Study Guide for Kinn's The Administrative Medical Assistant - 14th Edition - ISBN: 9780323608367, 9780323613712

Study Guide for Kinn's The Administrative Medical Assistant

14th Edition

An Applied Learning Approach

Authors: Brigitte Niedzwiecki Julie Pepper P. Ann Weaver
Paperback ISBN: 9780323608367
eBook ISBN: 9780323613712
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 416
Description

Designed to support the trusted content in Kinn’s The Administrative Medical Assistant, 14th Edition, this study guide and procedure checklist manual is the essential review and practice companion to reinforce key concepts, encourage critical thinking, and ensure you master and apply administrative medical assisting content. This robust companion guide offers a wide range of exercises to reinforce your understanding of common administrative skills — including new certification preparation questions that offer additional practice for certification exams, a review of medical terminology and anatomy, and need-to-know workplace applications. Trusted for more than 60 years as a key part of the student journey from classroom to career, it also features competency checklists to clearly assess your performance and progression from day one until you land your first job as a Medical Assistant.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage of all administrative procedures gives you an overview of everything you need to know to work in a medical office job.
  • Hundreds of practice questions test your knowledge and critical thinking skills with vocabulary review, multiple choice, fill-in-the-blank, and true/false questions.
  • Skills practice, workplace applications, and online activities promote your critical thinking skills.
  • Procedure checklists help you track your performance toward mastery of key skills and job-readiness.
  • Work products allow you to provide documentation to instructors or file in professional portfolios to use in job-searching.
  • Chapter-by-chapter correlation with the textbook allow you to test your comprehension as you go.
  • Perforated pages are easily removed for on-the-go study or turn-in assignments and evaluations.

Table of Contents

PART 1 – Introduction to Medical Assisting
1. The Professional Medical Assistant and the Healthcare Team
2. Therapeutic Communication
3. Legal Principles
4. Healthcare Laws
5. Healthcare Ethics
6. Introduction to Anatomy and Medical Terminology
7. Patient Coaching

PART 2 – Fundamentals of Ambulatory Care Administration
8. Technology
9. Written Communication
10. Telephone Techniques
11. Scheduling Appointments and Patient Processing
12. Health Records
13. Daily Operations and Safety
14. Principles of Pharmacology

PART 3 – Coding and Medical Billing
15. Health Insurance Essentials
16. Diagnostic Coding Essentials
17. Procedural Coding Essentials
18. Medical Billing and Reimbursement Essentials

PART 4 – Advanced Ambulatory Care Administration
19. Patient Accounts and Practice Management
20. Advanced Roles in Administration

PART 5 – Assisting with Medical Specialties
21. Medical Emergencies

PART 6 – Job Seeking
22. Skills and Strategies

About the Author

Brigitte Niedzwiecki

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Assistant Program Director & Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Julie Pepper

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Assistant Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

P. Ann Weaver

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Assistant Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

