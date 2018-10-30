Study Guide for Foundations of Nursing

Unit I: Fundamentals of Nursing

1. The Evolution of Nursing

2. Legal and Ethical Aspects of Nursing

3. Documentation

4. Communication

5. Nursing Process and Critical Thinking

6. Cultural and Ethnic Considerations

Unit II: Fundamentals of Clinical Practice

7. Asepsis and Infection Control

8. Body Mechanics and Patient Mobility

9. Hygiene and Care of the Patient’s Environment

10. Safety

11. Admission, Transfer, and Discharge

Unit III: Introduction to Nursing Interventions

12. Vital Signs

13. Physical Assessment

14. Oxygenation

15. Elimination and Gastric Intubation

16. Care of Patients Experiencing Urgent Alterations in Health

17. Dosage Calculation and Medication Administration

18. Fluids and Electrolytes

19. Nutritional Concepts and Related Therapies

20. Complementary and Alternative Therapies

21. Pain Management, Comfort, Rest, and Sleep

22. Surgical Wound Care

23. Specimen Collection and Diagnostic Testing

Unit IV: Nursing Care Across the Lifespan

24. Lifespan Development

25. Loss, Grief, Dying, and Death

26. Health Promotion and Pregnancy

27. Labor and Delivery

28. Care of the Mother and Newborn

29. Care of the High-Risk Mother, Newborn, and Family with Special Needs

30. Health Promotion for the Infant, Child, and Adolescent

31. Basic Pediatric Nursing Care

32. Care of the Child with a Physical and Mental or Cognitive Disorder

33. Health Promotion and Care of the Older Adult

Unit V: Fundamentals of Mental Health Nursing

34. Concepts of Mental Health

35. Care of the Patient with a Psychiatric Disorder

Unit VI: Fundamentals of Community Health Nursing

36. Care of the Patient with an Addictive Personality

37. Home Health Nursing

38. Long-Term Care

39. Rehabilitation Nursing

40. Hospice Care

Unit VII: From Graduate to Professional

41. Professional Roles and Leadership

Appendix A: Common Abbreviations

Appendix B: Laboratory Reference Values

Glossary