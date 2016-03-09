Study Guide for Fundamentals of Nursing

Unit 1: Nursing and the Health Care Environment

1. Nursing Today

2. The Health Care Delivery System

3. Community-Based Nursing Practice

4. Theoretical Foundations of Nursing Practice

5. Evidence-Based Practice

Unit 2: Caring Throughout the Life Span

6. Health and Wellness

7. Caring in Nursing Practice

8. Caring for the Cancer Survivor

9. Cultural Awareness

10. Caring for Families

11. Developmental Theories

12. Conception Through Adolescence

13. Young to Middle Adult

14. Older Adult

Unit 3: Critical Thinking in Nursing Practice

15. Critical Thinking in Nursing Practice

16. Nursing Assessment

17. Nursing Diagnosis

18. Planning Nursing Care

19. Implementing Nursing Care

20. Evaluation

21. Managing Patient Care

Unit 4: Professional Standards in Nursing Practice

22. Ethics and Values

23. Legal Implications in Nursing Practice

24. Communication

25. Patient Education

26. Documentation and Informatics

Unit 5: Foundations for Nursing Practice

27. Patient Safety and Quality

28. Immobility

29. Infection Prevention and Control

30. Vital Signs

31. Health Assessment and Physical Examination

32. Medication Administration

33. Complementary and Alternative Therapies

Unit 6: Psychosocial Basis for Nursing Practice

34. Self-Concept

35. Sexuality

36. Spiritual Health

37. The Experience of Loss, Death, and Grief

38. Stress and Coping

Unit 7: Physiological Basis for Nursing Practice

39. Activity and Exercise

40. Hygiene

41. Oxygenation

42. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance

43. Sleep

44. Pain Management

45. Nutrition

46. Urinary Elimination

47. Bowel Elimination

48. Skin Integrity and Wound Care

49. Sensory Alterations

50. Care of Surgical Patients

