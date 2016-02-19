Study Guide for Houston, Bee, Hatfield, and Rimm's Essentials of Psychology
1st Edition
Study Guide for Houston, Bee, Hatfield, and Rimm's Essentials of Psychology aims to aid students in their study of psychology. Each chapter in the Study Guide corresponds to the chapter of the same number in Essentials of Psychology and is broken down into component sections: Learning Objectives, Key Terms, Study Questions, and Practice Quizzes. The topics covered in these chapters include the following: the definition of psychology; the psychological basis of behavior; sensation and perception; learning, memory, and cognition; motivation and emotion; abnormal psychology; and social behavior.
Proper use of the Study Guide will help students get the most from what could be their only formal course in psychology. To maximize their learning, all of the components of each chapter must be completed. While no single approach to learning is the best, many students benefit greatly from the use of a study guide.
Table of Contents
To the Student
Chapter 1 What is Psychology?
Chapter 2 The Physiological Basis of Behavior
Chapter 3 Sensation and Perception
Chapter 4 Learning
Chapter 5 Memory
Chapter 6 Cognition
Chapter 7 Motivation
Chapter 8 Emotion
Chapter 9 Development over the Life Span
Chapter 10 Personality Theory
Chapter 11 Assessing Personality and Behavior
Chapter 12 Abnormal Psychology
Chapter 13 Treating Psychological Problems
Chapter 14 Social Behavior
Statistics Appendix
Answers to Study Questions
Answers to Practice Quizzes
