part 2: Aminoglycosides, Fluoroquinolones, and Other Drugs
45. Antiviral Drugs
46. Antitubercular Drugs
47. Antifungal Drugs
48. Antimalarial, Antiprotozoal, and Anthelmintic Drugs
49. Anti-Inflammatory and Antigout Drugs
50. Immunosuppressant Drugs
51. Immunizing Drugs and Pandemic Preparedness
52. Antineoplastic Drugs Part 1: Cancer Overview and Cell Cycle–Specific Drugs
53. Antineoplastic Drugs Part 2: Cell Cycle–Nonspecific and Miscellaneous Drugs
54. Biological Response–Modifying Drugs and Antirheumatic Drugs
56. Dermatological Drugs
57. Ophthalmic Drugs
58. Otic Drugs
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Canada 2016
- Published:
- 18th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby Canada
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781771720014
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771721035
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771721004
Linda Lilley
Linda Lane Lilley, PhD, RN
Associate Professor Emeritus, School of Nursing, Old Dominion University, Virginia Beach, VA
Shelly Rainforth Collins
Shelly Rainforth Collins, PharmD
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and Coordinator of Clinical Pharmacy Services, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center; President, Drug Information Consultants, Chesapeake, Virginia, USA
Julie Snyder
Julie S. Snyder, MSN, RN-BC
Lecturer, School of Nursing, Regent University, Virginia Beach, Virginia
Gorospe Franklin F.
Franklin F. Gorospe, RN, BScN, MN
Ryerson University Daphne Cockwell School of Nursing