Study Guide for Fundamentals of Nursing
9th Edition
Description
Get the most from your fundamentals education with the Study Guide for Fundamentals of Nursing, 9th Edition! Corresponding to the chapters in Fundamentals of Nursing, 9th Edition, this study guide helps reinforce your understanding of key nursing concepts through review questions, exercises, and learning activities. Also included are online skills checklists that walk you through all of the nursing procedures found in your fundamentals text.
Key Features
- Comprehensive understanding sections help you master the content through detailed coverage of each chapter.
- Multiple-choice review questions evaluate your understanding of key chapter content.
- Critical thinking exercises help you develop a framework for learning fundamentals concepts.
- Preliminary readings refer back to related chapters in Fundamentals of Nursing, 9th Edition.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Nursing and the Health Care Environment
1. Nursing Today
2. The Health Care Delivery System
3. Community-Based Nursing Practice
4. Theoretical Foundations of Nursing Practice
5. Evidence-Based Practice
Unit 2: Caring Throughout the Life Span
6. Health and Wellness
7. Caring in Nursing Practice
8. Caring for the Cancer Survivor
9. Cultural Awareness
10. Caring for Families
11. Developmental Theories
12. Conception Through Adolescence
13. Young to Middle Adult
14. Older Adult
Unit 3: Critical Thinking in Nursing Practice
15. Critical Thinking in Nursing Practice
16. Nursing Assessment
17. Nursing Diagnosis
18. Planning Nursing Care
19. Implementing Nursing Care
20. Evaluation
21. Managing Patient Care
Unit 4: Professional Standards in Nursing Practice
22. Ethics and Values
23. Legal Implications in Nursing Practice
24. Communication
25. Patient Education
26. Documentation and Informatics
Unit 5: Foundations for Nursing Practice
27. Patient Safety and Quality
28. Immobility
29. Infection Prevention and Control
30. Vital Signs
31. Health Assessment and Physical Examination
32. Medication Administration
33. Complementary and Alternative Therapies
Unit 6: Psychosocial Basis for Nursing Practice
34. Self-Concept
35. Sexuality
36. Spiritual Health
37. The Experience of Loss, Death, and Grief
38. Stress and Coping
Unit 7: Physiological Basis for Nursing Practice
39. Activity and Exercise
40. Hygiene
41. Oxygenation
42. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance
43. Sleep
44. Pain Management
45. Nutrition
46. Urinary Elimination
47. Bowel Elimination
48. Skin Integrity and Wound Care
49. Sensory Alterations
50. Care of Surgical Patients
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 9th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323396448
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323396417
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323396431
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323396424
About the Author
Patricia Potter
Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Anne Perry
Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Dean, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL
Patricia Stockert
Patricia Stockert, RN, BSN, MS, PhD, President of the College, Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, Peoria, IL
Affiliations and Expertise
President of the College, Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, Peoria, IL
Amy Hall
Amy Hall, RN, BSN, MS, PhD, CNE, Professor and Dean, School of Nursing, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Dean, School of Nursing, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Geralyn Ochs
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professorof Nursing, Coordinator of the Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Program, St. Louis University, School of Nursing, St. Louis, MO