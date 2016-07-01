Study Guide for Kinn's The Administrative Medical Assistant
13th Edition
An Applied Learning Approach
Description
Get more practice with the essential medical assisting job skills! Designed to support Kinn’s The Administrative Medical Assistant: An Applied Learning Approach, 13th Edition, Kinn's The Administrative Medical Assistant – Study Guide and Procedure Checklist Manual Package: An Applied Learning Approach, 13th Edition offers a wide range of exercises to reinforce your understanding of common administrative skills — including CAAHEP and ABHES competencies.
Key Features
- A variety of exercises test your knowledge and critical thinking skills with vocabulary review, multiple choice, fill in the blank, and true/false questions.
- Additional exercises enhance learning with skills and concepts, word puzzles, case studies, workplace applications, and Internet activities.
- Procedure checklists help you track your performance of every procedure included in the textbook.
- Work products allow you to provide documentation to instructors and to accrediting organizations when a competency has been mastered.
- Cross-references tie together exercises in the study guide to the Connections theme in the main text.
Table of Contents
Unit 1 – Introduction to Medical Assisting
1. The Medical Assistant and Competency-Based Education
2. The Medical Assistant and the Healthcare Team
3. Professional Behavior in the Workplace
4. Therapeutic Communications
5. Patient Education
6. Medicine and Law
7. Medicine and Ethics
Unit 2 – Ambulatory Care Administration
8. Technology and Written Communication in the Medical Office
9. Telephone Techniques
10. Scheduling Appointments and Patient Processing
11. Daily Operations in the Ambulatory Care Setting
12. The Health Record
13. Administrative Pharmacology Applications
Unit 3 –Coding and Medical Billing Procedures
14. Basics of Diagnostic Coding
15. Basics of Procedural Coding
16. Basics of Health Insurance
17. Medical Billing and Reimbursement
Unit 4 – Medical Office Administrative Functions
18. Patient Accounts, Collections and Practice Management
19. Banking Services and Procedures
20. Supervision and Human Resources Management
21. Medical Practice Marketing and Customer Service
Unit 5 – Assisting with Medical Specialties
22. All-Hazard Preparedness and Assisting with Medical Emergencies
Unit 6 – Career Development
23. Career Development and Life Skills
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 1st July 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323396752
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323444514
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323508988
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323508964
About the Author
Deborah Proctor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Medical Assisting Program, Butler County Community College, Butler, PA
Brigitte Niedzwiecki
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assistant Program Director & Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Julie Pepper
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assistant Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Payel Madero
Affiliations and Expertise
AHIMA Approved ICD-10 Trainer COO, PPJ Enterprises Upland, California