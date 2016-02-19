Study Guide for Human Information Processing
1st Edition
Description
Study Guide for Human Information Processing is designed to accompany Lindsay and Norman's Human Information Processing (HIP). Problems and questions range from ones that are relatively easy to several that are somewhat difficult. This variation is intentional; the easy exercises explain and demonstrate the principles introduced in HIP, and the harder problems challenge students to apply those principles to new areas.
Much of this study guide relies on the process of model building to review and expand on the principles in the text. Models will be proposed to explain experimental results. By using models the goal is to help students develop the ability to find truly significant patterns of results. This ability involves a critical attitude toward any experiment. For many of the models proposed, a joint search is conducted with students to discover the fatal flaws in the models. Students are also encouraged to propose models of their own, and to design experiments to test them
Table of Contents
1. Human Perception
2. The Visual System
3. The Dimensions of Vision
4. The Auditory System
5. The Dimensions of Sound
6. Neural Information Processing
7. Pattern Recognition and Attention
8. The Memory Systems
9. Using Memory
10. The Representation of Knowledge
11. The Neural Basis of Memory
12. Language
13. Learning and Cognitive Development
14. Problem Solving and Decision Making
15. The Mechanisms of Thought
16. Social Interactions
17. Stress and Emotion
Answers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483259291