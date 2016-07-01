Study Guide for Kinn's The Administrative Medical Assistant - 13th Edition - ISBN: 9780323396752, 9780323444514

Study Guide for Kinn's The Administrative Medical Assistant

13th Edition

An Applied Learning Approach

Authors: Deborah Proctor Brigitte Niedzwiecki Julie Pepper Payel Madero
Paperback ISBN: 9780323396752
eBook ISBN: 9780323444514
eBook ISBN: 9780323508988
eBook ISBN: 9780323508964
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st July 2016
Page Count: 408
Description

Get more practice with the essential medical assisting job skills! Designed to support Kinn’s The Administrative Medical Assistant: An Applied Learning Approach, 13th Edition, Kinn's The Administrative Medical Assistant – Study Guide and Procedure Checklist Manual Package: An Applied Learning Approach, 13th Edition offers a wide range of exercises to reinforce your understanding of common administrative skills — including CAAHEP and ABHES competencies.

Key Features

  • A variety of exercises test your knowledge and critical thinking skills with vocabulary review, multiple choice, fill in the blank, and true/false questions.
  • Additional exercises enhance learning with skills and concepts, word puzzles, case studies, workplace applications, and Internet activities.
  • Procedure checklists help you track your performance of every procedure included in the textbook.
  • Work products allow you to provide documentation to instructors and to accrediting organizations when a competency has been mastered.
  • Cross-references tie together exercises in the study guide to the Connections theme in the main text.

Table of Contents

Unit 1 – Introduction to Medical Assisting

1. The Medical Assistant and Competency-Based Education

2. The Medical Assistant and the Healthcare Team

3. Professional Behavior in the Workplace

4. Therapeutic Communications

5. Patient Education

6. Medicine and Law

7. Medicine and Ethics

Unit 2 – Ambulatory Care Administration

8. Technology and Written Communication in the Medical Office

9. Telephone Techniques

10. Scheduling Appointments and Patient Processing

11. Daily Operations in the Ambulatory Care Setting

12. The Health Record

13. Administrative Pharmacology Applications

Unit 3 –Coding and Medical Billing Procedures

14. Basics of Diagnostic Coding

15. Basics of Procedural Coding

16. Basics of Health Insurance

17. Medical Billing and Reimbursement

Unit 4 – Medical Office Administrative Functions

18. Patient Accounts, Collections and Practice Management

19. Banking Services and Procedures

20. Supervision and Human Resources Management

21. Medical Practice Marketing and Customer Service

Unit 5 – Assisting with Medical Specialties

22. All-Hazard Preparedness and Assisting with Medical Emergencies

Unit 6 – Career Development

23. Career Development and Life Skills

About the Author

Deborah Proctor

Professor and Director, Medical Assisting Program, Butler County Community College, Butler, PA

Brigitte Niedzwiecki

Medical Assistant Program Director & Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Julie Pepper

Medical Assistant Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Payel Madero

AHIMA Approved ICD-10 Trainer COO, PPJ Enterprises Upland, California

