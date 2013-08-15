Study Guide for Kinn's The Administrative Medical Assistant
8th Edition
An Applied Learning Approach
Description
Get more practice with medical assisting competencies and test your critical thinking skills! Designed to reinforce your understanding of Kinn’s The Administrative Medical Assistant: An Applied Learning Approach, 8th Edition by Alexandra P. Adams, this study guide offers a complete review of content and a wide range of exercises to help you master CAAHEP and ABHES competencies and prepare for your career in medical assisting.
Key Features
- A variety of exercises test your knowledge and critical thinking skills, including vocabulary review, multiple choice, fill in the blank, and true/false questions.
- The most current content and competencies associated with CAAHEP and ABHES are included, such as emergency preparedness, patient education, and documentation.
- Procedure checklists allow you to tear out each sheet and submit to your instructor for evaluation.
- Additional exercises enhance learning with skills and concepts, word puzzles, case studies, workplace applications, and Internet activities.
- Work documentation proves to your instructor and to accrediting organizations that you have completed each competency.
Table of Contents
- Becoming a Successful Student
- The Healthcare Industry
- The Medical Assisting Profession
- Professional Behavior in the Workplace
- Interpersonal Skills and Human Behavior
- Medicine and Ethics
- Medicine and Law
- Computer Concepts
- Telephone Techniques
- Scheduling Appointments
- Patient Reception and Processing
- Office Environment and Daily Operations
- Written Communications and Mail Processing
- The Paper Medical Record
- The Electronic Medical Record
- Health Information Management
- Privacy in the Physician’s Office
- Basics of Diagnostic Coding
- Basics of Procedure Coding
- Basics of Health Insurance
- The Health Insurance Claim Form
- Professional Fees, Billing, and Collecting
- Banking Services and Procedures
- Management of Practice Finances
- Medical Practice Management and Human Resources
- Medical Practice Marketing and Customer Service
- Emergency Preparedness and Assisting with Medical Emergencies
- Career Development and Life Skills
Unit One: Introduction to Medical Assisting
Unit Two: Administrative Medical Assisting
Unit Three: Health Information in the Medical Office
Unit Four: Billing and Coding Procedures
Unit Five: Financial and Practice Management
Unit Six: Assisting with Medical Specialties
Unit Seven: Career Development
Procedure Checklists
English-Spanish Terms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 15th August 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323266994
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323341592
About the Author
Alexandra Adams
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Instructor, Everest College, Arlington Midcities Campus, Arlington, TX; Professional Writer, Grand Prairie, TX; Formerly, Director of Admissions, Parker College of Chiropractic, Dallas, TX; Formerly, Program Director, Medical Assisting/HIM Programs, Ultrasound Diagnostic School, Irving, TX