Study Guide for Introduction to Maternity and Pediatric Nursing
8th Edition
Description
Corresponding to every chapter of the Leifer textbook, Study Guide for Introduction to Maternity and Pediatric Nursing, 8th Edition is a rich resource that enhances your comprehension and application of the material. With a variety of learning activities, critical thinking exercises, case studies, and review questions, this study guide reinforces your understanding of essential maternity and pediatric nursing concepts and skills that you need to pass the NCLEX-PN® and succeed in your nursing career.
Key Features
- Case Studies and Applying Knowledge activities provide additional opportunities for you to apply learned information to clinical care.
- Thinking Critically activities require you to apply what you’ve learned in the textbook to new situations and draw conclusions based on that knowledge.
- Learning activities include matching, labeling, and completion exercises to help you learn basic concepts of maternity and pediatric nursing.
Table of Contents
UNIT I. An Overview of Maternity and Pediatric Nursing
1. The Past, Present, and Future
UNIT II. Maternal-Newborn Nursing and Women’s Health
2. Human Reproductive Anatomy and Physiology
3. Fetal Development
4. Prenatal Care and Adaptations to Pregnancy
5. Nursing Care of Women with Complications during Pregnancy
6. Nursing Care of Mother and Infant During Labor and Birth
7. Nursing Management of Pain During Labor and Birth
8. Nursing Care of Women with Complications During Labor and Birth
9. The Family after Birth
10. Nursing Care of Women with Complications Following Birth
11. The Nurse’s Role in Women’s Health Care
12. The Term Newborn
13. Preterm and Post-Term Newborns
14. The Newborn with a Perinatal Injury or Congenital Malformation
UNIT III. The Growing Child and Family
15. An Overview of Growth, Development, and Nutrition
16. The Infant
17. The Toddler
18. The Preschool Child
19. The School-Age Child
20. The Adolescent
UNIT IV. Adapting Care to the Pediatric Patient
21. The Child’s Experience of Hospitalization
22. Health Care Adaptations for the Child and Family
UNIT V. The Child Needing Nursing Care
23. The Child with a Sensory or Neurological Condition
24. The Child with a Musculoskeletal Condition
25. The Child with a Respiratory Disorder
26. The Child with a Cardiovascular Disorder
27. The Child with a Condition of the Blood, Blood-Forming Organs, or Lymphatic System
28. The Child with a Gastrointestinal Condition
29. The Child with a Genitourinary Condition
30. The Child with a Skin Condition
31. The Child with a Metabolic Condition
32. Childhood Communicable Diseases, Bioterrorism, Natural Disasters and the Maternal-Child Patient
33. The Child with an Emotional or Behavioral Condition
UNIT VI. The Changing Health Care Environment
34. Complementary and Alternative Therapies in Maternity and Pediatric Nursing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2019
- Published:
- 28th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323567541
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323567527
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323567510
About the Author
Gloria Leifer
Gloria Leifer, MA, RN, CNE
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Obstetric and Pediatric Nursing, Riverside City College, Riverside, CA