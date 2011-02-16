Study Guide for Introduction to Medical-Surgical Nursing - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781437722147, 9780323293648

Study Guide for Introduction to Medical-Surgical Nursing

5th Edition

Authors: Adrianne Linton Nancy Maebius
eBook ISBN: 9780323293648
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th February 2011
Page Count: 400
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Student-friendly and easy to use, the Study Guide for Introduction to Medical-Surgical Nursing, 5th Edition, is designed to help you master content and evaluate your progress through practical, useful exercises and activities, including a wealth of multiple-choice and alternate-format questions. This edition places an increased emphasis on higher-level application questions, including exercises to encourage practice in setting priorities, to prepare you to transfer your knowledge of medical-surgical concepts to patient care in the clinical setting.

Key Features

  • Helps you hone critical thinking skills essential for success on licensure exams and in clinical practice.
  • Reinforces textbook content and provides ample opportunity for self-assessment with a wide variety of learning activities, including matching (key term and vocabulary review), completion, listing, labeling (illustrations), ranking/ordering, and application questions for textbook nursing care plans.
  • Includes textbook page references, making self-assessment easier and faster.

Table of Contents

Unit One: Patient Care Concepts

1. The Health Care System

2. Patient Care Settings

3. Legal and Ethical Considerations

4. The Leadership Role of the Licensed Practical Nurse

5. The Nurse-Patient Relationship

6. Cultural Aspects of Nursing Care

7. The Nurse and the Family

8. Health and Illness

9. Nutrition

10. Developmental Processes

11. The Older Patient

12. The Nursing Process and Critical Thinking

Unit Two: Physiologic Responses to Illness

13. Inflammation, Infection, and Immunity

14. Fluid and Electrolytes

15. Pain Management

Unit Three: Acute Care

16. First Aid and Emergency Care

17. Surgical Care

18. Intravenous Therapy

19. Shock

Unit Four: Long-Term Care and Home Health Care

20. Falls

21. Immobility

22. Confusion

23. Incontinence

24. Loss, Death, and End-of-Life Care

Unit Five: Cancer

25. The Patient with Cancer

26. The Ostomy Patient

Unit Six: Neurologic Disorders

27. Neurologic Disorders

28. Cerebrovascular Accident

29. Spinal Cord Injury

Unit Seven: Respiratory Disorders

30. Acute Respiratory Disorders

31. Chronic Respiratory Disorders

Unit Eight: Hematologic and Immunologic Disorders

32. Hematologic Disorders

33. Immunologic Disorders

34. HIV/AIDS

Unit Nine: Cardiovascular Disorders

35. Cardiac Disorders

36. Vascular Disorders

37. Hypertension

Unit Ten: Digestive Disorders

38. Digestive Tract Disorders

39. Disorders of the Liver, Gallbladder, and Pancreas

Unit Eleven: Urologic Disorders

40. Urologic Disorders

Unit Twelve: Musculoskeletal Disorders

41. Connective Tissue Disorders

42. Fractures

43. Amputations

Unit Thirteen: Endocrine Disorders

44. Pituitary and Adrenal Disorders

45. Thyroid and Parathyroid Disorders

46. Diabetes Mellitus and Hypoglycemia

Unit Fourteen: Reproductive Disorders

47. Female Reproductive Disorders

48. Male Reproductive Disorders

49. Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Unit Fifteen: Integumentary Disorders

50. Skin Disorders

Unit Sixteen: Disorders of the Eyes, Ears, Nose, and Throat

51. Eye and Vision Disorders

52. Ear and Hearing Disorders

53. Nose, Sinus, and Throat Disorders

Unit Seventeen: Mental Health and Illness

54. Psychological Responses to Illness

55. Psychiatric Disorders

56. Substance-Related Disorders

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323293648

About the Author

Adrianne Linton

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Family Community Care Systems, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, School of Nursing, San Antonio, TX

Nancy Maebius

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, The Health Institute of San Antonio, San Antonio, TX

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.