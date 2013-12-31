Study Guide for Gould's Pathophysiology for the Health Professions

Section I: Pathophysiology: Background and Overview

1. Introduction to Pathophysiology

2. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances

3. Introduction to Basic Pharmacology and Other Common Therapies

4. Pain

Section II: Defense/Protective Mechanisms NEW!

5. Inflammation and Healing

6. Infection

7. Immunity

Section III: Pathophysiology of Body Systems

8. Skin Disorders

9. Musculoskeletal Disorders

10. Blood and the Circulatory System

11. Lymphatic System Disorders

12. Cardiovascular System Disorders

13. Respiratory System Disorders

14. Neurological Disorders

15. Eyes, Ears and Other Sensory Organs

16. Endocrine Disorders

17. Digestive System Disorders

18. Urinary System Disorders

19. Reproductive System Disorders

20. Neoplasms and Cancer

Section IV: Factors Contributing to Pathophysiology

21. Congenital and Genetic Disorders

22. Complications Due to Pregnancy

23. Complications Due to Adolescence

24. Complications Due to Aging

Section V: Environmental Factors and Pathophysiology

25. Immobility and Associated Problems

26. Stress and Associated Problems

27. Substance Abuse and Associated Problems

28. Environmental Hazards and Associated Problems

Answer Key