Study Guide for Introduction to Medical-Surgical Nursing
6th Edition
Description
Reader-friendly and easy to use, the Study Guide for Introduction to Medical-Surgical Nursing, 6th Edition, is designed to help you master content and evaluate your progress through practical, useful exercises and activities, including a wealth of multiple-choice and alternate-format questions. This edition places an increased emphasis on higher-level application questions, including exercises to encourage practice in setting priorities, to prepare you to transfer your knowledge of medical-surgical concepts to patient care in the clinical setting.
Key Features
- Learning activities include matching (key term and vocabulary review), completion, listing, labeling (illustrations), ranking/ordering, and application questions for textbook nursing care plans.
- Approximately 2,000 review questions include revised as well as new standard multiple-choice and alternate-format questions.
- NCLEX review question answer rationales discuss both correct and incorrect responses to help you explore the logic of your choices.
- Prioritization activities provide practice in prioritizing (deciding what to do first) and assignment (giving specific tasks to health care providers who may be supervised by LPNs, including nurse aids and nurse assistants).
Table of Contents
1. The Health Care System
2. Nursing in Varied Patient Care Settings
3. Legal and Ethical Considerations
4. The Leadership Role of the Licensed Practical Nurse
5. The Nurse-Patient Relationship
6. Cultural Aspects of Nursing Care
7. The Nurse and the Family
8. Health and Illness
9. Nutrition
10. Developmental Processes
11. The Older Patient
12. The Nursing Process and Critical Thinking
13. Inflammation, Infection, and Immunity
14. Fluid and Electrolytes
15. Pain Management
16. First Aid, Emergency Care, and Disaster Management
17. Surgical Care
18. Intravenous Therapy
19. Shock
20. Falls
21. Immobility
22. Delirium and Dementia
23. Incontinence
24. Loss, Death, and End-of-Life Care
25. The Patient with Cancer
26. The Patient with an Ostomy
27. Neurologic Disorders
28. Cerebrovascular Accident
29. Spinal Cord Injury
30. Disorders of the Upper Respiratory Tract: Nose, Sinuses, Throat
31. Acute Disorders of the Lower Respiratory Tract
32. Chronic Disorders of the Lower Respiratory Tract
33. Hematologic Disorders
34. Immunologic Disorders
35. Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
36. Cardiac Disorders
37. Vascular Disorders
38. Hypertension
39. Disorders of the Upper Digestive Tract
40. Disorders of the Lower Digestive Tract
41. Liver, Gallbladder, and Pancreatic Disorders
42. Urologic Disorders
43. Connective Tissue Disorders
44. Fractures
45. Amputations
46. Pituitary and Adrenal Disorders
47. Thyroid and Parathyroid Disorders
48. Diabetes Mellitus and Hypoglycemia
49. Female Reproductive Disorders
50. Male Reproductive Disorders
51. Sexually Transmitted Infections
52. Skin Disorders
53. Eye and Vision Disorders
54. Ear and Hearing Disorders
55. Psychologic Responses to Illness
56. Psychiatric Disorders
57. Substance-Related and Addictive Disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 3rd February 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323357715
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323546539
About the Author
Adrianne Linton
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Family Community Care Systems, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, School of Nursing, San Antonio, TX
Nancy Maebius
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, The Health Institute of San Antonio, San Antonio, TX