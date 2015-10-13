Study Guide for Introduction to Human Anatomy and Physiology
4th Edition
Authors: Lois Ball
eBook ISBN: 9780323376464
eBook ISBN: 9780323376471
eBook ISBN: 9780323376495
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th October 2015
Page Count: 240
Description
Ball’s Study Guide for Introduction to Human Anatomy and Physiology, 4th Edition is a comprehensive learning tool designed to help you better understand the terminology and concepts presented in Solomon’s text. Its Table of Contents mirrors that of the text’s, and its new matching exercises and jumble games, fill-in-the-blank study questions, labeling exercises, crossword puzzles, and more give you a fun way to test your mastery of the material. Updated with new content and art, this engaging Study Guide provides you with the tools you need to learn the language of anatomy and physiology.
Key Features
- Labeling exercises, consisting of art from the textbook, reinforce understanding of where the structures of the body are located.
- Multiple choice end-of-chapter tests immediately let you know if you have mastered the content of that chapter, and better prepare you for multiple choice quizzes and exams in class.
- Chapter outlines and learning objectives from the textbook highlight essential content and the objectives you should master before beginning the exercises.
- Crossword puzzle activities encourage the use of new vocabulary words and emphasize the proper spelling of terms.
- Fill-in-the-blank exercises help you master and retain information in a fun and engaging way.
- Answers to exercises on Evolve so you can use this Study Guide to test your knowledge.
Table of Contents
- Introducing the Human Body
2. Cells and Tissues
3. The Integumentary System
4. The Skeletal System
5. The Muscular System
6. The Central Nervous System
7. The Peripheral Nervous System
8. The Sense Organs
9. Endocrine Control
10. The Circulatory System: Blood
11. The Circulatory System: The Heart
12. Circulation of Blood and Lymph
13. Internal Defense: Immune Responses
14. The Respiratory System
15. The Digestive System
16. The Urinary System and Fluid Balance
17. Reproduction
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 13th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323376464
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323376471
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323376495
About the Author
Lois Ball
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.