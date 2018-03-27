Study Guide for Introduction to Clinical Pharmacology - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323529129, 9780323550437

Study Guide for Introduction to Clinical Pharmacology

9th Edition

Authors: Constance Visovsky Cheryl Zambroski Shirley Hosler
Paperback ISBN: 9780323529129
eBook ISBN: 9780323550437
eBook ISBN: 9780323550444
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 27th March 2018
Page Count: 176
Description

Corresponding to the chapters in Introduction to Clinical Pharmacology, 9th Edition, this study guide reinforces your understanding of nursing pharmacology and medication safety. A rich variety of learning activities include a math review, dosage calculation exercises, and research and critical thinking exercises that emphasize clinical decision-making and prioritization.

Key Features

  • NCLEX®-style questions give you practice on pharmacology questions found in the certification exam.
  • Mastering Medications section includes patient scenarios and critical thinking questions to help you apply content to safe medication practice.
  • Dosage calculation questions reinforce mathematical knowledge and encourage safe medication administration practice.

Table of Contents

Unit I: General Principles
1. Pharmacology and the Nursing Process in LPN Practice
2. Legal, Regulatory, and Ethical Aspects of Drug Administration
3. Principles of Pharmacology

Unit II: Principals of Medication Administration
4. Drug Calculation: Preparing and Administering Drugs

Unit III: Drug Categories
5. Anti-infective Drugs: Antibacterial, Antitubercular, and Antifungal Agents
6. Antivirals and Antiretrovirals
7. Drugs for Allergy and Respiratory Problems
8. Drugs Affecting the Renal/Urinary and Cardiovascular Systems
9. Drugs Therapy for Central Nervous System Problems
10. Drugs Therapy For Mental Health and Behavioral Problems
11. Drugs for Pain Management
12. Anti-inflammatory, Anti-arthritis, and Antigout Drugs
13. Drugs for Gastrointestinal Problems
14. Drugs Affecting the Hematologic System
15. Drugs for Immunization and Immunomodulation
16. Hormones and Drugs for Osteoporosis
17. Drug Therapy for Diabetes
18. Drugs for Eye and Ear Problems
19. Over-the-Counter Drugs, Herbal and Alternative Drugs, and Vitamins and Minerals

About the Author

Constance Visovsky

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Dean, Faculty Affairs & Partnerships, Director of Diversity, Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of South Florida, Tampa, Florida

Cheryl Zambroski

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of South Florida, Tampa, Florida

Shirley Hosler

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Faculty, Santa Fe Community College, Santa Fe, New Mexico

