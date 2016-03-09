Study Guide for Fundamentals of Nursing - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323396448, 9780323396417

Study Guide for Fundamentals of Nursing

9th Edition

Authors: Patricia Potter Anne Perry Patricia Stockert Amy Hall Geralyn Ochs
Paperback ISBN: 9780323396448
eBook ISBN: 9780323396417
eBook ISBN: 9780323396431
eBook ISBN: 9780323396424
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 9th March 2016
Page Count: 336
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Get the most from your fundamentals education with the Study Guide for Fundamentals of Nursing, 9th Edition! Corresponding to the chapters in Fundamentals of Nursing, 9th Edition, this study guide helps reinforce your understanding of key nursing concepts through review questions, exercises, and learning activities. Also included are online skills checklists that walk you through all of the nursing procedures found in your fundamentals text.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive understanding sections help you master the content through detailed coverage of each chapter.
  • Multiple-choice review questions evaluate your understanding of key chapter content.
  • Critical thinking exercises help you develop a framework for learning fundamentals concepts.
  • Preliminary readings refer back to related chapters in Fundamentals of Nursing, 9th Edition.

Table of Contents

Unit 1: Nursing and the Health Care Environment
1. Nursing Today
2. The Health Care Delivery System
3. Community-Based Nursing Practice
4. Theoretical Foundations of Nursing Practice
5. Evidence-Based Practice

Unit 2: Caring Throughout the Life Span
6. Health and Wellness
7. Caring in Nursing Practice
8. Caring for the Cancer Survivor
9. Cultural Awareness
10. Caring for Families
11. Developmental Theories
12. Conception Through Adolescence
13. Young to Middle Adult
14. Older Adult

Unit 3: Critical Thinking in Nursing Practice
15. Critical Thinking in Nursing Practice
16. Nursing Assessment
17. Nursing Diagnosis
18. Planning Nursing Care
19. Implementing Nursing Care
20. Evaluation
21. Managing Patient Care

Unit 4: Professional Standards in Nursing Practice
22. Ethics and Values
23. Legal Implications in Nursing Practice
24. Communication
25. Patient Education
26. Documentation and Informatics

Unit 5: Foundations for Nursing Practice
27. Patient Safety and Quality
28. Immobility
29. Infection Prevention and Control
30. Vital Signs
31. Health Assessment and Physical Examination
32. Medication Administration
33. Complementary and Alternative Therapies

Unit 6: Psychosocial Basis for Nursing Practice
34. Self-Concept
35. Sexuality
36. Spiritual Health
37. The Experience of Loss, Death, and Grief
38. Stress and Coping

Unit 7: Physiological Basis for Nursing Practice
39. Activity and Exercise
40. Hygiene
41. Oxygenation
42. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance
43. Sleep
44. Pain Management
45. Nutrition
46. Urinary Elimination
47. Bowel Elimination
48. Skin Integrity and Wound Care
49. Sensory Alterations
50. Care of Surgical Patients

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323396448
eBook ISBN:
9780323396417
eBook ISBN:
9780323396431
eBook ISBN:
9780323396424

About the Author

Patricia Potter

Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO

Anne Perry

Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Associate Dean, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL

Patricia Stockert

Patricia Stockert, RN, BSN, MS, PhD, President of the College, Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, Peoria, IL

Affiliations and Expertise

President of the College, Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, Peoria, IL

Amy Hall

Amy Hall, RN, BSN, MS, PhD, CNE, Professor and Dean, School of Nursing, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Dean, School of Nursing, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Geralyn Ochs

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professorof Nursing, Coordinator of the Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Program, St. Louis University, School of Nursing, St. Louis, MO

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.