Study Guide for Foundations of Nursing - 8th Edition

Study Guide for Foundations of Nursing

8th Edition

Authors: Kim Cooper Kelly Gosnell
eBook ISBN: 9780323524513
Paperback ISBN: 9780323524537
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th October 2018
Page Count: 272
Description

Corresponding to the chapters in Cooper and Gosnell’s Foundations of Nursing, 8th Edition, this study guide helps you learn, understand, and apply the fundamentals of LPN/LVN nursing. Hundreds of labeling, matching, and fill-in-the-blank questions are included. It also includes critical thinking questions based on clinical scenarios, and multiple-choice and alternate-format questions to help you review for the NCLEX-PN® examination.

Key Features

  • An increased emphasis on critical thinking and clinical scenarios prepares you more effectively for the NCLEX-PN® examination, with more NCLEX-style alternate-format type questions and more critical thinking activities.
  • Learning activities help you meet content objectives, and include crossword puzzles, labeling, matching, completion, identification, NCLEX® exam-style multiple-choice review questions, and critical thinking questions.

Table of Contents

Unit I: Fundamentals of Nursing
1. The Evolution of Nursing
2. Legal and Ethical Aspects of Nursing
3. Documentation
4. Communication
5. Nursing Process and Critical Thinking
6. Cultural and Ethnic Considerations

Unit II: Fundamentals of Clinical Practice
7. Asepsis and Infection Control
8. Body Mechanics and Patient Mobility
9. Hygiene and Care of the Patient’s Environment
10. Safety
11. Admission, Transfer, and Discharge

Unit III: Introduction to Nursing Interventions 
12. Vital Signs
13. Physical Assessment
14. Oxygenation
15. Elimination and Gastric Intubation
16. Care of Patients Experiencing Urgent Alterations in Health
17. Dosage Calculation and Medication Administration
18. Fluids and Electrolytes
19. Nutritional Concepts and Related Therapies
20. Complementary and Alternative Therapies
21. Pain Management, Comfort, Rest, and Sleep
22. Surgical Wound Care
23. Specimen Collection and Diagnostic Testing

Unit IV: Nursing Care Across the Lifespan
24. Lifespan Development
25. Loss, Grief, Dying, and Death
26. Health Promotion and Pregnancy
27. Labor and Delivery
28. Care of the Mother and Newborn
29. Care of the High-Risk Mother, Newborn, and Family with Special Needs
30. Health Promotion for the Infant, Child, and Adolescent
31. Basic Pediatric Nursing Care
32. Care of the Child with a Physical and Mental or Cognitive Disorder
33. Health Promotion and Care of the Older Adult

Unit V: Fundamentals of Mental Health Nursing
34. Concepts of Mental Health
35. Care of the Patient with a Psychiatric Disorder

Unit VI: Fundamentals of Community Health Nursing
36. Care of the Patient with an Addictive Personality
37. Home Health Nursing
38. Long-Term Care
39. Rehabilitation Nursing
40. Hospice Care

Unit VII: From Graduate to Professional 
41. Professional Roles and Leadership

Appendix A: Common Abbreviations
Appendix B: Laboratory Reference Values
Glossary

About the Author

Kim Cooper

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair, Nursing Department Program, Ivy Tech State College, Terre Haute, IN

Kelly Gosnell

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Nursing Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute, Indiana

