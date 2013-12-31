Study Guide for Gould's Pathophysiology for the Health Professions
5th Edition
Description
Master the content from your textbook with this helpful study tool! Corresponding to the chapters in Gould's Pathophysiology for the Health Professions, 5th Edition, by Karin VanMeter and Robert Hubert, this study guide helps you understand and apply the material with practical exercises, activities, and review questions.
Key Features
- Learning activities provide a variety of ways to assess your knowledge or identify areas for further study, including labeling exercises, matching exercises on important terminology, application questions that apply to more complex situations, crossword puzzles, and compare/contrast completion charts.
- The answer key for all of the activities is provided at the end of the study guide.
- Use of the text’s authorial team, Karin VanMeter and Robert Hubert, ensures that content in the study guide is cohesive and consistent with text content.
Table of Contents
Section I: Pathophysiology: Background and Overview
1. Introduction to Pathophysiology
2. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances
3. Introduction to Basic Pharmacology and Other Common Therapies
4. Pain
Section II: Defense/Protective Mechanisms NEW!
5. Inflammation and Healing
6. Infection
7. Immunity
Section III: Pathophysiology of Body Systems
8. Skin Disorders
9. Musculoskeletal Disorders
10. Blood and the Circulatory System
11. Lymphatic System Disorders
12. Cardiovascular System Disorders
13. Respiratory System Disorders
14. Neurological Disorders
15. Eyes, Ears and Other Sensory Organs
16. Endocrine Disorders
17. Digestive System Disorders
18. Urinary System Disorders
19. Reproductive System Disorders
20. Neoplasms and Cancer
Section IV: Factors Contributing to Pathophysiology
21. Congenital and Genetic Disorders
22. Complications Due to Pregnancy
23. Complications Due to Adolescence
24. Complications Due to Aging
Section V: Environmental Factors and Pathophysiology
25. Immobility and Associated Problems
26. Stress and Associated Problems
27. Substance Abuse and Associated Problems
28. Environmental Hazards and Associated Problems
Answer Key
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 31st December 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323355926
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292825
About the Author
Robert Hubert
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory Coordinator Iowa State University Department of Animal Sciences Ames, Iowa
Karin VanMeter
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer Iowa State University Department of Biomedical Sciences College of Veterinary Medicine Ames, Iowa