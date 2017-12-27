Study Guide for Gould's Pathophysiology for the Health Professions
6th Edition
Description
Master key pathophysiology concepts and apply them to the practice setting! Corresponding to the chapters in Gould’s Pathophysiology for the Health Professions, 6th edition, this study guide offers a wide range of engaging activities to reinforce your understanding and practice your skills. To make studying easier, an answer key is included in the back of the book.
Key Features
- UPDATED chapters reflect the text’s logical, systematic approach.
- Learning activities provide a variety of ways to assess your knowledge or identify areas for further study, including labeling exercises, matching exercises on important terminology, application questions that apply to more complex situations, crossword puzzles, and compare/contrast completion charts.
- The answer key for all of the activities is provided at the end of the study guide.
Table of Contents
WORKSHEETS
Section I: Pathophysiology: Background and Overview
1. Introduction to Pathophysiology
2. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances
3. Introduction to Basic Pharmacology and Other Common Therapies
4. Pain
Section II: Defense/Protective
5. Inflammation and Healing
6. Infection
7. Immunity
Section III: Pathophysiology of Body Systems
8. Skin Disorders
9. Musculoskeletal Disorders
10. Blood and the Circulatory System
11. Lymphatic System Disorders
12. Cardiovascular System Disorders
13. Respiratory System Disorders
14. Neurological Disorders
15. Eyes, Ears and Other Sensory Organs
16. Endocrine Disorders
17. Digestive System Disorders
18. Urinary System Disorders
19. Reproductive System Disorders
20. Neoplasms and Cancer
Section IV: Factors Contributing to Pathophysiology
21. Congenital and Genetic Disorders
22. Complications Due to Pregnancy
23. Complications Due to Adolescence
24. Complications Due to Aging
Section V: Environmental Factors and Pathophysiology
25. Immobility and Associated Problems
26. Stress and Associated Problems
27. Substance Abuse and Associated Problems
28. Environmental Hazards and Associated Problems
ANSWER KEY
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2019
- Published:
- 27th December 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323414142
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323414050
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323414128
About the Author
Robert Hubert
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory Coordinator Iowa State University Department of Animal Sciences Ames, Iowa
Karin VanMeter
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer Iowa State University Department of Biomedical Sciences College of Veterinary Medicine Ames, Iowa