Study Guide for Gould's Pathophysiology for the Health Professions - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323414142, 9780323414128

Study Guide for Gould's Pathophysiology for the Health Professions

6th Edition

Authors: Karin VanMeter Robert Hubert
Paperback ISBN: 9780323414142
eBook ISBN: 9780323414128
eBook ISBN: 9780323414050
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th December 2017
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Master key pathophysiology concepts and apply them to the practice setting! Corresponding to the chapters in Gould’s Pathophysiology for the Health Professions, 6th edition, this study guide offers a wide range of engaging activities to reinforce your understanding and practice your skills. To make studying easier, an answer key is included in the back of the book.

Key Features

  • UPDATED chapters reflect the text’s logical, systematic approach.
  • Learning activities provide a variety of ways to assess your knowledge or identify areas for further study, including labeling exercises, matching exercises on important terminology, application questions that apply to more complex situations, crossword puzzles, and compare/contrast completion charts.
  • The answer key for all of the activities is provided at the end of the study guide.

Table of Contents

WORKSHEETS
Section I: Pathophysiology: Background and Overview
1. Introduction to Pathophysiology
2. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances
3. Introduction to Basic Pharmacology and Other Common Therapies
4. Pain

Section II: Defense/Protective
5. Inflammation and Healing
6. Infection
7. Immunity

Section III: Pathophysiology of Body Systems
8. Skin Disorders
9. Musculoskeletal Disorders
10. Blood and the Circulatory System
11. Lymphatic System Disorders
12. Cardiovascular System Disorders
13. Respiratory System Disorders
14. Neurological Disorders
15. Eyes, Ears and Other Sensory Organs
16. Endocrine Disorders
17. Digestive System Disorders
18. Urinary System Disorders
19. Reproductive System Disorders
20. Neoplasms and Cancer

Section IV: Factors Contributing to Pathophysiology
21. Congenital and Genetic Disorders
22. Complications Due to Pregnancy
23. Complications Due to Adolescence
24. Complications Due to Aging

Section V: Environmental Factors and Pathophysiology
25. Immobility and Associated Problems
26. Stress and Associated Problems
27. Substance Abuse and Associated Problems
28. Environmental Hazards and Associated Problems

ANSWER KEY

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2019
Published:
27th December 2017
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780323414142
eBook ISBN:
9780323414128
eBook ISBN:
9780323414050

About the Author

Karin VanMeter

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer Iowa State University Department of Biomedical Sciences College of Veterinary Medicine Ames, Iowa

Robert Hubert

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory Coordinator Iowa State University Department of Animal Sciences Ames, Iowa

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.