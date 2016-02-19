Study Guide for Human Information Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124509627, 9781483259291

Study Guide for Human Information Processing

1st Edition

Authors: Ross Bott Allen Munro
eBook ISBN: 9781483259291
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 306
Description

Study Guide for Human Information Processing is designed to accompany Lindsay and Norman's Human Information Processing (HIP). Problems and questions range from ones that are relatively easy to several that are somewhat difficult. This variation is intentional; the easy exercises explain and demonstrate the principles introduced in HIP, and the harder problems challenge students to apply those principles to new areas.
Much of this study guide relies on the process of model building to review and expand on the principles in the text. Models will be proposed to explain experimental results. By using models the goal is to help students develop the ability to find truly significant patterns of results. This ability involves a critical attitude toward any experiment. For many of the models proposed, a joint search is conducted with students to discover the fatal flaws in the models. Students are also encouraged to propose models of their own, and to design experiments to test them

Table of Contents


1. Human Perception

2. The Visual System

3. The Dimensions of Vision

4. The Auditory System

5. The Dimensions of Sound

6. Neural Information Processing

7. Pattern Recognition and Attention

8. The Memory Systems

9. Using Memory

10. The Representation of Knowledge

11. The Neural Basis of Memory

12. Language

13. Learning and Cognitive Development

14. Problem Solving and Decision Making

15. The Mechanisms of Thought

16. Social Interactions

17. Stress and Emotion

Answers


About the Author

