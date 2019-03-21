Study Guide for Fundamentals of Nursing - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323624862, 9780323624923

Study Guide for Fundamentals of Nursing

2nd Edition

Authors: Barbara Yoost Lynne Crawford Patricia Castaldi
eBook ISBN: 9780323624923
eBook ISBN: 9780323624916
eBook ISBN: 9780323624909
Paperback ISBN: 9780323624862
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st March 2019
Page Count: 256
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Coordinated chapter-by-chapter to the new second edition of Yoost and Crawford’s Fundamentals of Nursing, this engaging study tool encompasses a wealth of activities and features — like case study questions, study group challenges, self-review questions, and more — to keep your learning interactive, meaningful, and fun. For chapters that include skills, detailed and interactive skills checklists will be provided on the Fundamentals of Nursing Evolve website. Answers to all questions will be included in the back of the study guide to help you assess your learning.

Key Features

  • Chapter review questions include multiple choice, matching, true-false, completion, image labelling, and more.
  • Answers and detailed rationales are included at the end of the study guide.
  • Skills performance checklists (located on the Evolve website in both interactive and printable formats) have been updated to match the latest versions of skills.

Table of Contents

1.Nursing, Theory, and Professional Practice
2.Values, Beliefs, and Caring
3.Communication
4.Critical Thinking in Nursing
5.Introduction to the Nursing Process
6.Assessment
7.Nursing Diagnosis
8.Planning
9.Implementation and Evaluation
10.Documentation, Electronic Health Records, and Reporting
11.Ethical and Legal Considerations
12.Leadership and Management
13.Evidence-Based Practice and Nursing Research
14.Health Literacy and Patient Education
15.Nursing Informatics
16.Health and Wellness
17.Human Development: Conception through Adolescence
18.Human Development: Young Adult through Older Adult
19.Vital Signs
20.Health History and Physical Assessment
21.Ethnicity and Cultural Assessment
22.Spiritual Health
23.Public Health, Community-Based, and Home Health Care
24.Human Sexuality
25.Safety
26.Asepsis and Infection Control
27.Hygiene and Personal Care
28.Activity, Immobility, and Safe Movement
29.Skin Integrity and Wound Care
30.Nutrition
31.Cognitive and Sensory Alterations
32.Stress and Coping
33.Sleep
34.Diagnostic Testing
35.Medication Administration
36.Pain Management
37.Perioperative Nursing Care
38.Oxygenation and Tissues Perfusion
39.Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance
40.Bowel Elimination
41.Urinary Elimination
42.Death and Loss
   Appendix A: Answer Key

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323624923
eBook ISBN:
9780323624916
eBook ISBN:
9780323624909
Paperback ISBN:
9780323624862

About the Author

Barbara Yoost

Lynne Crawford

Patricia Castaldi

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Practical Nursing Program, Union County College; Plainfield, NJ

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.