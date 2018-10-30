Study Guide for Foundations of Nursing
8th Edition
Description
Corresponding to the chapters in Cooper and Gosnell’s Foundations of Nursing, 8th Edition, this study guide helps you learn, understand, and apply the fundamentals of LPN/LVN nursing. Hundreds of labeling, matching, and fill-in-the-blank questions are included. It also includes critical thinking questions based on clinical scenarios, and multiple-choice and alternate-format questions to help you review for the NCLEX-PN® examination.
Key Features
- An increased emphasis on critical thinking and clinical scenarios prepares you more effectively for the NCLEX-PN® examination, with more NCLEX-style alternate-format type questions and more critical thinking activities.
- Learning activities help you meet content objectives, and include crossword puzzles, labeling, matching, completion, identification, NCLEX® exam-style multiple-choice review questions, and critical thinking questions.
Table of Contents
Unit I: Fundamentals of Nursing
1. The Evolution of Nursing
2. Legal and Ethical Aspects of Nursing
3. Documentation
4. Communication
5. Nursing Process and Critical Thinking
6. Cultural and Ethnic Considerations
Unit II: Fundamentals of Clinical Practice
7. Asepsis and Infection Control
8. Body Mechanics and Patient Mobility
9. Hygiene and Care of the Patient’s Environment
10. Safety
11. Admission, Transfer, and Discharge
Unit III: Introduction to Nursing Interventions
12. Vital Signs
13. Physical Assessment
14. Oxygenation
15. Elimination and Gastric Intubation
16. Care of Patients Experiencing Urgent Alterations in Health
17. Dosage Calculation and Medication Administration
18. Fluids and Electrolytes
19. Nutritional Concepts and Related Therapies
20. Complementary and Alternative Therapies
21. Pain Management, Comfort, Rest, and Sleep
22. Surgical Wound Care
23. Specimen Collection and Diagnostic Testing
Unit IV: Nursing Care Across the Lifespan
24. Lifespan Development
25. Loss, Grief, Dying, and Death
26. Health Promotion and Pregnancy
27. Labor and Delivery
28. Care of the Mother and Newborn
29. Care of the High-Risk Mother, Newborn, and Family with Special Needs
30. Health Promotion for the Infant, Child, and Adolescent
31. Basic Pediatric Nursing Care
32. Care of the Child with a Physical and Mental or Cognitive Disorder
33. Health Promotion and Care of the Older Adult
Unit V: Fundamentals of Mental Health Nursing
34. Concepts of Mental Health
35. Care of the Patient with a Psychiatric Disorder
Unit VI: Fundamentals of Community Health Nursing
36. Care of the Patient with an Addictive Personality
37. Home Health Nursing
38. Long-Term Care
39. Rehabilitation Nursing
40. Hospice Care
Unit VII: From Graduate to Professional
41. Professional Roles and Leadership
Appendix A: Common Abbreviations
Appendix B: Laboratory Reference Values
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 30th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323524513
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323524537
About the Author
Kim Cooper
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Nursing Department Program, Ivy Tech State College, Terre Haute, IN
Kelly Gosnell
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Nursing Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute, Indiana