Study Guide for Foundations of Maternal-Newborn and Women's Health Nursing - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781455737482, 9780323375719

Study Guide for Foundations of Maternal-Newborn and Women's Health Nursing

6th Edition

Authors: Sharon Murray Emily McKinney
eBook ISBN: 9780323375719
eBook ISBN: 9780323293853
eBook ISBN: 9780323375757
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th September 2013
Page Count: 288
Description

Master content from the textbook with this helpful study tool! Designed to accompany Murray's Foundations of Maternal-Newborn and Women's Health Nursing, 5th Edition, this workbook will assist students in understanding and applying material from each chapter in the text.

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part I Foundations for Nursing Care of Childbearing Families
1 Maternity Care Today
2 The Nurse’s Role in Maternity and Women’s Health Care
3 Ethical, Social, and Legal Issues
4 Reproductive Anatomy and Physiology
5 Hereditary and Environmental Influences on Childbearing

Part II The Family Before Birth
6 Conception and Prenatal Development
7 Physiologic Adaptations to Pregnancy
8 Psychosocial Adaptations to Pregnancy
9 Nutrition for Childbearing
10 Antepartal Fetal Assessment
11 Perinatal Education

Part III The Family During Birth
12 Processes of Birth
13 Nursing Care During Labor and Birth
14 Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
15 Pain Management During Childbirth
16 Nursing Care During Obstetric Procedures

Part IV The Family Following Birth
17 Postpartum Physiologic Adaptations
18 Postpartum Psychosocial Adaptations
19 Normal Newborn: Processes of Adaptation
20 Assessment of the Normal Newborn
21 Care of the Normal Newborn
22 Infant Feeding
23 Home Care of the Infant

Part V Families at Risk During the Childbearing Period
24 The Childbearing Family with Special Needs
25 Complications of Pregnancy
26 Concurrent Disorders During Pregnancy
27 Intrapartum Complications
28 Postpartum Maternal Complications
29 High-Risk Newborn: Complications Associated with Gestational Age and Development
30 High-Risk Newborn: Acquired and Congenital Conditions

Part VI Women’s Health Care
31 Family Planning
32 Infertility
33 Preventive Care
34 Women’s Health Problems

Answer Key

About the Author

Sharon Murray

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emerita, Health Professions, Golden West College, Huntington Beach, CA

Emily McKinney

Affiliations and Expertise

Baylor Healthcare System, Dallas, TX

