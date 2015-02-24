Study Guide for Fundamentals of Nursing
1st Edition
Introducing Yoost and Crawford’s Study Guide for Fundamentals of Nursing: Active Learning for Collaborative Practice — an essential new study tool for success in nursing fundamentals. Keyed chapter-by-chapter to the text, this handy resource features study group discussion questions and review questions for each chapter that make learning key chapter objectives fun. And with printable Skills Performance checklists on Evolve and answers to all review questions at the end of the study guide, it will enhance your learning of difficult skills and concepts.
Unit I: Nursing Basics
1. Nursing, Theory, and Professional Practice
2. Values, Beliefs, and Caring
3. Communication
4. Critical Thinking in Nursing
Unit II: Nursing Process
5. Introduction to the Nursing Process
6. Assessment
7. Nursing Diagnosis
8. Planning
9. Implementation and Evaluation
Unit III: Nursing Practice
10. Documentation, Electronic Health Records, and Reporting
11. Ethical and Legal Considerations
12. Leadership and Management
13. Evidence-Based Practice and Nursing Research
14. Health Literacy and Patient Education
15. Nursing Informatics
16. Health and Wellness
Unit IV: Nursing Assessment
17. Human Development: Conception Through Adolescence
18. Human Development: Young Adult Through Older Adult
19. Vital Signs
20. Health History and Physical Assessment
21. Ethnicity and Cultural Assessment
22. Spiritual Health
23. Public Health, Community-based, and Home Health Care
24. Human Sexuality
Unit V: Nursing Principles
25. Safety
26. Asepsis and Infection Control
27. Hygiene and Personal Care
28. Activity, Immobility, and Safe Movement
29. Skin Integrity and Wound Care
30. Nutrition
31. Cognitive and Sensory Alterations
32. Stress and Coping
33. Sleep
Unit VI: Nursing Care
34. Diagnostic Testing
35. Medication Administration
36. Pain Management
37. Perioperative Nursing Care
38. Oxygenation and Tissue Perfusion
39. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance
40. Bowel Elimination
41. Urinary Elimination
42. Death and Loss
Appendix A: Abbreviations, Roots, Prefixes, and Suffixes
Appendix B: NANDA-I Diagnostic Labels
Appendix C: NCLEX-Style Question Study Tips
200
- 200
English
- English
© Mosby 2016
- © Mosby 2016
24th February 2015
- 24th February 2015
Mosby
- Mosby
9780323358613
- 9780323358613
9780323358576
- 9780323358576
9780323358538
- 9780323358538
Barbara Yoost
Lynne Crawford
Patricia Castaldi
Director, Practical Nursing Program, Union County College; Plainfield, NJ