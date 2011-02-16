Study Guide for Introduction to Medical-Surgical Nursing
5th Edition
Description
Student-friendly and easy to use, the Study Guide for Introduction to Medical-Surgical Nursing, 5th Edition, is designed to help you master content and evaluate your progress through practical, useful exercises and activities, including a wealth of multiple-choice and alternate-format questions. This edition places an increased emphasis on higher-level application questions, including exercises to encourage practice in setting priorities, to prepare you to transfer your knowledge of medical-surgical concepts to patient care in the clinical setting.
Key Features
- Helps you hone critical thinking skills essential for success on licensure exams and in clinical practice.
- Reinforces textbook content and provides ample opportunity for self-assessment with a wide variety of learning activities, including matching (key term and vocabulary review), completion, listing, labeling (illustrations), ranking/ordering, and application questions for textbook nursing care plans.
- Includes textbook page references, making self-assessment easier and faster.
Table of Contents
Unit One: Patient Care Concepts
1. The Health Care System
2. Patient Care Settings
3. Legal and Ethical Considerations
4. The Leadership Role of the Licensed Practical Nurse
5. The Nurse-Patient Relationship
6. Cultural Aspects of Nursing Care
7. The Nurse and the Family
8. Health and Illness
9. Nutrition
10. Developmental Processes
11. The Older Patient
12. The Nursing Process and Critical Thinking
Unit Two: Physiologic Responses to Illness
13. Inflammation, Infection, and Immunity
14. Fluid and Electrolytes
15. Pain Management
Unit Three: Acute Care
16. First Aid and Emergency Care
17. Surgical Care
18. Intravenous Therapy
19. Shock
Unit Four: Long-Term Care and Home Health Care
20. Falls
21. Immobility
22. Confusion
23. Incontinence
24. Loss, Death, and End-of-Life Care
Unit Five: Cancer
25. The Patient with Cancer
26. The Ostomy Patient
Unit Six: Neurologic Disorders
27. Neurologic Disorders
28. Cerebrovascular Accident
29. Spinal Cord Injury
Unit Seven: Respiratory Disorders
30. Acute Respiratory Disorders
31. Chronic Respiratory Disorders
Unit Eight: Hematologic and Immunologic Disorders
32. Hematologic Disorders
33. Immunologic Disorders
34. HIV/AIDS
Unit Nine: Cardiovascular Disorders
35. Cardiac Disorders
36. Vascular Disorders
37. Hypertension
Unit Ten: Digestive Disorders
38. Digestive Tract Disorders
39. Disorders of the Liver, Gallbladder, and Pancreas
Unit Eleven: Urologic Disorders
40. Urologic Disorders
Unit Twelve: Musculoskeletal Disorders
41. Connective Tissue Disorders
42. Fractures
43. Amputations
Unit Thirteen: Endocrine Disorders
44. Pituitary and Adrenal Disorders
45. Thyroid and Parathyroid Disorders
46. Diabetes Mellitus and Hypoglycemia
Unit Fourteen: Reproductive Disorders
47. Female Reproductive Disorders
48. Male Reproductive Disorders
49. Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Unit Fifteen: Integumentary Disorders
50. Skin Disorders
Unit Sixteen: Disorders of the Eyes, Ears, Nose, and Throat
51. Eye and Vision Disorders
52. Ear and Hearing Disorders
53. Nose, Sinus, and Throat Disorders
Unit Seventeen: Mental Health and Illness
54. Psychological Responses to Illness
55. Psychiatric Disorders
56. Substance-Related Disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 16th February 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293648
About the Author
Adrianne Linton
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Family Community Care Systems, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, School of Nursing, San Antonio, TX
Nancy Maebius
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, The Health Institute of San Antonio, San Antonio, TX