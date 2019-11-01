Study Guide for Kinn's The Administrative Medical Assistant
14th Edition
An Applied Learning Approach
Description
Designed to support the trusted content in Kinn’s The Administrative Medical Assistant, 14th Edition, this study guide and procedure checklist manual is the essential review and practice companion to reinforce key concepts, encourage critical thinking, and ensure you master and apply administrative medical assisting content. This robust companion guide offers a wide range of exercises to reinforce your understanding of common administrative skills — including new certification preparation questions that offer additional practice for certification exams, a review of medical terminology and anatomy, and need-to-know workplace applications. Trusted for more than 60 years as a key part of the student journey from classroom to career, it also features competency checklists to clearly assess your performance and progression from day one until you land your first job as a Medical Assistant.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of all administrative procedures gives you an overview of everything you need to know to work in a medical office job.
- Hundreds of practice questions test your knowledge and critical thinking skills with vocabulary review, multiple choice, fill-in-the-blank, and true/false questions.
- Skills practice, workplace applications, and online activities promote your critical thinking skills.
- Procedure checklists help you track your performance toward mastery of key skills and job-readiness.
- Work products allow you to provide documentation to instructors or file in professional portfolios to use in job-searching.
- Chapter-by-chapter correlation with the textbook allow you to test your comprehension as you go.
- Perforated pages are easily removed for on-the-go study or turn-in assignments and evaluations.
Table of Contents
PART 1 – Introduction to Medical Assisting
1. The Professional Medical Assistant and the Healthcare Team
2. Therapeutic Communication
3. Legal Principles
4. Healthcare Laws
5. Healthcare Ethics
6. Introduction to Anatomy and Medical Terminology
7. Patient Coaching
PART 2 – Fundamentals of Ambulatory Care Administration
8. Technology
9. Written Communication
10. Telephone Techniques
11. Scheduling Appointments and Patient Processing
12. Health Records
13. Daily Operations and Safety
14. Principles of Pharmacology
PART 3 – Coding and Medical Billing
15. Health Insurance Essentials
16. Diagnostic Coding Essentials
17. Procedural Coding Essentials
18. Medical Billing and Reimbursement Essentials
PART 4 – Advanced Ambulatory Care Administration
19. Patient Accounts and Practice Management
20. Advanced Roles in Administration
PART 5 – Assisting with Medical Specialties
21. Medical Emergencies
PART 6 – Job Seeking
22. Skills and Strategies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323608367
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323613712
About the Author
Brigitte Niedzwiecki
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assistant Program Director & Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Julie Pepper
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assistant Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
P. Ann Weaver
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assistant Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin