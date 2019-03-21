Study Guide for Fundamentals of Nursing
2nd Edition
Description
Coordinated chapter-by-chapter to the new second edition of Yoost and Crawford’s Fundamentals of Nursing, this engaging study tool encompasses a wealth of activities and features — like case study questions, study group challenges, self-review questions, and more — to keep your learning interactive, meaningful, and fun. For chapters that include skills, detailed and interactive skills checklists will be provided on the Fundamentals of Nursing Evolve website. Answers to all questions will be included in the back of the study guide to help you assess your learning.
Key Features
- Chapter review questions include multiple choice, matching, true-false, completion, image labelling, and more.
- Answers and detailed rationales are included at the end of the study guide.
- Skills performance checklists (located on the Evolve website in both interactive and printable formats) have been updated to match the latest versions of skills.
Table of Contents
1.Nursing, Theory, and Professional Practice
2.Values, Beliefs, and Caring
3.Communication
4.Critical Thinking in Nursing
5.Introduction to the Nursing Process
6.Assessment
7.Nursing Diagnosis
8.Planning
9.Implementation and Evaluation
10.Documentation, Electronic Health Records, and Reporting
11.Ethical and Legal Considerations
12.Leadership and Management
13.Evidence-Based Practice and Nursing Research
14.Health Literacy and Patient Education
15.Nursing Informatics
16.Health and Wellness
17.Human Development: Conception through Adolescence
18.Human Development: Young Adult through Older Adult
19.Vital Signs
20.Health History and Physical Assessment
21.Ethnicity and Cultural Assessment
22.Spiritual Health
23.Public Health, Community-Based, and Home Health Care
24.Human Sexuality
25.Safety
26.Asepsis and Infection Control
27.Hygiene and Personal Care
28.Activity, Immobility, and Safe Movement
29.Skin Integrity and Wound Care
30.Nutrition
31.Cognitive and Sensory Alterations
32.Stress and Coping
33.Sleep
34.Diagnostic Testing
35.Medication Administration
36.Pain Management
37.Perioperative Nursing Care
38.Oxygenation and Tissues Perfusion
39.Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance
40.Bowel Elimination
41.Urinary Elimination
42.Death and Loss
Appendix A: Answer Key
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 21st March 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323624923
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323624916
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323624909
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323624862
About the Author
Barbara Yoost
Lynne Crawford
Patricia Castaldi
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Practical Nursing Program, Union County College; Plainfield, NJ