Study Guide for Introduction to Clinical Pharmacology
9th Edition
Description
Corresponding to the chapters in Introduction to Clinical Pharmacology, 9th Edition, this study guide reinforces your understanding of nursing pharmacology and medication safety. A rich variety of learning activities include a math review, dosage calculation exercises, and research and critical thinking exercises that emphasize clinical decision-making and prioritization.
Key Features
- NCLEX®-style questions give you practice on pharmacology questions found in the certification exam.
- Mastering Medications section includes patient scenarios and critical thinking questions to help you apply content to safe medication practice.
- Dosage calculation questions reinforce mathematical knowledge and encourage safe medication administration practice.
Table of Contents
Unit I: General Principles
1. Pharmacology and the Nursing Process in LPN Practice
2. Legal, Regulatory, and Ethical Aspects of Drug Administration
3. Principles of Pharmacology
Unit II: Principals of Medication Administration
4. Drug Calculation: Preparing and Administering Drugs
Unit III: Drug Categories
5. Anti-infective Drugs: Antibacterial, Antitubercular, and Antifungal Agents
6. Antivirals and Antiretrovirals
7. Drugs for Allergy and Respiratory Problems
8. Drugs Affecting the Renal/Urinary and Cardiovascular Systems
9. Drugs Therapy for Central Nervous System Problems
10. Drugs Therapy For Mental Health and Behavioral Problems
11. Drugs for Pain Management
12. Anti-inflammatory, Anti-arthritis, and Antigout Drugs
13. Drugs for Gastrointestinal Problems
14. Drugs Affecting the Hematologic System
15. Drugs for Immunization and Immunomodulation
16. Hormones and Drugs for Osteoporosis
17. Drug Therapy for Diabetes
18. Drugs for Eye and Ear Problems
19. Over-the-Counter Drugs, Herbal and Alternative Drugs, and Vitamins and Minerals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 27th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323529129
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323550437
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323550444
About the Author
Constance Visovsky
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean, Faculty Affairs & Partnerships, Director of Diversity, Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of South Florida, Tampa, Florida
Cheryl Zambroski
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of South Florida, Tampa, Florida
Shirley Hosler
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Faculty, Santa Fe Community College, Santa Fe, New Mexico