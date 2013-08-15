Study Guide for Kinn's The Administrative Medical Assistant - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9781455753673, 9780323266994

Study Guide for Kinn's The Administrative Medical Assistant

8th Edition

An Applied Learning Approach

Authors: Alexandra Adams
eBook ISBN: 9780323266994
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th August 2013
Page Count: 560
Description

Get more practice with medical assisting competencies and test your critical thinking skills! Designed to reinforce your understanding of Kinn’s The Administrative Medical Assistant: An Applied Learning Approach, 8th Edition by Alexandra P. Adams, this study guide offers a complete review of content and a wide range of exercises to help you master CAAHEP and ABHES competencies and prepare for your career in medical assisting.

Key Features

  • A variety of exercises test your knowledge and critical thinking skills, including vocabulary review, multiple choice, fill in the blank, and true/false questions.
  • The most current content and competencies associated with CAAHEP and ABHES are included, such as emergency preparedness, patient education, and documentation.
  • Procedure checklists allow you to tear out each sheet and submit to your instructor for evaluation.
  • Additional exercises enhance learning with skills and concepts, word puzzles, case studies, workplace applications, and Internet activities.
  • Work documentation proves to your instructor and to accrediting organizations that you have completed each competency.

Table of Contents

Introduction

  1. Becoming a Successful Student

  2. The Healthcare Industry

    3. Unit One: Introduction to Medical Assisting

  3. The Medical Assisting Profession

  4. Professional Behavior in the Workplace

  5. Interpersonal Skills and Human Behavior

  6. Medicine and Ethics

  7. Medicine and Law

    8. Unit Two: Administrative Medical Assisting

  8. Computer Concepts

  9. Telephone Techniques

  10. Scheduling Appointments

  11. Patient Reception and Processing

  12. Office Environment and Daily Operations

  13. Written Communications and Mail Processing

    14. Unit Three: Health Information in the Medical Office

  14. The Paper Medical Record

  15. The Electronic Medical Record

  16. Health Information Management

  17. Privacy in the Physician’s Office

    18. Unit Four: Billing and Coding Procedures

  18. Basics of Diagnostic Coding

  19. Basics of Procedure Coding

  20. Basics of Health Insurance

  21. The Health Insurance Claim Form

  22. Professional Fees, Billing, and Collecting

    23. Unit Five: Financial and Practice Management

  23. Banking Services and Procedures

  24. Management of Practice Finances

  25. Medical Practice Management and Human Resources

  26. Medical Practice Marketing and Customer Service

    27. Unit Six: Assisting with Medical Specialties

  27. Emergency Preparedness and Assisting with Medical Emergencies

    28. Unit Seven: Career Development

  28. Career Development and Life Skills

Procedure Checklists

English-Spanish Terms

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323266994
About the Author

Alexandra Adams

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Instructor, Everest College, Arlington Midcities Campus, Arlington, TX; Professional Writer, Grand Prairie, TX; Formerly, Director of Admissions, Parker College of Chiropractic, Dallas, TX; Formerly, Program Director, Medical Assisting/HIM Programs, Ultrasound Diagnostic School, Irving, TX

